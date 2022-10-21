Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max Plus TN in ”Black/Turquoise”
Nike’s Air Max Plus TN silhouette appears to be a blank canvas for extreme experimentation. And while the silhouette has minimalist styles — such as the triple black colorway — the sneaker also loves to steal the headlines with vibrant designs, color combinations, and collaborations alike. For example, in 2020,
hypebeast.com
Hiroshi Fujiwara Discusses Reimagining Moncler's Classic Maya Jacket for the "Maya 70" Program
From sponsoring the Grenoble Olympics in the ’60s to launching the Genius project and becoming the favored winter jacket provider of rappers and tastemakers in more recent years,. boasts a long and rich history. The French outerwear experts celebrated their 70th anniversary earlier this year with a blowout fashion...
hypebeast.com
C.P. Company Drops FW22 Outerwear for the Urban Explorer
Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 Metropolis Series, C.P. Company has just delivered its latest outerwear and more utilitarian apparel on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is the Micro-M (R) Goggle Down Jacket in “Thyme Green.” Made with water-resistant nylon fabric, the multi-pocketed jacket comes with snap-button cuffs and an adjustable hood with the signature Goggle lens for optimal functionality. Another standout piece is the hooded Outline Jacket “Port Royal Red” made from opaque 7 denier nylon exterior and PrimaLoft padding. Complementing the range of outerwear are three styles of pants, including the Microreps Cargo Pants in “Black” and “Raven” and the Diagonal Raised Fleece Sweatpants in “Thyme Green.”
hypebeast.com
norda and CIOMORO’s Bespoke RunShelter Jacket Is Made of a Rare, Fully Waterproof Dyneema Composite
The Canadian trail running masterminds at norda are known for their 001 sneaker — a high-end silhouette that combines custom Dyneema and Vibram technologies in its pursuit of being the world’s very best trail shoe. However, norda’s push for innovation doesn’t stop at the 001: they’ve teamed with London’s CIOMORO, another group of technical fabric gurus, to create the RunShelter jacket, a bespoke waterproof shell that’s limited to a scant 10 pieces.
hypebeast.com
Nike Outfits the Air Max 90 Futura in Minty Green Shades
As continues to revisit its classic silhouettes, it also looks to remix them in modern ways. Between the countless Air Jordan 1 remakes and Dunk reworks, the Swoosh has demonstrated its commitment to keeping its styles up to date. Expanding on this effort, 2022 saw the release of the Air Max 90 Futura. First referred to as the Air Max 90 Scrap, the sneaker sees a layered approach with its various design elements stacked.
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk High Sees Embossed Hoop Decor
From the “Psychic Purple” colorway to a teal suede rendition, the Dunk High continues to dominate the feet of casual wearers far and wide. The high-top sneaker now appears with embossed basketball detailing, paying tribute to the sportswear giant’s love for the sport. Smooth dark grey leather...
hypebeast.com
PANGAIA and VICTOR VICTOR Launch Earth-Friendly Capsule
Following a collaboration with Kenny Scharf, materials science company PANGAIA now announces a new capsule collection with Steven Victor‘s NYC-based media company Victor Victor Worldwide. Joined by the shared wish to make the world a better place, the capsule urges the masses to take care of the planet that...
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Air Max Plus TN "University Red" Is Hot on the Block
Has just presented its Air Max Plus TN in a “University Red/Black” colorway. The TN silhouette is no stranger to experimentation or collaborations, with recent link-ups coming with the likes of Supreme as the pair presented a Fall/Winter collaboration that featured three colorways with customized uppers and “SUPREME” logos. However, collaborations aside, the sneaker has recently been presented in “Black/Turquoise” and now that cool emergence of colors has been followed up by this new fiery design.
hypebeast.com
Nike Reveals an Electric New Look for the ISPA Sense Flyknit
Over the summer, and its special ISPA line revealed what’s in store for the division for the remainder of the year. With the introduction of the ISPA Link, ISPA Link Axis and ISPA Sense Flyknit, an array of options have been provided over the past few months. Initially, the ISPA Link launched in its original colorways. Since then, the ISPA Sense Flyknit has found itself as the silhouette of focus with a balance of reserved and bold colorways.
hypebeast.com
KAWS and Kid Cudi Come Together for 'Man on the Moon' Trilogy Box Set and Merch
Taking to Instagram, Kid Cudi recently announced a collaboration with longtime friend KAWS for a special box set and merch release. Leading the team-up is the Man on the Moon Trilogy Box Set which stands as the first time Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and Man on the Moon III: The Chosen have been offered together. The limited edition box set created by KAWS and curated by Kid Cudi is a six LP collection and comes complete with a large-format 12×12 companion booklet with rare photos.
