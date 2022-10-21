When the Harvard-trained physician and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Siddhartha Mukherjee talks about a “new human,” he doesn’t mean “Keanu Reeves in a black muumuu,” as he writes in his new book, “The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human.” Instead, Mukherjee’s new human is more like the paradoxical ship of Theseus. Over time, each of the vessel’s original planks is removed and replaced with new wood. What if a human could be rebuilt the same way — with healthy replacements for aging or malfunctioning cells? Is that the same human or a new one?

