Bibb County, GA

wgxa.tv

Macon man charged with insurance and identity fraud

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man is charged with insurance fraud and identity fraud after, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, he stole his own brother's identity to apply for a policy. Commissioner King says that in October of 2020, 36-year-old Christopher Roland of Macon...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Sandersville Police looking for two group home runaways

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two teens have run away from a Sandersville group home and the Police Department is looking for your help to find them. The two fifteen-year-old girls were last seen leaving in a red vehicle on October 19th at around 6:00 that evening. Gracie Lynn Madison is...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins after suspected drive-by shooting

Warner Robins Police say the four people arrested in the Peachtree Circle drive-by are charged with:. Warner Robins Police say, the four arrested are Carson Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan Richards and Xavion Fluellen. ___________________________________________. HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail in Houston County following a drive-by...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Macon man charged with insurance fraud after stealing brother's identity

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been charged with insurance and identify fraud on Tuesday according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In October 2020, 36-year-old Christopher Roland applied for an insurance policy with Progressive Insurance using his brother’s personal information. Roland was involved...
MACON, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Outback Steakhouse robber receives lifetime prison sentence

A robbery at the Outback Steakhouse in Stockbridge has resulted in a lifetime prison sentence for the perpetrator. Joseph Yarn was convicted Oct. 6 of six counts of armed robbery, 11 counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The jury deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
wgxa.tv

Teenager pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Macon store

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a Macon store at gunpoint in 2020. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says 19-year-old Keith Bernard Wimberly, Jr. pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Armed Robbery on October 18, 2022 after his case was called for a jury trial. The District Attorney's office says Wimberly was part of a duo that tried to rob the employees of the AK Express at gunpoint. However, they couldn't get to them due to a safety enclosure that surrounded the cash register.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Arrest made in mid-October murder in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Eastman man has been arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Sherrie Hutto. According to the GBI, 65-year-old Donald Kuni was arrested for felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
ATLANTA, GA
WLTX.com

Georgia man arrested, charged for shooting, killing woman during deer hunt

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in the death of a 41-year-old Eastman woman. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on October 13, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Eastman office for help in investigating the death of Sherrie Hutto. The investigation found that Hutto and Donald Wayne Kuni were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Cordele man pleads guilty to 2021 bank robbery

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Cordele man is behind bars after entering a guilty plea in a bank robbery case from September of last year. 26-year-old Donald Wellons, Jr. or Cordele is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a quarter-million-dollar fine after he pleaded guilty to robbing the Planters First Bank last September.
CORDELE, GA
wgxa.tv

Inmate's death under investigation in Monroe County, suicide suspected

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The death of an inmate in Monroe County is under investigation. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was doing a headcount of inmates around 5:40 p.m., just prior to shift change. The release says that deputy discovered an inmate that had tried to kill himself. Medical aid was rendered and then the inmate was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The inmate, later indentified as 57-year-old Charles Leroy Jeffries, was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man opens fire at restaurant in Cordele, 4 shot

CORDELE, Ga. — A man opened fire on in a restaurant Saturday night wounding four people, according to Cordele Police. They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 16 East Bar and Grill. Four total gunshot wound victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, and three remain in...
CORDELE, GA
41nbc.com

Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
CENTERVILLE, GA

