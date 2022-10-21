Read full article on original website
Bond denied for Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning wife
A Decatur chiropractor charged with attempted murder after he allegedly poisoned his wife will not be granted bond, according to court documents.
Alabama man, woman arrested after shootings, stabbing of dog
A man and a woman are facing several charges in Lawrence County after two shooting incidents Saturday. Todd Lee Hood, 30, of Russellville, was taken into custody that afternoon, along with Ashley Romans, 35, also of Russellville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests stemmed from incidents that began...
WAFF
2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting
MOUNT HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged two people after a shooting happened in Lawrence County on Oct. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, a witness alleged that a suspect got out of a vehicle and shot into a residence and vehicle. Deputies received a description of the vehicle that later stopped in front of a residence on County Road 374.
WAFF
18-year-old arrested after Owens Cross Roads police pursuit
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman after a pursuit on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers saw a flatbed pickup truck driving with no tail lights on. When the officers attempted to stop the truck, it continued driving into an area being developed into a subdivision.
Hartselle Enquirer
Bond denied for ‘lookout’ in murder-for-hire case
A Morgan County circuit judge, criticized by prosecutors for letting a capital murder defendant out on bond earlier this year, on Thursday ruled that another capital murder defendant will remain in jail without bond even though he was not the shooter. Aaron Carter Howard, 41, of Toney, has been in...
WAFF
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
WAFF
Madison Co. deputy in hospital following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday night a Madison County Deputy wrecked his patrol vehicle after a traffic stop on Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd. The deputy stopped the car of Willam Haston due to a traffic violation. Once the deputy received Haston’s information he discovered that he had warrants.
Man charged with attempted murder after couple went on alleged crime spree, targeted victims in north Alabama
A Russellville couple is charged after an alleged crime spree in Lawrence County.
Alabama man stabbed, beheaded girlfriend, deputies allege
An Alabama man was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse after police say he stabbed his girlfriend dozens of times and then cut off her head. Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murdering Tammy Bailey, who was reportedly his live-in girlfriend. Bailey’s dismembered body was found by...
Falkville man indicted on federal drug, weapon charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Federal indictments have been unsealed charging three defendants in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Last month a federal grand jury indicted three individuals in northwest Alabama on gun and drug charges. These indictments are the result of continued collaborative work with our state prosecutors, and federal, state and local law enforcement partners. A two-count indictment charges that on...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times, dismembers body
A Blount County man is behind bars after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed at their Springville home. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece. Justin Fields, 38, is charged with...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison man facing drug charges following search warrant | News
A Madison man was arrested during a search warrant on Friday. The Madison Police Department SWAT Team seized about two pounds of methamphetamine and various other controlled substances. The search warrant was conducted on Shelton Road at the request of the North Alabama Drug Task Force. Christopher L. Jefferson, 41,...
Huntsville man convicted of murder at age 16 has parole hearing
A Huntsville man convicted of capital murder in 1996 will have a chance at parole, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
wvtm13.com
Blount Co. man arrested on murder charges after woman found dismembered
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A Blount County man is under arrest after a woman was found dead inside a Springville home. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home.
4 injured after deck collapsed in Madison County
Authorities confirmed four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Madison County.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a business in the Dodge City area in reference to a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Deputies located the vehicle and identified the occupants as Thomas James Brannon, 36, of Danville, and Emma Rena Swindall, 23, of Bremen. Deputies determined that both subjects had active warrants. A subsequent search of the vehicle and their persons allegedly yielded narcotics. Both were placed under arrest. Brannon is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear warrant). Swindall is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug...
Overnight fire destroys Huntsville two-story home
One home is considered a "50% loss" after an overnight fire destroys the roof, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials.
wbrc.com
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
Alabama: Incarcerated woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
WAAY-TV
1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence
One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
