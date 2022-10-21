Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Soccer – Freehold Township Repeats as Shore Conference Champs
NEPTUNE -- The 2022 high school soccer season is the Freehold Township girls soccer team's version of a redemption tour, and while that tour's ultimate destination is still three weeks away, the Patriots are making sure to enjoy each stop along the way. The latest stop was Saturday's Shore Conference...
Holland Christian soccer advances to regional final on 22nd shootout kick
BYRON CENTER - Holland Christian senior goalkeeper Daniel Morgan raised his hands in jubilation and sprinted toward his teammates that were racing onto the field. It shouldn't have been surprising to see Morgan's reaction, as Catholic Central's Ben Smitley had just sailed the final shot in the penalty kick shootout - the 22nd shot - over the crossbar, giving the No. 5-ranked Maroons a shocking 2-1 Division 3 regional semifinal win over the No. 1-ranked Cougars on...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0