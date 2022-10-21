Read full article on original website
Gardening Without Raised Beds Can Save You Time and Money
A lot of people love using raised beds in their gardens — and understandably so. There are many benefits to using raised beds, and they look pretty nice too. But they aren’t always the best or most convenient option for everyone. Luckily, gardening without raised beds is relatively...
How to Start a Flower Garden: A Guide for Beginners
Have you ever walked past someone’s amazing flower garden and wished it was yours? If so, here’s some great news: you might be able to make your own!. Flower gardening for beginners can be overwhelming, especially if you know nothing about gardening at all. This quick and easy guide will help you understand all the basics that you’ll need to know.
National Park Service Trucked in Supplemental Water For Point Reyes' Elk, Amid Drought
The National Park Service came to the rescue for some terribly thirsty elk, amid a nasty drought. Because of the heatwaves and water shortages, creeks and old stock ponds in the rural Marin County, Calif. park have completely dried up. So to keep Point Reyes' famously large elk population alive during the drought, park officials have brought in supplemental water by truck. They have also dispersed mineral licks near all water tanks and troughs, to prevent copper and selenium deficiencies.
U.S. Stink Bug Invasion to Get Even Worse in Some Areas, New Study Shows
Nobody likes stink bugs — slightly resembling cockroaches, they emit a foul odor when squashed, and unfortunately, their dead bodies attract more stink bugs. And if you've noticed that the stink bugs have been especially bad this year, there's a reason for that. It's widely known that invasive species...
Wood-Burning Stoves: Their Environmental Impact, and How to Use Them Safely and Sustainably
Whether you've ever vacationed in a log cabin, or if you live in a cold climate, you're likely somewhat familiar with wood stoves. Historically, wood stoves are among the first inventions that enabled people to experience indoor heating. Within minutes of igniting those logs, a wood-burning stove can heat up your house quickly and efficiently.
Why Is the Mississippi River So Low? Climate Change Has Caused Mayhem Along the River
People often talk about the risks of sea level rise as it relates to climate change… but did you know that low water levels can also be a major environmental issue? If you've heard the recent news about one beloved river, you may be wondering why the Mississippi River is so low at the moment.
As Weather Patterns change, Farmers Must Adapt in a Threatened Agricultural System
As a result of global warming, a shift in temperatures, precipitation patterns, droughts, flooding, and decreased soil health have disrupted agriculture and the way we may look at the food system in the future. Therefore, climate change threatens agriculture in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement. In the...
Mississippi River Drought Causes Several Barges to Ground Unexpectedly
Crazy things are happening on the Mississippi River. What is usually considered to be a lively, active body of water is currently a muddy, sandy mess. Low water levels have resulted in hindered river travel for shippers, recreational boaters, and cruise passengers alike. And as its frequented by commercial shippers, a handful of barges have gotten stuck on the Mississippi River over the last week, despite low-water restrictions, which were imposed on barges traveling in the area.
Is the first snowfall in the Sierra a sign of what's to come?
SODA SPRINGS -- The first snowfall of the upcoming winter season fell last weekend, and with it, resorts in the Sierra turned on the snow machines to begin laying a foundation of snow for the season. At Boreal Mountain, snow machines were able to turn a million gallons of water into snow over the course of two days thanks to cold temperatures. The result is the first layer of snow on Boreal runs that, ultimately, will take upwards of 10 million gallons of water to cover completely, with the help of more consecutive cold days and snow made by Mother...
Louisiana Has Imposed a Limit on Speckled Trout to Fishermen, Due to Environmental Concerns
Climate change and the fishing industry are both taking a major toll on marine life. The speckled trout population in Louisiana, for example, has been rapidly declining because of erosion, habitat loss, and overfishing. That's why Louisiana is imposing a limit on fishing the speckled trout, to hopefully keep their populations alive and well. If they ultimately die out, it could take a significant toll on the biodiversity of all surrounding waters.
Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin? Benefits, Health Concerns, and More on the Fall Staple
Should pet parents be scared if their dogs eat pumpkin?. Our favorite time of year brings in colder weather, loads of chocolate treats, and holiday decorations — that are also edible. Yes, it's certainly a fall favorite for families to pick and carve pumpkins to display outside their homes.
Melanated Campout Is Immersing People of Color in Nature With Vibrant Camping Events (Exclusive)
Five years ago, if you told electrical engineer Shunte' McClellan that she would wind up not only falling in love with camping, but also founding a camping collective for people of color — now called Melanated Campout — she wouldn't have believed you. But a few years back,...
How to clean glass shower doors
HAVING a glass shower door in your bathroom can lead to serious;y aesthetic #dreamhome vibes. But having one also means you'll have to keep it clean if you want your home to look like it belongs on HGTV. How to clean glass shower doors. A clean glass shower door can...
Woman Turns Tree Stump Into Mosaic Masterpiece
Tree stumps can be quite the eye sore, left to rot and turned into an ant hill haven. Removing stumps can be super tedious and sometimes dangerous, you can attempt to burn them out, bury them, or speed up the decomposing process. Some homeowners opt to repurpose their tree stumps such as potted ...
Fencing in Your Yard? Consider These Sustainable Options
Imagine this: you just purchased your first home. It's exactly what you wanted — or close to it — and it has a yard! But unfortunately, the yard isn't fenced in. And whether you're planning to start a family, adopt several dogs, or if you simply want a little extra privacy, fencing is a useful and economic investment.
Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains?
For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
Global Warming Makes Winter Colder and Hotter — This Is How
You’ve heard it a million times: the comment "Well, if global warming is real, then why is it 10 degrees outside?” It’s easy to understand where this comment is coming from, because technically, it makes perfect sense. As it turns out, the topic is actually pretty complicated.
Climate Change Takes a Nasty Toll on Bird Migration, Studies Show
Global warming affects all aspects of life on earth — the air we breathe, agricultural systems, rainforests, and even bird migration. Yes, climate change affects bird migration in more ways than one. With warmer temperatures earlier in the year and less water, the timing of their travels, as well as their paths, are greatly affected.
Alaska’s Snow Crab Populations Diminished By Almost 88 Percent In Just Three Years
While snow crab legs are considered a delicacy by many, you might not be seeing the crustaceans on too many menus for much longer. Snow crabs are missing from Alaskan waters, thanks to a major population crash. Alaska has canceled its 2022 Bering Sea snow crab harvest for the first time ever, and fisheries across the 49th U.S. state are no longer selling one of their most lucrative exports. And continuing to fish could eliminate the species' populations altogether.
Food Network
How to Clean Every Kind of Kitchen Countertop
When you walk into the kitchen in the morning for that first cup of coffee or in the evening to prep dinner, you want to be greeted by a nice clean countertop. Keeping your countertops pristine doesn’t have to be difficult. Whether you’re looking to remove sticky peanut butter and jelly, grime from grocery bags or potential contaminates from raw proteins, here’s our advice for banishing dirt, streaks, stains, and germs from every type of kitchen countertop.
