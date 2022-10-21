Until recently, golf footwear had next to no lifestyle application. Imagine trying to walk around in a spiked brogue or even something like Tiger Woods‘ signature Nike Air Zoom Victory tour line — it’s simply not doable. However, the continued fusion between sneaker culture and golf has made for a spate of sneakers that serve a purpose on both the links and the streets. Jordan Brand is among the strongest proponents of this narrative thanks to its toothed (but not spiked) iteration of the Air Jordan 1: the Air Jordan 1 Golf, a shoe that’s recently started being produced in a classic high-top iteration and has now appeared in a “Midnight Navy” colorway.

