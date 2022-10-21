ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Nobel goes to scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that...
scitechdaily.com

Why Do Humans Walk Upright? Harvard Biologists Reveal the Secret

A new study demonstrates how the pelvis evolved for upright walking. If evolutionary biologist Terence D. Capellini were to rank the body parts that define us as human, the pelvis would be towards the top. After all, thanks to its design, humans can walk upright on two legs (unlike our...
Vice

A Fabled Map of the Cosmos Lost for Thousands of Years Has Been Found

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A long-lost star map that is enormously important in the history of science has been discovered in the time-worn pages of a Medieval manuscript after a search that has spanned nearly 2,000 years, according to a new study.
Harvard Health

Siddhartha Mukherjee on Aristotle, COVID, and the ‘new human’

When the Harvard-trained physician and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Siddhartha Mukherjee talks about a “new human,” he doesn’t mean “Keanu Reeves in a black muumuu,” as he writes in his new book, “The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human.” Instead, Mukherjee’s new human is more like the paradoxical ship of Theseus. Over time, each of the vessel’s original planks is removed and replaced with new wood. What if a human could be rebuilt the same way — with healthy replacements for aging or malfunctioning cells? Is that the same human or a new one?
Science Friday

Decoding The Hidden World Of Nonhuman Sound, With New Biotech

The following is an excerpt from of The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology Is Bringing Us Closer to the World of Animals and Plants by Karen Bakker. Disclaimer: When you purchase products through the Bookshop.org link on this page, Science Friday may earn a small commission which helps support our journalism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy