Carriere, MS

Picayune Item

No. 9 Bulldogs in control of MGCCC Invitational

SAUCIER — No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast set the tone in Monday’s first round of the MGCCC Fall Invitational, then the Bulldogs expanded their lead in the second 18 to take command over the 10-team field. Gulf Coast, which shot 2-under 286 in the first round, also had...
SAUCIER, MS
Picayune Item

State swim results, PRC takes gold in in relay

The Picayune Maroon Tide and Pearl River Central Blue Devils swim teams competed in the 2022 MHSSA State Championship this past Saturday. Picayune girls placed 11th while the boys placed 16th. Pearl River Central’s girls placed 6th while the boys placed 3rd and took gold in the 200 freestyle relays.
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

McQuaide earns MACCC Player of the Week

PERKINSTON — Pat McQuaide set a new career-best passing mark in last week’s blowout of Hinds, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast quarterback picked up an award for it this week. The freshman from Solon, Ohio, was named MACCC Player of the Week. He completed 24-of-34 passes in a...
PERKINSTON, MS
Picayune Item

Caleb Williams, Aníta Guðmundsdóttir named Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After a week of incredible play from Pearl River’s Caleb Williams (Biloxi; D’Iberville) and Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg), the two student-athletes have been named Wildcats of the Week. CALEB WILLIAMS. Williams was an instrumental part of Pearl River football’s...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Poplarville earns district title while on the road

Now standing at first place in their district, the Poplarville Hornets are the best team in 4A class, a standing solidified with their win over Columbia. The team’s current ranking earned Poplarville its 12th district 4A region 7 title. Poplarville is currently ranked 11th amongst all Mississippi schools with playoffs starting in two weeks.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Coleman, McQuaide named Bulldogs of the Week

PERKINSTON — A’Leigh Coleman and Pat McQuaide have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Oct. 17-23. Coleman, a freshman keeper from Ocean Springs, stopped 13 shots in a 1-0 loss to No. 11 Pearl River. She also made six saves in a 1-1 tie at Meridian. McQuaide,...
PERKINSTON, MS
Picayune Item

9th grade Maroon Tide fall to Ocean Springs in Championship

Monday the 9th grade football teams for Picayune and Ocean Springs played for the state championship. Ocean Spring was able to come back from a 12-0 deficit to beat Picayune, 21-18. It was an offensive thriller with Ocean Springs acting as a fast paced passing team with a strong quarterback...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
an17.com

Football Albany at Amite

Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
ALBANY, LA
Picayune Item

Pearl River battles to secure first winning season since 2017

SUMMIT, Miss. — It was a back-and-forth battle all the way to the very end, but the Pearl River football team secured a 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Southwest Saturday evening. The win gave PRCC its first winning season since 2017. “I don’t care if every win is ugly, winning...
POPLARVILLE, MS
tennisrecruiting.net

Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan

Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana has highest flu activity in the country, Walgreens says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has the highest flu activity in the country, Walgreens announced Monday.  Walgreens launched its 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide than last year. Walgreens says that during […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Aldi grocery store to open in Covington this winter as chain expands in the Gulf Coast

Construction has begun on an Aldi grocery store in Covington, and its doors are expected to open this winter. It is the German discount chain's second location on the north shore and part of a major expansion along the Gulf Coast. It will be the sixth Aldi location in Louisiana following a grand opening of LaPlace store on Thursday, and a Lafayette store slated to open on November 16. A Slidell location opened in June.
COVINGTON, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLOX

REMINDER: Hwy 49 construction is now underway

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Sunday night, two-week construction to replace the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road is officially underway. The construction is to replace deteriorating crossing panels, which would in place make the crossing smoother and safer for drivers. This is expected to take at least two weeks; Kansas City Southern anticipates the project will end on November 5.
GULFPORT, MS

