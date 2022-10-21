BYRON CENTER - Holland Christian senior goalkeeper Daniel Morgan raised his hands in jubilation and sprinted toward his teammates that were racing onto the field. It shouldn't have been surprising to see Morgan's reaction, as Catholic Central's Ben Smitley had just sailed the final shot in the penalty kick shootout - the 22nd shot - over the crossbar, giving the No. 5-ranked Maroons a shocking 2-1 Division 3 regional semifinal win over the No. 1-ranked Cougars on...

HOLLAND, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO