Woman Looking At CellphonePexels - Arina Krasnikova. This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. In 2010, I was a single mother living with my teenage daughter on the East side of Columbus, Ohio. Although I was dating, I was not serious about anyone. I've always had a great relationship with my daughter, been close to my out-of-state family, and maintained a large group of friends. I have never felt alone or lonely, even when the relationship between my daughter and her father ended. My support system has always been there.
An adrenaline-loving 90-year-old woman is urging people to stop seeing old age as a barrier to doing things they’ve always dreamed of.Mercy Baggs, from Wiltshire, has previously skydived twice, at ages 77 and 89, despite undergoing surgery to remove two tumours from her spine in 2007.The former police officer was left struggling to work following the operation but was determined to not let her life “stagnate”.Baggs is now sharing her experiences as part of a new campaign by food delivery service Wiltshire Farm Foods, offering people over the age of 55 a chance to complete bucket list items.In collaboration...
Today you are turning 41. Before your poor little, fun-loving college student heart starts to panic at that age being broadcast to the world, trust me when I tell you, over 40 is a great place to be. Over 40 is a milestone, and over 40 is a celebration of growing up and finding yourself. And that is what you have done. Over the last 20 years, you have found yourself and become someone I know you would be so proud of. It has not always been easy or happy, but you became stronger, braver, wiser, and more confident than you ever imagined you would be. You have found yourself in a career you would never have imagined for yourself, and you are excelling in it. You have an amazing husband, {yes, it is Tim}, and you guys are raising an amazing little boy.
