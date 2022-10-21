Read full article on original website
Nauset too much for boys soccer
(Oct. 24, 2022) A quick turnaround 24 hours after homecoming proved too much for the boys soccer team to handle, as the Whalers fell 5-0 on the road Sunday to Nauset. The Warriors first scored midway through the first half and then the floodgates opened. They added three more goals to make it a 4-0 game at halftime. Nantucket (2-10-3) allowed one more goal over the final 40 minutes of play.
Scallop Dissection and Microscopy Workshop
Valerie Hall, Ph.D. leads this scallop dissection and microbiology workshop, which will provide the opportunity to learn about the biology and ecology of the Nantucket bay scallop, discuss the details of the Nantucket scallop fishery, learn about the importance of Hall's research, and get an up-close look at live bay scallops.
Editorial: A legacy of Walter Beinecke-Historic preservation
(Oct. 6, 2022) In 1968 one of the biggest events to transform the commercial landscape and economic future of the island occurred when Walter Beinecke Jr. undertook a massive project to rebuild the docks at Straight Wharf, South Wharf and Commercial Wharf, transforming the water side into a modern boat basin, capable of handling luxury yachts as well as small boats.
Missing Dartmouth woman found
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Dartmouth woman.
Photo Gallery: Homecoming Parade 2022
(Oct. 23, 2022) Nantucket High School celebrated homecoming Saturday with its annual parade of floats through town. Each grade designed their own floats, along with entries from the varsity boys and girls soccer teams and the JV girls soccer team. Awards were handed out at halftime of the football game, with the seniors winning all of them.
Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance
Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
Editorial: Time to change our form of town government
(Oct. 20, 2022) It’s not news to anyone who’s spent five minutes here that Nantucket isn’t the sleepy little offshore island that it was 50 years ago. Yet in many ways, our government and traditions of how we get things done, are mired in the past. Some...
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
Billings Collection Private Showing
A free private showing by David Billings of his Asian Art collection at the Nantucket Whaling Museum. The bus will leave from the Saltmarsh Senior Center at 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. lecture and private showing, and return to the center at 11:30 a.m. An Asian box lunch of...
Editorial: Education-A parent/school partnership
The Nantucket Public Schools open Tuesday, kicking off the start of a new school year. Hopes are high among parents and students who see September as an opportunity for a fresh start. A student’s success in school depends on several factors, including a high degree of parental involvement. Parents who...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
’Tis the season for Inky Santa: Applications for assistance now available
(Oct. 24, 2022) Inky Santa’s mission for more than 30 years has been to make Christmas a little merrier for island families in need. The all-volunteer organization expects to help more than 400 Nantucket children this year. Applications for assistance are available at The Inquirer and Mirror at the...
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
Editorial: A little decorum, please
(Oct. 13, 2022) Island issues over the last couple of years remind us of what the great Calvin Trillin used to call uncivil liberties. The short-term rental debate, the geotube project at Sankaty Bluff, the 40 B development called Surfside Crossing, the plan to install synthetic turf fields at the high school, the selection of a new fire chief, appointments and non-appointments of qualified people to town boards and committees have all raised both blood pressures and voices.
Rector lone NP&EDC supporter of HDC leaving planning department
(Oct. 24, 2022) If the Historic District Commission wants to leave the Planning and Land Use Services Department, the planning commission shouldn’t stand in its way, NP&EDC member Barry Rector said Monday. His fellow commissioners did not share his sentiments, however, saying they’d prefer the HDC remain. HDC...
Editorial: Surfside Crossing and the growing problem of home ownership
(Sept. 22, 2022) Surfside Crossing has passed another hurdle in its multi-year effort to develop a 13.5-acre parcel off South Shore Road. On Friday the state Housing Appeals Committee approved the construction of 156 condominium units in 18 buildings, of which 39 units will be restricted to affordable housing. Neighbors,...
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into school
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have arrested a man they say broke into the Palmer River Elementary School last month. On Sunday, Sept. 18, police were called to the school for a reported burglar alarm activation. When officers arrived on scene, they found an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered […]
State Police investigating fatal crash on I-495 in Wareham
WAREHAM – At 10:54 PM Monday, Troopers from the State Police-Bourne Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 in Wareham that caused the death of a teenage girl. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Toyota Sienna was southbound when, for reasons still under investigation, veered off the road...
