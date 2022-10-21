Read full article on original website
Related
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Identity of woman found dead in Columbia apartment released by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The identity of a woman found dead at a Columbia apartment complex has been released by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim was 27 year-old Sidney William of Columbia. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400...
WIS-TV
CPD responds to shooting on Nobility Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Nobility Drive shortly after noon on Oct. 24. Investigators say a man was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are working to identify whoever was involved...
WIS-TV
Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury found a man guilty last week in the 2020 murder of his girlfriend’s son – a boy who was punished to death for getting a jelly packet of the cabinet to eat. The boy’s mom had pleaded guilty to murder, District Attorney...
WIS-TV
Family charged in Swansea shooting, chased teens in vehicles
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen, his mother, and his uncle are facing charges after a shooting injured two people Saturday. Jacob Edward Fuller, 19, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WIS-TV
Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting a week ago on Washington Road. Reginald Eugene Johnson, 32, of Augusta, was fatally shot late Oct. 17 at 3024 Washington Road, a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins location just west of Interstate 20. Johnson was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
Father arrested after his 6-month-old infant dies in Newberry
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A father has been arrested after his 6-month-old child died. Colie Dawkins was arrested on charges of unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act. According to investigators, shortly after midnight, Newberry County 911 received a call regarding a domestic...
abccolumbia.com
Theft suspect caught on stolen security camera in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect was caught on stolen security footage. The sheriff’s office was investigating a burglary involving the theft of a safe containing multiple firearms. The investigation led to a search warrant on a suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.
Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
WIS-TV
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The SCDC Inspector General has announced an SCDC food warehouse worker is facing charges for sneaking drugs and contraband to prisoners. Officials say, Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is being charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, and providing contraband to prisoners.
wach.com
Victim identified in fatal Columbia apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Sidney Williams died after being shot in an apartment. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block...
wach.com
Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
WIS-TV
Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford announced the name of the victim of a homicide at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is Sean M. Hakeem...
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
WIS-TV
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home. Both of the victims were pronounced...
1 injured after Friday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex in North Charleston shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 in reference to reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot […]
Shooting at apartment complex off Farrow Road leaves one dead, another wounded
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One man is wounded and another dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, the address of Killian Lakes Apartments & Townhomes off of Farrow Road. Deputies...
Lil Quan the CEO convicted on federal gun charge from Sumter incident
SUMTER, S.C. — Federal authorities have announced a multi-year sentence on federal charges for a rapper from Sumter. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, 26-year-old Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, also known as "Lil Quan the CEO" has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and previously pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Comments / 0