KPLC TV
Vinton forfeits high school football game due to injuries
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week the Vinton Lions were supposed to be on the road to play the (8-0) Welsh Greyhounds, but that all changed after the team sustained multiple injuries this past week against Grand Lake. Due to losing 3 more players to concussions this past Friday, the Lions have now decided to forfeit their game against Welsh.
KPLC TV
Special Olympics this Friday in Jeff Davis Parish
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Special Olympics are being held at Sportsman Park in Welsh this Friday. Third through 12th-grade participants are invited to join the festivities. Opening ceremonies are at 8:30 a.m. followed by events and games from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information about the event, call...
KPLC TV
Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming is here for McNeese students
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s homecoming week at McNeese State University which means it’s time to grab your blue and gold, Cowboys. This upcoming week will be a busy one as Monday, Oct. 24 kicks off Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming. Traditions are a huge part of homecoming...
KPLC TV
Catholic Charities of SWLA announces November distribution schedule
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Catholic Charities has announced its schedule for food distribution events in SWLA this November. Tuesday, Nov. 8: Elton. 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul, 1100 St. Mary St. Wednesday, Nov. 9: Creole. 10 - 11 a.m. at 184 E. Creole Hwy. Thursday, Nov. 10:...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary
Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 24, 2022. Sandra Margarita Garcia-Lozano, 57, Pasadena, TX: Theft under $5,000. Earline Marie Williams, 30, Westlake: Theft under $5,000; illegal transmission of money; access device fraud over $1,500; identity theft; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lake Charles, LA
Most of the best restaurants in Lake Charles are located in the downtown area. Each has its variety of cuisine and settings to attract all locals and guests. The people in the city of Lake Charles take votes on the best restaurants, and these are the top picks in no particular order.
KPLC TV
First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff hosts anti-bully walk
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff held their twenty-second annual Drive Out Bullying event at Sam Houston High School. This years’ event was a color run that anyone could register for. The funds raised by the event go toward a scholarship for a...
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for missing man from Welsh
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from Welsh. Taylor A. Mallett, 24, was reported missing after he left his Welsh home to drive to work at 6:00 a.m., CPSO said. Mallett never arrived at his job in Westlake.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury transferring to Calcasieu.gov domain
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is informing residents that it has begun the process of changing its internet and email domain from “calcasieuparish.gov” to “calcasieu.gov.”. Currently, the old “calcasieuparish.gov” domain will still be active during the transition but is set to expire....
foodgressing.com
Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles Louisiana Grand Opening Deals
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 12th Louisiana location and the first in Lake Charles with new franchise owners Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 1st by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
KPLC TV
Westlake High Theatre presents “Beauty and the Beast”
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - It’s a tale as old as time as the Westlake High Theatre sets its performance of “Beauty and the Beast” for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The fairy tale was originally written by French novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve and published in 1740 and later rose to fame after the 1991 Disney animated musical.
KPLC TV
Homes damaged by tornado northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin this morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
KPLC TV
Drainage efforts in Lake Charles have potential to reduce insurance rates
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many neighborhoods near the bayou or laterals run the risk of flooding, and to help lower that risk, a detention pond is underway near Contraband Bayou. The majority of the University neighborhood in Lake Charles is drained by two laterals off of Contraband Bayou, as...
KPLC TV
5th-graders bring Halloween ‘STEM Monster’ to life
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Our Lady Queen of Heaven students gave life to a new creature in their science class. The fifth-graders were tasked with making their own part of a “STEM Monster,” part of a global project that encourages teamwork. Each student had their own part...
KPLC TV
RSV on the rise in children
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus is on the rise in children. For many adults, it just seems like the common cold, but for children, RSV is a respiratory virus that can land them in the hospital. “We’ve received transfers from Texas due to the fact that they...
theadvocate.com
Mirroring post-Katrina New Orleans, a new immigrant community blossoms in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES - At El Gallo Latin Market, kitchen staples from nearly every Latin American country abound. The small store is packed with culturally-specific ingredients: Salvadoran hard cheese, various types of corn meal, bottled mojo marinade. Since the 2020 hurricanes and subsequent disasters in 2021, population numbers in the Lake...
Louisiana man returns to Fort Polk as U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
Sgt. Garrett Paulson, combat medic from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, returns to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana as the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer of the Year following the inaugural Best Squad Competition Sept. 29 through Oct. 7 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
