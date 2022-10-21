ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 23

Donna Rhea
4d ago

GO ABBOTT!!!.ship them north..get a list that don't think your doing right and drop a few off in their backyard....ABBOTT/DESANTIS 2024!!!

Reply
5
Child of God
4d ago

send them to delaware at bidens doorstep so he will believe

Reply(2)
10
Nick Slaughter
4d ago

Abbott! Doing an AWESOME JOB! My vote is Abbott!!

Reply
10
Related
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott stops in Harlingen to rally voters

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Harlingen to rally voters on the first day of early voting for the November election. Abbott spoke to a crowd of supporters Monday at SMOKE: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole located at 1600 W. Harrison Avenue. “I will not allow our record-breaking economy to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

New poll reveals Abbott leads in governor’s race

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new poll conducted by Emerson College, The Hill, and Nexstar Media Group shows who’s leading the gubernatorial race and much more. Leaders with Emerson College say these are just poll numbers which are basically a snapshot of what data currently shows and in the governor’s race in Texas Governor Greg […]
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Arizona sues Biden over border wall standoff

(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is taking President Joe Biden to court over their spat about securing the nation's southern border. The Biden administration ordered Arizona to remove its temporary border barrier made out of shipping containers, but Arizona refused. Instead, it filed a lawsuit on Friday, hoping the state would defend its right to defend itself.
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Healey poised to make history in Massachusetts

(The Center Square) – Maura Healey is seeking to become the first openly lesbian governor in the country when voters take to the polls in Massachusetts in two weeks. Healey, a Democrat serving as the state’s attorney general since 2015, will face Republican challenger Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, for the right to become Massachusetts’ new top executive official.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin gets 'C' in latest Truth in Accounting fiscal report

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is middle of the class in the latest Financial State of the States report. Truth in Accounting took a look at the total amount owed by every state in the country, and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Republicans, Democrats spar over cause of decline in education results in VA

(The Center Square) – After a report found a decline in mathematics and reading proficiency among Virginia fourth graders, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the cause of the results. Virginia’s math and reading proficiency among fourth graders is declining at a rapid rate, much faster than the national...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Donations top $4.2M for race in Indiana's 1st Congressional District

(The Center Square) – Fundraising for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District is higher than the other eight for the Nov. 8 elections, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. The FEC’s deadline for filing quarterly campaign finance information was Oct. 15 and includes information up to Sept....
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline

(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Nation’s report card displays increased gaps between Iowa students

(The Center Square) – Iowa’s grades on a national education report card largely remained stable since 2019, amid national decreases. Iowa was among 10 states whose scores in grade 4 math didn’t change, 22 states and jurisdictions whose scores in fourth-grade reading didn’t change and 18 states and jurisdictions whose eighth-grade reading didn’t change, a National Center for Education Statistics news release said.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois is No. 12 in top fishing-friendly states

(The Center Square) – When it comes to the best states for fishing, Lawn Love, the lawn services company, named Illinois No. 12, right behind No. 11 Georgia. Florida took the crown in the topspot. Alaska is second and Montana is third. Travis Miller, owner of Big Red’s Bait...
ILLINOIS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto

Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy