Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County school bus strikes vehicle while turning; students, drivers uninjured
Authorities ticketed a Citrus County School District bus driver after their bus occupied by students struck a minivan while turning on a Crystal River-area roadway. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the two drivers and the 24 students from Crystal River high and middle schools aboard the bus were uninjured in the 3 p.m. crash Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the intersection of State Road 44 and North Crede Avenue.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate suing for Miami job back following termination
For a former South Florida man running for Inverness City Council this November and warning of South Florida’s “moral degradation” coming to the community, John Labriola appears eager to get right back to Miami. Labriola, who is running for Inverness City Council seat one, filed a federal...
Citrus County Chronicle
Woeful defense has Florida as 3-TD underdog vs No. 1 Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was surprised, maybe even shocked, to learn the Gators were three-touchdown underdogs against rival and top-ranked Georgia. “That’s crazy,” Richardson said.
Citrus County Chronicle
CRMS sixth grade student wins statewide poster contest
Crystal River Middle School sixth-grader Hailey Ross recently won the statewide art poster contest for 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day sponsored by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Her artwork helped create the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day Billboard to be displayed around the state.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland Elementary School teacher arrested for possession of a gun on campus
CHIEFLAND — A first-year Chiefland Elementary School teacher was arrested Monday for possession of a firearm on school campus, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff's Office Lt. Scott Tummond. A Levy County Sheriff's Office School Resource deputy arrested 27-year-old Paige Ehlers after the gun was found...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine paraphernalia
A routine traffic stop turned into an arrest for possession of paraphernalia for a woman already out on bond for felony petit theft. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a routine traffic stop located at West Gulf-to-Lake Highway and South Bauer Road in Lecanto due to the registration of the vehicle being expired and the driver of the vehicle, Dillon Strong, having a warrant for his arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man charged with possession, alteration of firearm
Donald Cash, 45, of Homosassa, was arrested last Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He is being held at the Citrus County jail on a combined $15,000 bond.
Citrus County Chronicle
CCSO Operation Step Up nets 20 arrests for domestic-related crimes
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 20 locals into custody during a two-day operation targeting alleged offenders of domestic-related crimes. Operation Step Up was the sheriff’s office’s response to the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association, or CASA, asking its community to “step it up” for survivors of family violence during Domestic Violence Awareness in October, according to the sheriff’s office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 21 to 23
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 21. Leah Michelle Barnes, 27, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 21 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $105.
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP: None hospitalized by first responders after rollover crash
None of the four motorists involved in a Citrus County rollover crash with three vehicles were hospitalized by first responders. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 5:25 p.m. collision Oct. 20 occurred at the intersection of State Road 200 and East Withlacoochee Trail, also called County Road 39.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you, Citrus County
Since 2017, Coping with Dementia LLC has organized Citrus County Walk Aware for Alzheimer’s in Floral City. While most Alzheimer’s Walks raise funds for a cure, it has always been our mission to raise money to support the care of families living with dementia. We want that cure, for sure, but it will not come soon enough for the thousands already struggling with this challenging disease.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mall set for demolition in March; full build-out of site in 7-8 years
Look for the Crystal River Mall to be demolished in March 2023 and the property fully built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years. The news was shared during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce bus tour last week.
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board to review state recommendations for school security
The Citrus County School Board (CCSB) will host a special meeting and workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, where they will review the Florida School Safety Assessment Tool (FSSAT) school security recommendations as required by Florida Statute. They will also be renewing the contract for educational services between...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Appreciating those who served
30th annual Veterans Appreciation Week. Join in the salute to our veterans. Until three decades ago, Citrus County’s appreciation of our veterans as a community was generally limited to Veterans Day sales and special offers.
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP: Fatal crash closes westbound lanes of State Road 44 near County Road 491
First responders are on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash near the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 491. Westbound lanes of S.R. 44 are closed at this time, according to Florida Highway Patrol and the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, and a turn lane for westbound S.R. 44 traffic is being used to move motorists through the area, along with a southbound turn lane on C.R. 491.
Citrus County Chronicle
Proposed affordable housing project gets Crystal River Council support
The Housing Trust Group is hoping the third time will be the charm in Crystal River. Jason Larson, the senior vice president of the Miami-based development company, requested and received a $340,000 loan promise Monday, Oct. 24, from the Crystal River City Council as part of local government buy-in for a seniors affordable housing project at the former Crystal River Mall site.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
NEW YORK — Legit gross or crazy delicious?. Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on. And now, heading into the holidays, the boards are landing on tables as quick, inexpensive alternatives to the meat- and fancy cheese-laden OG despite a winter butter shortage projected for the U.S. that could drive up prices and make it more difficult to find in supermarkets.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Mayoral candidate calls for audit of former city projects
Inverness City Mayor Bob Plaisted is calling for a forensic audit of the city’s spending before the current city manager took office two years ago. “That needs to be put to bed folks,” Plaisted said during the city council’s regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
School District submits final pay plan, teachers to receive retroactive checks
Following final union negotiations, the Citrus County School District submitted its pay plan to the Florida Department of Education Thursday, Oct. 20, to distribute state funds to pay teachers a minimum salary of $47,500. This comes after the district missed the Oct. 1 state deadline to submit its plan due...
Citrus County Chronicle
Deadline nears for strategic plan input
The deadline is fast approaching for residents to submit their ideas regarding what they see are the most important issues facing Citrus County. County Commissioner Holly Davis has been leading the charge for a strategic plan, which includes initiatives for county commissioners to work on the next five years as they deal with growth.
