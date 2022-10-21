OAKLAND, Calif. - October 25, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Callisto Media, a leading US publisher of non-fiction books, e-books and audiobooks, today announced that it will immediately restructure its operations to focus on long-term stability and profitability in the face of the current economic environment. These changes will result in significant cost savings, and will impact staff in New York and California.

