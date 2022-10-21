Today you are turning 41. Before your poor little, fun-loving college student heart starts to panic at that age being broadcast to the world, trust me when I tell you, over 40 is a great place to be. Over 40 is a milestone, and over 40 is a celebration of growing up and finding yourself. And that is what you have done. Over the last 20 years, you have found yourself and become someone I know you would be so proud of. It has not always been easy or happy, but you became stronger, braver, wiser, and more confident than you ever imagined you would be. You have found yourself in a career you would never have imagined for yourself, and you are excelling in it. You have an amazing husband, {yes, it is Tim}, and you guys are raising an amazing little boy.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO