Read full article on original website
Related
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
Nobel goes to scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that...
scitechdaily.com
Why Do Humans Walk Upright? Harvard Biologists Reveal the Secret
A new study demonstrates how the pelvis evolved for upright walking. If evolutionary biologist Terence D. Capellini were to rank the body parts that define us as human, the pelvis would be towards the top. After all, thanks to its design, humans can walk upright on two legs (unlike our...
A Fabled Map of the Cosmos Lost for Thousands of Years Has Been Found
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A long-lost star map that is enormously important in the history of science has been discovered in the time-worn pages of a Medieval manuscript after a search that has spanned nearly 2,000 years, according to a new study.
Nobel prize: Svante Pääbo’s ancient DNA discoveries offer clues as to what makes us human
The Nobel prize in physiology or medicine for 2022 has been awarded to Svante Pääbo from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution”. In other words, Pääbo has been awarded the...
Ancient DNA reveals the social lives of the oldest known family group
This week, see an intimate portrait of Neanderthal family life, witness the birth cry of a black hole, learn how the Black Death still affects the human immune system, discover the risks posed by decades-old shipwrecks, and more.
Harvard Health
Siddhartha Mukherjee on Aristotle, COVID, and the ‘new human’
When the Harvard-trained physician and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Siddhartha Mukherjee talks about a “new human,” he doesn’t mean “Keanu Reeves in a black muumuu,” as he writes in his new book, “The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human.” Instead, Mukherjee’s new human is more like the paradoxical ship of Theseus. Over time, each of the vessel’s original planks is removed and replaced with new wood. What if a human could be rebuilt the same way — with healthy replacements for aging or malfunctioning cells? Is that the same human or a new one?
Science Friday
Decoding The Hidden World Of Nonhuman Sound, With New Biotech
The following is an excerpt from of The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology Is Bringing Us Closer to the World of Animals and Plants by Karen Bakker. Disclaimer: When you purchase products through the Bookshop.org link on this page, Science Friday may earn a small commission which helps support our journalism.
Comments / 0