Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Vinton forfeits high school football game due to injuries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week the Vinton Lions were supposed to be on the road to play the (8-0) Welsh Greyhounds, but that all changed after the team sustained multiple injuries this past week against Grand Lake. Due to losing 3 more players to concussions this past Friday, the Lions have now decided to forfeit their game against Welsh.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Special Olympics this Friday in Jeff Davis Parish

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Special Olympics are being held at Sportsman Park in Welsh this Friday. Third through 12th-grade participants are invited to join the festivities. Opening ceremonies are at 8:30 a.m. followed by events and games from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information about the event, call...
WELSH, LA
KPLC TV

Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming is here for McNeese students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s homecoming week at McNeese State University which means it’s time to grab your blue and gold, Cowboys. This upcoming week will be a busy one as Monday, Oct. 24 kicks off Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming. Traditions are a huge part of homecoming...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary

Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 24, 2022. Sandra Margarita Garcia-Lozano, 57, Pasadena, TX: Theft under $5,000. Earline Marie Williams, 30, Westlake: Theft under $5,000; illegal transmission of money; access device fraud over $1,500; identity theft; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Lake Charles, LA

Most of the best restaurants in Lake Charles are located in the downtown area. Each has its variety of cuisine and settings to attract all locals and guests. The people in the city of Lake Charles take votes on the best restaurants, and these are the top picks in no particular order.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff hosts anti-bully walk

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff held their twenty-second annual Drive Out Bullying event at Sam Houston High School. This years’ event was a color run that anyone could register for. The funds raised by the event go toward a scholarship for a...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for missing man from Welsh

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from Welsh. Taylor A. Mallett, 24, was reported missing after he left his Welsh home to drive to work at 6:00 a.m., CPSO said. Mallett never arrived at his job in Westlake.
WELSH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury transferring to Calcasieu.gov domain

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is informing residents that it has begun the process of changing its internet and email domain from “calcasieuparish.gov” to “calcasieu.gov.”. Currently, the old “calcasieuparish.gov” domain will still be active during the transition but is set to expire....
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
foodgressing.com

Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles Louisiana Grand Opening Deals

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 12th Louisiana location and the first in Lake Charles with new franchise owners Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 1st by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Westlake High Theatre presents “Beauty and the Beast”

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - It’s a tale as old as time as the Westlake High Theatre sets its performance of “Beauty and the Beast” for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The fairy tale was originally written by French novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve and published in 1740 and later rose to fame after the 1991 Disney animated musical.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Homes damaged by tornado northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin this morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

5th-graders bring Halloween ‘STEM Monster’ to life

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Our Lady Queen of Heaven students gave life to a new creature in their science class. The fifth-graders were tasked with making their own part of a “STEM Monster,” part of a global project that encourages teamwork. Each student had their own part...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

RSV on the rise in children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus is on the rise in children. For many adults, it just seems like the common cold, but for children, RSV is a respiratory virus that can land them in the hospital. “We’ve received transfers from Texas due to the fact that they...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

