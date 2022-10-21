Read full article on original website
mahoningmatters.com
Marijuana legalization promises jobs in Missouri. But how many?
ST. LOUIS — Missouri voters will decide in November whether they want to allow recreational cannabis in the state, an issue that has typically come with promises of leafy, green economic uplift. If voters legalize pot for recreational use, some local cannabis businesses say their workforce would increase, or...
cleveland19.com
RSV cases continue to rise in Ohio, causing major concern from healthcare workers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Throughout the country and especially in the state of Ohio, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in kids under the age of 1. Typically, RSV cases will see jumps in mid-winter, so the increases seen now are very unusual.
Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
mahoningmatters.com
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
LNP/LancasterOnline. October 23, 2022. Editorial: Pennsylvania’s bloated and expensive Legislature gets shockingly little done. This has to change. These were all proposed by members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly during its 2021-22 session:. — A resolution honoring the retirement of Villanova University men’s basketball coach Jay Wright. —...
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich visits the town of Lordstown, Ohio, where she talks to residents about the effects of inflation on their lives and the influence this has on who they'll vote for in the upcoming midterms.
WOUB
Close race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat shows voters may be splitting their tickets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Polls in the race for Ohio governor show a double-digit gap between incumbent Republican Mike DeWine and Democratic challenger Nan Whaley. The election is still more than two weeks away, and experts aren’t ready to call that contest — or the much closer race for U.S. Senate, though they admit one might have an effect on the other.
Times Gazette
You should vote for Issue 1
In case you’ve missed the mountain of political ads all over the television and internet, Ohio will hold an election on Nov. 8. Plenty of attention has been given to the various candidates for elected office, but very little has been given to the ballot issues which will also be decided by Ohio voters. Issue 1 and Issue 2 are both constitutional amendments, and any time the fundamental document which outlines the powers of our government is changed, then we should definitely pay attention.
mahoningmatters.com
NC governor wants sales mandate for commercial trucks, vans
North Carolina state government will develop a rule requiring van, bus and commercial truck manufacturers to sell more zero-emission vehicles in the state over the next decade, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Tuesday. Signing an executive order at the North American headquarters of electrical equipment company ABB, Cooper said the...
Despite Reports of Harm, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Refuses Comment on the State's Abortion Ban
Ohio's abortion ban has caused medical and emotional problems, but Gov. DeWine has been steadfastly silent.
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
One candidate now leads Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, latest poll shows
You can watch a recap of the Oct. 10 debate between J.D. Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the two U.S. Senate candidates for Ohio has emerged as a frontrunner by a thread, according to the latest poll. In a survey of nearly 1,500 […]
mahoningmatters.com
Lee Zeldin agrees to debate NY Gov. Hochul this Tuesday
Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin agreed Sunday to debate Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The sole debate in the heated contest is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. Zeldin, who had clamored for months for a face-off against Hochul, had harsh words for the incumbent. “Kathy Hochul is a coward,” he...
mahoningmatters.com
Dismissal of DUI case against ex-attorney general sought
The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results of a field sobriety test...
Here's What Winter In Ohio Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
mahoningmatters.com
Grandfather dies in skydiving accident at TN high school football game, officials say
A skydiver has died after he was injured in a jump at a Tennessee high school football game, officials said. The man experienced a “hard landing outside of the intended landing area” while doing a “demonstration jump” at David Crockett High School’s football stadium in Jonesborough before a game against Daniel Boone High School on the evening of Friday, Oct. 21, according to a skydiving company and school officials.
What really happened when police said a bear attacked a car in Ohio
GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township police followed up Sunday evening on a warning to residents to keep their car doors locked, saying the incident prompting it never happened. Earlier the same day, the Genoa Township Police Department posted photos of a damaged vehicle and a bear they said was involved. While it’s unlikely a […]
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what that means for Ohio
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
4 charged in arson at former steel mill
Four were charged after an arson investigation for a fire that happened at a former steel mill last week, according to a press release from the Champion Police Department.
