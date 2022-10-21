Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey has added a 5-star commitment to an already impressive Class of 2023
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey scored another big victory when 6-foot-5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario committed Tuesday to the Tigers over three other schools, including reigning national champion South Carolina. Del Rosario — a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the nation, according to Hoopgurlz — made...
theadvocate.com
Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown
Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
theadvocate.com
LSU fined $250,000 after fans rushed the field to celebrate beating Ole Miss
LSU was fined $250,000 for fans rushing the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss on Saturday as part of the Southeastern Conference's standard policy. It was LSU's third offense for a violation of the league's access to competition area rule. LSU was last fined $100,000 after fans rushed the field when the Tigers beat Georgia in 2018.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Yes to resuming LSU-Tulane, but no to burying Green Wave football news
As a boy born into a mixed marriage between LSU and Tulane alums, I couldn't agree more with your editorial last week that they should return their annual home and away football games. This classic in-state rivalry should never be just about money. LSU plays several games each year against...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Baton Rouge crime is keeping students from applying to LSU
I'm 56 years old and have a lot of friends that live out of state. In the past, my friends' children always considered coming to LSU for college; however, in the past three years this has not been the case because the students and their parents say they are "afraid of the crime in Baton Rouge and at LSU."
theadvocate.com
See how far LSU jumped back into the AP Top 25 after win over Ole Miss
LSU returned to the Associated Press Top 25 after its 45-20 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers were ranked No. 18 in the poll released Sunday, their highest spot of the season. LSU, which started the year unranked, briefly appeared at No. 25 before losing to Tennessee two weeks ago.
theadvocate.com
ESPN's 'College GaemDay' headed to Southern-Jackson State game in Mississippi
ESPN's "College GameDay" is getting a taste of the Southern-Jackson State rivalry. On Sunday, ESPN revealed its famous pregame show will be in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday morning for Eric Dooley and the Jaguars' game against Deion Sanders and the Tigers at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Southern (5-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic...
theadvocate.com
Southern's game at Jackson State gets even bigger with 'College GameDay' on hand
The dust had hardly settled on Southern’s 51-7 homecoming victory against Virginia University of Lynchburg when Jaguar players were peppered with questions about their upcoming clash with unbeaten Jackson State. The players jumped right into their “we treat all games the same” mantra, but at the time, they didn't...
theadvocate.com
Lutcher's Brock Louque busy man in fall and spring; right now he's starring in football as a safety
Anyone who follows Lutcher High athletics is familiar with the exploits of Brock Louque, a junior safety on the Bulldogs football team. Louque was a starter as a sophomore but made a name for himself in baseball by driving in all five Lutcher runs when the Bulldogs defeated Berwick 5-4 for the Class 3A state title in May. Even so, that success wasn’t enough to pull him away from football, where he has been one of the leaders on a team that is 7-1, 4-0 in District 7-4A.
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge's offense picking up steam in stretch drive of season
After scoring 86 points in its first six games, the Breaux Bridge offense erupted for 84 points over the past two weeks. Quarterback Kelby Hypolite accounted for 194 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the first half of the Tigers' 42-6 win over Beau Chene last week. In...
theadvocate.com
Besides LHSAA titles, wins what has Scotlandville's Carlos Sample netted now?
Carlos Sample calls it a “program” award. As the face of the Scotlandville boys basketball program, Sample has received a major honor — the National Federation of High Schools Louisiana Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor for 2021-22. “I am elated about it,” Sample said. “This...
theadvocate.com
Broncos defeat rival Central, future to be determined
The Zachary High football season to this point has been a roller coaster to watch as a talented team finished the nondistrict schedule with a record of 3-1. That nondistrict schedule featured teams likely to win their district — East Ascension who also beat perennial power West Monroe; state powers with multiple state championships — John Curtis; a New Orleans powerhouse — St. Augustine; and one of the top teams in Mississippi — Winona — on the road. Neither Winona nor John Curtis have lost a game other than their matchups with the Broncos.
theadvocate.com
New to the market and under $2 million: Take a look at these 3 Baton Rouge homes
The Baton Rouge real estate market is home to a variety of styles. There's truly something for everyone, and recently, there have been some real gems. Take a look at these three homes that have been listed for fewer than 20 days. Details and photographs about the homes were provided by listing agents.
theadvocate.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to eight after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
theadvocate.com
See these Halloween-themed yard decorations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas
We asked, and you delivered. In our search for Halloween yard décor, readers submitted the spooky and the wholesome. The themed and the classic. Take a look at some of the fall yard and doorway submissions. Hundred Oaks: 'Stranger Things'. Elizabeth Martin, who lives in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood...
theadvocate.com
This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed
Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Oct. 11-16, 2022
The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 11-16: Echols, Eric: 32; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee. Oct. 14. Jones, Keandrek: 23; 7559 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; driving under the influence 1st offense, improper lane usage. Oct. 16. Robinson,...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice
A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana teen takes first deer with crossbow
Ashlynn Culley, 17, recently killed her first deer, a 6 point, taken with a crossbow in West Feliciana Parish. Culley has been hunting with her dad since she was about 8.
theadvocate.com
A fall harvest wine dinner at City Pork, food truck fest in Port Allen & Kiwanis pancakes are back
Fall's cooler temperatures have inspired a festive mood around the city. City Pork, 18143 Perkins Road, is offering up the perfect event to fit the bill to enjoy the pleasant fall weather. The restaurant will host a Fall Harvest Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The dinner will...
