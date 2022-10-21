ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 80 cases, one death in Hastings Veterans Home COVID-19 outbreak

 4 days ago
The Hastings Veterans Home. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Hastings Veterans Home this month has led to one death and over 80 positive cases among residents and staff members.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs said in a statement the outbreak is the facility's first since the start of the pandemic.

"The majority of positive cases have been mild and, when medically indicated, anti-viral COVID medications have been administered," the MDVA wrote, adding it's been working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs throughout the outbreak.

The agency said the facility is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance by isolating residents in their rooms, expect for essential medical services.

We have made adjustments to meals, activities, enhanced personal protective equipment, and shared common spaces to minimize potential infection points," MDVA wrote.

Visitors are being encouraged to delay their visits during the outbreak, but visits are still permitted per MDH screening guidelines.

According to the MDVA, the outbreak is subsiding with less than 20 cases still active.

"At the time of the outbreak, the Hastings Veterans Home was in the process of coordinating a bivalent booster clinic, as well as a flu vaccine clinic," the agency shared. "Once Residents are medically able to receive the bivalent, those vaccine clinics will be scheduled."

Over 95% of the residents have received the initial COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to date.

"We are thankful for the support our Veterans have provided to staff and one another throughout the outbreak, and as they have been diligent in doing their part to stay isolated and follow infection-prevention precautions," the MDVA wrote. "We are extremely proud of our staff as they continue to go above and beyond in order to provide great care for the Veterans we serve."

The Hastings Veterans Home provides care to 111 veterans and employs 82 staff members.

Minnesota has recorded 13,416 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There hasn't yet been the customary spike in COVID-19 cases that have marked the fall and winter for the past two years, with cases currently stable across the state.

