Since 2017, Coping with Dementia LLC has organized Citrus County Walk Aware for Alzheimer’s in Floral City. While most Alzheimer’s Walks raise funds for a cure, it has always been our mission to raise money to support the care of families living with dementia. We want that cure, for sure, but it will not come soon enough for the thousands already struggling with this challenging disease.

FLORAL CITY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO