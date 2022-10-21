ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

AL.com

Alabama man, woman arrested after shootings, stabbing of dog

A man and a woman are facing several charges in Lawrence County after two shooting incidents Saturday. Todd Lee Hood, 30, of Russellville, was taken into custody that afternoon, along with Ashley Romans, 35, also of Russellville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests stemmed from incidents that began...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting

MOUNT HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged two people after a shooting happened in Lawrence County on Oct. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, a witness alleged that a suspect got out of a vehicle and shot into a residence and vehicle. Deputies received a description of the vehicle that later stopped in front of a residence on County Road 374.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

18-year-old arrested after Owens Cross Roads police pursuit

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman after a pursuit on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers saw a flatbed pickup truck driving with no tail lights on. When the officers attempted to stop the truck, it continued driving into an area being developed into a subdivision.
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Bond denied for ‘lookout’ in murder-for-hire case

A Morgan County circuit judge, criticized by prosecutors for letting a capital murder defendant out on bond earlier this year, on Thursday ruled that another capital murder defendant will remain in jail without bond even though he was not the shooter. Aaron Carter Howard, 41, of Toney, has been in...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Falkville man indicted on federal drug, weapon charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Federal indictments have been unsealed charging three defendants in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley and FBI  Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Last month a federal grand jury indicted three individuals in northwest Alabama on gun and drug charges.  These indictments are the result of continued collaborative work with our state prosecutors, and federal, state and local law enforcement partners.  A two-count indictment charges that on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison man facing drug charges following search warrant | News

A Madison man was arrested during a search warrant on Friday. The Madison Police Department SWAT Team seized about two pounds of methamphetamine and various other controlled substances. The search warrant was conducted on Shelton Road at the request of the North Alabama Drug Task Force. Christopher L. Jefferson, 41,...
MADISON, AL
wvtm13.com

Blount Co. man arrested on murder charges after woman found dismembered

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A Blount County man is under arrest after a woman was found dead inside a Springville home. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a business in the Dodge City area in reference to a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 12.   Deputies located the vehicle and identified the occupants as Thomas James Brannon, 36, of Danville, and Emma Rena Swindall, 23, of Bremen.   Deputies determined that both subjects had active warrants. A subsequent search of the vehicle and their persons allegedly yielded narcotics. Both were placed under arrest.  Brannon is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear warrant).   Swindall is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence

One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

