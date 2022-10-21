The world was shocked to hear the news that beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan tragically died on Tuesday after reportedly crashing his car in Los Angeles. Jordan was best known for portraying Beverly Leslie on the hit TV show “Will & Grace.” On there, he was the enemy/friend of Karen Walker, played by the great Megan Mullally, and the duo stole the show anytime they appeared on screen together.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO