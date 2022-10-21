ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
The US Sun

Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it

WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
ALPENA, MI
TheDailyBeast

Teacher Hid ‘Missing’ Boy in Her Home for Two Years, Police Say

A California public school teacher has been arrested after police say she hid a teenager who had been reported missing for two years, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said. Olivares is described as a teacher at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School, though the boy she is accused of sheltering does not appear to have been her student at the time cops say she hid him. According to Katte Smith, the boy’s...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme

More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...

