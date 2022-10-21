Construction has begun on an Aldi grocery store in Covington, and its doors are expected to open this winter. It is the German discount chain's second location on the north shore and part of a major expansion along the Gulf Coast. It will be the sixth Aldi location in Louisiana following a grand opening of LaPlace store on Thursday, and a Lafayette store slated to open on November 16. A Slidell location opened in June.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO