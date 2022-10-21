Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Macon man charged with insurance and identity fraud
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man is charged with insurance fraud and identity fraud after, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, he stole his own brother's identity to apply for a policy. Commissioner King says that in October of 2020, 36-year-old Christopher Roland of Macon...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man and woman shoplift multiple items from McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted for shoplifting from a McDonough Home Depot. Officials say on Oct. 13, the man and woman stole multiple pieces of merchandise from the Home Depot. Police shared photos of the suspects taking by security cameras at...
wgxa.tv
Sandersville Police looking for two group home runaways
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two teens have run away from a Sandersville group home and the Police Department is looking for your help to find them. The two fifteen-year-old girls were last seen leaving in a red vehicle on October 19th at around 6:00 that evening. Gracie Lynn Madison is...
wgxa.tv
Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins after suspected drive-by shooting
Warner Robins Police say the four people arrested in the Peachtree Circle drive-by are charged with:. Warner Robins Police say, the four arrested are Carson Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan Richards and Xavion Fluellen. ___________________________________________. HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail in Houston County following a drive-by...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia officer injured in crash while chasing drive-by shooting suspects, police say
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robins officer is recovering from injuries they received while chasing multiple suspects in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon. Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department say the incident began around 12:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 300 block of Peachtree Street to investigate a possible shooting.
Macon man charged with insurance fraud after stealing brother's identity
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been charged with insurance and identify fraud on Tuesday according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In October 2020, 36-year-old Christopher Roland applied for an insurance policy with Progressive Insurance using his brother’s personal information. Roland was involved...
henrycountytimes.com
Outback Steakhouse robber receives lifetime prison sentence
A robbery at the Outback Steakhouse in Stockbridge has resulted in a lifetime prison sentence for the perpetrator. Joseph Yarn was convicted Oct. 6 of six counts of armed robbery, 11 counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The jury deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict.
wgxa.tv
Teenager pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Macon store
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a Macon store at gunpoint in 2020. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says 19-year-old Keith Bernard Wimberly, Jr. pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Armed Robbery on October 18, 2022 after his case was called for a jury trial. The District Attorney's office says Wimberly was part of a duo that tried to rob the employees of the AK Express at gunpoint. However, they couldn't get to them due to a safety enclosure that surrounded the cash register.
wgxa.tv
Arrest made in mid-October murder in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Eastman man has been arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Sherrie Hutto. According to the GBI, 65-year-old Donald Kuni was arrested for felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
4 arrested in high-speed chase that ended in Warner Robins neighborhood after drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:45 p.m.:. Warner Robins police have arrested four people in the drive-by shooting that ended in a wreck. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, Carson Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan Richards, and Xavion Fluellen were arrested Monday evening and charged with the following:
fox5atlanta.com
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
WLTX.com
Georgia man arrested, charged for shooting, killing woman during deer hunt
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in the death of a 41-year-old Eastman woman. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on October 13, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Eastman office for help in investigating the death of Sherrie Hutto. The investigation found that Hutto and Donald Wayne Kuni were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey.
wgxa.tv
Cordele man pleads guilty to 2021 bank robbery
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Cordele man is behind bars after entering a guilty plea in a bank robbery case from September of last year. 26-year-old Donald Wellons, Jr. or Cordele is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a quarter-million-dollar fine after he pleaded guilty to robbing the Planters First Bank last September.
wgxa.tv
Inmate's death under investigation in Monroe County, suicide suspected
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The death of an inmate in Monroe County is under investigation. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was doing a headcount of inmates around 5:40 p.m., just prior to shift change. The release says that deputy discovered an inmate that had tried to kill himself. Medical aid was rendered and then the inmate was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The inmate, later indentified as 57-year-old Charles Leroy Jeffries, was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
Man opens fire at restaurant in Cordele, 4 shot
CORDELE, Ga. — A man opened fire on in a restaurant Saturday night wounding four people, according to Cordele Police. They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 16 East Bar and Grill. Four total gunshot wound victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, and three remain in...
Multiple people shot at South Georgia restaurant, police say
CRISP COUNTY, Ga — Multiple people were shot at a South Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, according to authorities. At around 10:30 p.m., Cordele police arrived to a “chaotic scene” at 16 East Restaurant, where they arrived to find multiple gunshot victims. The shooter was identified by...
41nbc.com
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
WMAZ
Officer injured in accident after shots fired, chase in Warner Robins
Four people are in custody. The chase happened following a drive-by shooting.
Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
