Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Picayune Item
No. 9 Bulldogs in control of MGCCC Invitational
SAUCIER — No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast set the tone in Monday’s first round of the MGCCC Fall Invitational, then the Bulldogs expanded their lead in the second 18 to take command over the 10-team field. Gulf Coast, which shot 2-under 286 in the first round, also had...
Picayune Item
State swim results, PRC takes gold in in relay
The Picayune Maroon Tide and Pearl River Central Blue Devils swim teams competed in the 2022 MHSSA State Championship this past Saturday. Picayune girls placed 11th while the boys placed 16th. Pearl River Central’s girls placed 6th while the boys placed 3rd and took gold in the 200 freestyle relays.
Picayune Item
McQuaide earns MACCC Player of the Week
PERKINSTON — Pat McQuaide set a new career-best passing mark in last week’s blowout of Hinds, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast quarterback picked up an award for it this week. The freshman from Solon, Ohio, was named MACCC Player of the Week. He completed 24-of-34 passes in a...
Picayune Item
Caleb Williams, Aníta Guðmundsdóttir named Wildcats of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After a week of incredible play from Pearl River’s Caleb Williams (Biloxi; D’Iberville) and Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg), the two student-athletes have been named Wildcats of the Week. CALEB WILLIAMS. Williams was an instrumental part of Pearl River football’s...
Picayune Item
Poplarville earns district title while on the road
Now standing at first place in their district, the Poplarville Hornets are the best team in 4A class, a standing solidified with their win over Columbia. The team’s current ranking earned Poplarville its 12th district 4A region 7 title. Poplarville is currently ranked 11th amongst all Mississippi schools with playoffs starting in two weeks.
Picayune Item
Coleman, McQuaide named Bulldogs of the Week
PERKINSTON — A’Leigh Coleman and Pat McQuaide have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Oct. 17-23. Coleman, a freshman keeper from Ocean Springs, stopped 13 shots in a 1-0 loss to No. 11 Pearl River. She also made six saves in a 1-1 tie at Meridian. McQuaide,...
Picayune Item
9th grade Maroon Tide fall to Ocean Springs in Championship
Monday the 9th grade football teams for Picayune and Ocean Springs played for the state championship. Ocean Spring was able to come back from a 12-0 deficit to beat Picayune, 21-18. It was an offensive thriller with Ocean Springs acting as a fast paced passing team with a strong quarterback...
an17.com
Football Albany at Amite
Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
Picayune Item
Pearl River battles to secure first winning season since 2017
SUMMIT, Miss. — It was a back-and-forth battle all the way to the very end, but the Pearl River football team secured a 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Southwest Saturday evening. The win gave PRCC its first winning season since 2017. “I don’t care if every win is ugly, winning...
tennisrecruiting.net
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
Picayune Item
Petal teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award for building legacy of education in his hometown
JACKSON, Miss. – Petal Upper Elementary School fifth-grade math teacher Tyler Shows was surprised today with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award presented by the Milken Family Foundation at a 9:30 a.m. schoolwide assembly of cheering students, appreciative colleagues, local dignitaries and media. Hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching,” Milken...
fox8live.com
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
Louisiana has highest flu activity in the country, Walgreens says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has the highest flu activity in the country, Walgreens announced Monday. Walgreens launched its 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide than last year. Walgreens says that during […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
NOLA.com
Aldi grocery store to open in Covington this winter as chain expands in the Gulf Coast
Construction has begun on an Aldi grocery store in Covington, and its doors are expected to open this winter. It is the German discount chain's second location on the north shore and part of a major expansion along the Gulf Coast. It will be the sixth Aldi location in Louisiana following a grand opening of LaPlace store on Thursday, and a Lafayette store slated to open on November 16. A Slidell location opened in June.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
theadvocate.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
WLOX
REMINDER: Hwy 49 construction is now underway
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Sunday night, two-week construction to replace the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road is officially underway. The construction is to replace deteriorating crossing panels, which would in place make the crossing smoother and safer for drivers. This is expected to take at least two weeks; Kansas City Southern anticipates the project will end on November 5.
Comments / 0