Ohio State

mahoningmatters.com

Marijuana legalization promises jobs in Missouri. But how many?

ST. LOUIS — Missouri voters will decide in November whether they want to allow recreational cannabis in the state, an issue that has typically come with promises of leafy, green economic uplift. If voters legalize pot for recreational use, some local cannabis businesses say their workforce would increase, or...
MISSOURI STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

LNP/LancasterOnline. October 23, 2022. Editorial: Pennsylvania’s bloated and expensive Legislature gets shockingly little done. This has to change. These were all proposed by members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly during its 2021-22 session:. — A resolution honoring the retirement of Villanova University men’s basketball coach Jay Wright. —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOUB

Close race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat shows voters may be splitting their tickets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Polls in the race for Ohio governor show a double-digit gap between incumbent Republican Mike DeWine and Democratic challenger Nan Whaley. The election is still more than two weeks away, and experts aren’t ready to call that contest — or the much closer race for U.S. Senate, though they admit one might have an effect on the other.
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

You should vote for Issue 1

In case you’ve missed the mountain of political ads all over the television and internet, Ohio will hold an election on Nov. 8. Plenty of attention has been given to the various candidates for elected office, but very little has been given to the ballot issues which will also be decided by Ohio voters. Issue 1 and Issue 2 are both constitutional amendments, and any time the fundamental document which outlines the powers of our government is changed, then we should definitely pay attention.
OHIO STATE
mahoningmatters.com

NC governor wants sales mandate for commercial trucks, vans

North Carolina state government will develop a rule requiring van, bus and commercial truck manufacturers to sell more zero-emission vehicles in the state over the next decade, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Tuesday. Signing an executive order at the North American headquarters of electrical equipment company ABB, Cooper said the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Lee Zeldin agrees to debate NY Gov. Hochul this Tuesday

Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin agreed Sunday to debate Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The sole debate in the heated contest is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. Zeldin, who had clamored for months for a face-off against Hochul, had harsh words for the incumbent. “Kathy Hochul is a coward,” he...
NEW YORK STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Dismissal of DUI case against ex-attorney general sought

The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results of a field sobriety test...
SCRANTON, PA
103.7 THE LOON

Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
mahoningmatters.com

Grandfather dies in skydiving accident at TN high school football game, officials say

A skydiver has died after he was injured in a jump at a Tennessee high school football game, officials said. The man experienced a “hard landing outside of the intended landing area” while doing a “demonstration jump” at David Crockett High School’s football stadium in Jonesborough before a game against Daniel Boone High School on the evening of Friday, Oct. 21, according to a skydiving company and school officials.
TENNESSEE STATE

