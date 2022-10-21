Read full article on original website
Donna Rhea
4d ago
GO ABBOTT!!!.ship them north..get a list that don't think your doing right and drop a few off in their backyard....ABBOTT/DESANTIS 2024!!!
Reply
5
Child of God
4d ago
send them to delaware at bidens doorstep so he will believe
Reply(2)
10
Nick Slaughter
4d ago
Abbott! Doing an AWESOME JOB! My vote is Abbott!!
Reply
10
Related
marketplace.org
In the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Republicans make inroads with lifelong Democrats
In a lot of ways, Denise Sandoval is your typical Rio Grande Valley voter. She was born in Monterrey, Mexico and came to Texas as a child. She voted for Donald Trump in 2020 and calls herself a conservative, but she’s reluctant to call herself a Republican. “I’m not...
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South Texas
Governor Abbott campaigning in Harlington, TexasScreenshot from Twitter. As Governor Greg Abbott seeks his third re-election in office, he made stops in San Antonio and Harlington. His challenger, Beto O’Rourke was campaigning in Tarrant County.
KRGV
Brownsville native challenging Paxton in Texas General Attorney race
The race for Texas Attorney General is looking like it will be a close one. Democrat Rochelle Garza is going up against incumbent Ken Paxton. A recent poll shows Paxton with a slight 2% lead over Garza. In the Texas Attorney General race, Garza is trying to become the first...
Gov. Abbott stops in Harlingen to rally voters
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Harlingen to rally voters on the first day of early voting for the November election. Abbott spoke to a crowd of supporters Monday at SMOKE: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole located at 1600 W. Harrison Avenue. “I will not allow our record-breaking economy to […]
California Gov attacks Texas again saying they are "doubling down on stupid"
“I love all this energy stuff. They pay higher electricity bills in Texas, in Florida, in Indiana than they do in the state of California. We’ve seen energy costs go through the roof in those states. They’re doubling down on stupid.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
New poll reveals Abbott leads in governor’s race
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new poll conducted by Emerson College, The Hill, and Nexstar Media Group shows who’s leading the gubernatorial race and much more. Leaders with Emerson College say these are just poll numbers which are basically a snapshot of what data currently shows and in the governor’s race in Texas Governor Greg […]
thecentersquare.com
Arizona sues Biden over border wall standoff
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is taking President Joe Biden to court over their spat about securing the nation's southern border. The Biden administration ordered Arizona to remove its temporary border barrier made out of shipping containers, but Arizona refused. Instead, it filed a lawsuit on Friday, hoping the state would defend its right to defend itself.
thecentersquare.com
Democrat’s previous employment criticized by Republican in Illinois’ 13th CD race
(The Center Square) – The Republican vying for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District says voters want nothing to do with her opponent's insider politics. The Democrat denies any violation of ethics, despite questions arising from a recent Better Government Association investigation. There is no incumbent in the newly drawn...
thecentersquare.com
Healey poised to make history in Massachusetts
(The Center Square) – Maura Healey is seeking to become the first openly lesbian governor in the country when voters take to the polls in Massachusetts in two weeks. Healey, a Democrat serving as the state’s attorney general since 2015, will face Republican challenger Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, for the right to become Massachusetts’ new top executive official.
thecentersquare.com
Nevada Democrats outpace Republicans in spending and fundraising for top state races
(The Center Square) – Third quarter campaign finance reports were filed in Nevada, with Democrats in major races outpacing Republicans in both fundraising and spending. In the governor race, Republican Joe Lombardo raised nearly $2.32 million this quarter. He spent $1.75 million. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak raised $3.25 million...
thecentersquare.com
Texas jobs surge: September breaks record for total jobs added in 11 consecutive months
(The Center Square) – Texas once again led the U.S. in job creation over the past 12 months, breaking the state’s all-time record for total jobs for the 11th month in a row, according to new data reported by the Texas Workforce Commission. Texas employers added 40,000 new...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin gets 'C' in latest Truth in Accounting fiscal report
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is middle of the class in the latest Financial State of the States report. Truth in Accounting took a look at the total amount owed by every state in the country, and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills.
thecentersquare.com
Republicans, Democrats spar over cause of decline in education results in VA
(The Center Square) – After a report found a decline in mathematics and reading proficiency among Virginia fourth graders, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the cause of the results. Virginia’s math and reading proficiency among fourth graders is declining at a rapid rate, much faster than the national...
thecentersquare.com
Statewide candidates make pitches across Illinois with two weeks before election
(The Center Square) – In two weeks, the polls will close with a lot at stake in Illinois. Among the statewide issues is the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution. The measure requires a three-fifths majority of those who vote for the measure or a majority of all votes cast in the election.
thecentersquare.com
Donations top $4.2M for race in Indiana's 1st Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Fundraising for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District is higher than the other eight for the Nov. 8 elections, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. The FEC’s deadline for filing quarterly campaign finance information was Oct. 15 and includes information up to Sept....
thecentersquare.com
Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline
(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
thecentersquare.com
Nation’s report card displays increased gaps between Iowa students
(The Center Square) – Iowa’s grades on a national education report card largely remained stable since 2019, amid national decreases. Iowa was among 10 states whose scores in grade 4 math didn’t change, 22 states and jurisdictions whose scores in fourth-grade reading didn’t change and 18 states and jurisdictions whose eighth-grade reading didn’t change, a National Center for Education Statistics news release said.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois is No. 12 in top fishing-friendly states
(The Center Square) – When it comes to the best states for fishing, Lawn Love, the lawn services company, named Illinois No. 12, right behind No. 11 Georgia. Florida took the crown in the topspot. Alaska is second and Montana is third. Travis Miller, owner of Big Red’s Bait...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto
Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
Comments / 23