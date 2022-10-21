Read full article on original website
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it
WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
Teacher Hid ‘Missing’ Boy in Her Home for Two Years, Police Say
A California public school teacher has been arrested after police say she hid a teenager who had been reported missing for two years, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said. Olivares is described as a teacher at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School, though the boy she is accused of sheltering does not appear to have been her student at the time cops say she hid him. According to Katte Smith, the boy’s...
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
Exclusive: Officer being investigated over Uvalde response gave order to delay classroom breach
A Texas state police captain tried to delay a law enforcement team entering the classrooms to end the Robb Elementary massacre and is now among those under investigation after an account from someone at the scene that he ordered his officers to stay out of the school in the initial response to the shooting, sources tell CNN.
Ex-Capitol Police officer 'betrayed' oath by warning Jan. 6 rioter about Facebook posts, prosecutor says
WASHINGTON — An ex-police officer "betrayed" his sworn oath by warning a fellow Donald Trump supporter who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to remove his Facebook content about the attack, a federal prosecutor told a jury Tuesday. Michael Riley, a former Capitol Police officer charged last year...
Homeless Atlanta man Tasered while running from police to receive multimillion-dollar payout
An Atlanta homeless man injured by a police officer could receive millions from a lawsuit against the city, which could impact city services.
FBI arrests pastor who wore his company jacket on Jan. 6 and pushed into police line
WASHINGTON — An Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket as he pushed against a police line on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, the Justice Department said. William Dunfee, 57, a church pastor, is the man seen...
F12: San Antonio Cop Who Shot Unarmed Hamburger-Eating 17-Year-Old Charged With Aggravated Assault, Released On Bond
San Antonio cop James Brennand charged for shooting unarmed 17-year-old Erik Cantu at a McDonald’s drive-thru
Dad Was Serial Killer, Woman says, as Cadaver Dogs Scour Field of Nightmares
Lucy Studey says her father forced her and her siblings to help bury his murder victims for years. Now she believes cadaver dogs have found the burial sites.
Lawsuit filed after FBI agents raided 1,400 deposit boxes at a US Private Vaults branch claims owners' items have still not been returned
A lawyer involved in the class-action suit called the March 2021 FBI raid of the Beverly Hills branch the "largest armed robbery in US history."
New Details Unearthed About Car Found Under $15 Million Silicon Valley Home
Authorities in California revealed new details about a car that was discovered buried in the yard of a $15 million mansion in Silicon Valley. KTVU reported that the vehicle was a Mercedes 560 SL that was reported stolen in 1992. Police believe the car was buried around the same time...
Catholic church worker wrote 198 checks to herself and stole $451K in Oklahoma, feds say
Authorities said she also made about 1,068 fraudulent online transfers from the church account.
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
Murderers accused of running phone scam on Home Depot from inside Alabama prison
A group of Alabama prison inmates has been indicted by a federal grand jury for running a phone scam out of prison. Their target: Home Depot. Those four inmates inside Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are accused of running what's called a skit. Authorities say they were so-called skit runners...
80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme
More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...
Quinton Simon Update: Mom Named Suspect After FBI Says Child Likely Dead
"No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed," the Chatham County Police Department said.