hypebeast.com
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. and Suicoke Present Two More FiveFinger Styles
In recent years, TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. has made noise via both its seasonal collections and unique footwear collaborations. Whether it be combining running shoes with Chelsea Boots or reimagining Cowboy Boots, Takahiro Miyashita’s eponymous label keeps fans on their toes. Recently, the Japanese brand connected with Suicoke to utilize Vibram’s FiveFinger design. Starting with a traditional outdoor style in 2021 and then pivoting to a Chelsea Boot hybrid for 2022, the duo now continues to embrace this sole unit with a new plain dress shoe and Chukka Boot equipped with visible toe slots.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents the Air Force 1 Low "Fresh" in All-Black
There are few shoes that can compare to ‘s classic Air Force 1 when it comes to sales volume, colorway releases and model variations. The timeless sneaker celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and is just as relevant in the sneaker game as ever. As part of the silhouette’s plethora of releases this year, the Air Force 1 Low was upgraded with a premium “Fresh” series that focuses on minimizing aging in pairs.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Midnight Navy"
Until recently, golf footwear had next to no lifestyle application. Imagine trying to walk around in a spiked brogue or even something like Tiger Woods‘ signature Nike Air Zoom Victory tour line — it’s simply not doable. However, the continued fusion between sneaker culture and golf has made for a spate of sneakers that serve a purpose on both the links and the streets. Jordan Brand is among the strongest proponents of this narrative thanks to its toothed (but not spiked) iteration of the Air Jordan 1: the Air Jordan 1 Golf, a shoe that’s recently started being produced in a classic high-top iteration and has now appeared in a “Midnight Navy” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Thom Browne Opens Mid-Century Modern San Francisco Flagship
Thom Browne has officially opened his first San Francisco flagship in Jackson Square. Situated inside the revered Yeon Building, which is rumored to have housed the first French consulate in San Francisco, the brand’s Bay Area outpost marks its latest collaboration with architect Flavio Albanese of ASA Studioalbanese, who spearheaded the store’s design. Across 1,250 square feet, the space champions the designer’s recognizable mid-century modern style with rows of fluorescent tube lighting, white Calcutta and Carrara marble floors and banker grey Bardiglio and Carrara marble walls.
hypebeast.com
Ticket Package For Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Tour Reportedly Auctions for At Least $50,000 USD
A ticket package for Beyoncé‘s 2023 RENAISSANCE tour has reportedly auctioned for a minimum of $50,000 USD, and could have possibly sold for a maximum of $150,000 USD. A video from the Wearable Art Gala — where the tour was announced — showed that the bidding war over the ticket package went up to at least $50,000 USD, although a person present at the event claimed that the package was actually sold for $150,000 USD. The package, which is valued at $20,000 USD, includes two First Class International United Airlines Polaris tickets, a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel, two tickets to the tour in a city of their choice and a backstage experience with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.
hypebeast.com
ERL Delivers New Unisex Apparel to HBX
Following the showcase of ERL‘s Spring 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week, Eli Russell Linnetz‘s L.A.-based label has just dropped a range of unisex apparel on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is the Sunset Puffer Coat in pink and black colorways, which comes adorned with an orange semicircle on the bottom left with swirls patterns around it as if mimicking a radiant sunset. Other standouts suitable for the colder seasons include the matching Gradient Knitted Gloves and Beanie in varying shades of purple. Rounding off the range are basic t-shirts and fleece hoodie featuring the “Venice” logo.
hypebeast.com
M.A.N.K.I.N.D's FW22 Collection Explores the Philosophy of "Cerulean Troupe"
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, M.A.N.K.I.N.D looked to explore a wide range of references drawn from philosophy, history, and mythology. Dubbed “Cerulean Troupe,” the seasonal selection focuses on elevated garments marked by mixed materials and primary colors. The collection furthers the Indonesian label’s ethos of offering form and function, comfort and culture.
hypebeast.com
FILA and Warner Bros. Join Forces on 'Semi-Pro' Capsule Collection
FILA and Warner Bros. Discovery have linked to launch a collaborative capsule inspired by 2008’s cult-classic sports comedy, Semi-Pro. Honoring the fictional ABA squad, the Flint Tropics, the collection is filled with the team’s iconic logo and signature teal and orange tones from their uniforms. Inside the collection, a hooded sweatshirt dons the team’s emblems on its chest, with ribbed detailing on the cuffs and the waist; and a white T-shirt fronts both the Semi-Pro and FILA iconography on the front left chest, with lettering reading “Moon” and “33” on the back that nods to the movie’s famed character Jackie Moon. There’s also a pair of white basketball shorts featuring side stripes of inspired teal and orange.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Lunar New Year"
On-feet photos of the upcoming Dunk High “Lunar New Year” have surfaced. Crafted with a white leather base, hues of grey suede overlays complement the clean uppers while the green sock lining adds a pop of color, and hairy suede in soft tan lands on panel swoosh and heel tabs. Seasonal branding can be found on the tongue tag, which replaces the Nike logo with Chinese words reflective of the golden mountain logo by the ankle — a nod to the nickname Chinese immigrants gave to San Francisco when they flocked to the city during the 1840s gold rush. The model rests on a white midsole and icy blue translucent outsole, while white laces tie the shoe together for a clean finish.
