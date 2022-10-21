ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown

Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
JACKSON, MS
LSU fined $250,000 after fans rushed the field to celebrate beating Ole Miss

LSU was fined $250,000 for fans rushing the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss on Saturday as part of the Southeastern Conference's standard policy. It was LSU's third offense for a violation of the league's access to competition area rule. LSU was last fined $100,000 after fans rushed the field when the Tigers beat Georgia in 2018.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Letters: Baton Rouge crime is keeping students from applying to LSU

I'm 56 years old and have a lot of friends that live out of state. In the past, my friends' children always considered coming to LSU for college; however, in the past three years this has not been the case because the students and their parents say they are "afraid of the crime in Baton Rouge and at LSU."
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN's 'College GaemDay' headed to Southern-Jackson State game in Mississippi

ESPN's "College GameDay" is getting a taste of the Southern-Jackson State rivalry. On Sunday, ESPN revealed its famous pregame show will be in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday morning for Eric Dooley and the Jaguars' game against Deion Sanders and the Tigers at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Southern (5-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic...
JACKSON, MS
Southern's game at Jackson State gets even bigger with 'College GameDay' on hand

The dust had hardly settled on Southern’s 51-7 homecoming victory against Virginia University of Lynchburg when Jaguar players were peppered with questions about their upcoming clash with unbeaten Jackson State. The players jumped right into their “we treat all games the same” mantra, but at the time, they didn't...
JACKSON, MS
Lutcher's Brock Louque busy man in fall and spring; right now he's starring in football as a safety

Anyone who follows Lutcher High athletics is familiar with the exploits of Brock Louque, a junior safety on the Bulldogs football team. Louque was a starter as a sophomore but made a name for himself in baseball by driving in all five Lutcher runs when the Bulldogs defeated Berwick 5-4 for the Class 3A state title in May. Even so, that success wasn’t enough to pull him away from football, where he has been one of the leaders on a team that is 7-1, 4-0 in District 7-4A.
LUTCHER, LA
Broncos defeat rival Central, future to be determined

The Zachary High football season to this point has been a roller coaster to watch as a talented team finished the nondistrict schedule with a record of 3-1. That nondistrict schedule featured teams likely to win their district — East Ascension who also beat perennial power West Monroe; state powers with multiple state championships — John Curtis; a New Orleans powerhouse — St. Augustine; and one of the top teams in Mississippi — Winona — on the road. Neither Winona nor John Curtis have lost a game other than their matchups with the Broncos.
ZACHARY, LA
This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed

Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
BROUSSARD, LA
West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Oct. 11-16, 2022

The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 11-16: Echols, Eric: 32; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee. Oct. 14. Jones, Keandrek: 23; 7559 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; driving under the influence 1st offense, improper lane usage. Oct. 16. Robinson,...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice

A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
