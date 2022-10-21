ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

WIS-TV

CPD responds to shooting on Nobility Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Nobility Drive shortly after noon on Oct. 24. Investigators say a man was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are working to identify whoever was involved...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury found a man guilty last week in the 2020 murder of his girlfriend’s son – a boy who was punished to death for getting a jelly packet of the cabinet to eat. The boy’s mom had pleaded guilty to murder, District Attorney...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Family charged in Swansea shooting, chased teens in vehicles

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen, his mother, and his uncle are facing charges after a shooting injured two people Saturday. Jacob Edward Fuller, 19, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
SWANSEA, SC
WIS-TV

Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting a week ago on Washington Road. Reginald Eugene Johnson, 32, of Augusta, was fatally shot late Oct. 17 at 3024 Washington Road, a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins location just west of Interstate 20. Johnson was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Father arrested after his 6-month-old infant dies in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A father has been arrested after his 6-month-old child died. Colie Dawkins was arrested on charges of unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act. According to investigators, shortly after midnight, Newberry County 911 received a call regarding a domestic...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Theft suspect caught on stolen security camera in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect was caught on stolen security footage. The sheriff’s office was investigating a burglary involving the theft of a safe containing multiple firearms. The investigation led to a search warrant on a suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.
WSAV News 3

Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The SCDC Inspector General has announced an SCDC food warehouse worker is facing charges for sneaking drugs and contraband to prisoners. Officials say, Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is being charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, and providing contraband to prisoners.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in fatal Columbia apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Sidney Williams died after being shot in an apartment. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after Friday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex in North Charleston shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 in reference to reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Lil Quan the CEO convicted on federal gun charge from Sumter incident

SUMTER, S.C. — Federal authorities have announced a multi-year sentence on federal charges for a rapper from Sumter. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, 26-year-old Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, also known as "Lil Quan the CEO" has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and previously pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
SUMTER, SC

