BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a Macon store at gunpoint in 2020. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says 19-year-old Keith Bernard Wimberly, Jr. pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Armed Robbery on October 18, 2022 after his case was called for a jury trial. The District Attorney's office says Wimberly was part of a duo that tried to rob the employees of the AK Express at gunpoint. However, they couldn't get to them due to a safety enclosure that surrounded the cash register.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO