9 Islands You Can Visit Without a Passport

Island vacations may be the perfect place to unwind with sandy beaches and plenty to explore. For American travelers, there are many wonderful options that you won’t need your passport to visit. Surround yourself with water and wonder at these destinations that don’t require extra paperwork.

Puerto Rico

In addition to gorgeous beaches, Puerto Rico’s capital of San Juan is flush with historical sites, museums, and street art. You may also want to take a stroll through the narrow cobblestone streets of Old San Juan. Head to Condado in New San Juan for waterfront resorts, casinos, and nightclubs.

Amelia Island

Amelia Island, on Florida’s Atlantic coast, might make you forget you’re still in the United States. Your vacation could include horseback riding on the beach or taking advantage of the rewards you could earn with a hotel credit card by booking a stay near one of the many golf courses on the island. And every March, the island hosts the Concours d’Elegance, one of the most prestigious car shows in the country.

Hawaii

It’s hard to choose just one place to visit in this chain of Pacific islands that includes Maui, Oahu, and Kauai. You can take a helicopter trip to see tropical rainforests or visit Volcano National Park. And if you want a taste of Hawaiian culture, try to find a luau for a good meal.

Santa Catalina Island

A short boat ride from southern California is Santa Catalina Island. Visitors can hike the many trails, soak in the sun on the white sand beach, or spot bison in the backcountry. Many hotels also offer incredible spa experiences to give you a break from the real world.

St. John

With two-thirds of St. John designated a national park, so much of its beauty is untouched, making it feel like a private island in the Caribbean. In this paradise, tourists can snorkel in Trunk Bay’s underwater trail, relax on the beaches or boat, hike, and camp within the park.

St. Croix

This is another of the amazing U.S. islands in the Caribbean that deserves consideration for its pristine beaches. It’s home to Buck Island Reef National Monument, which is perfect for outdoor activities like hiking or snorkeling. You can also visit the Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge, home to the nesting grounds for leatherback sea turtles.

American Samoa

American Samoa in the South Pacific is rich in Polynesian culture for visitors to explore. The tropical paradise also is home to sandy beaches, a national marine sanctuary, and hiking on Mount ’Alava. You can also explore the coral reef at the National Park of American Samoa, the only U.S. national park that’s south of the equator.

Guam

A trip to Guam can include a few rounds of golf on its many courses or a boat cruise down the Talofofo River on the southern half of the island. There’s also jet skiing, parasailing, and underwater tours for the more adventurous types — or take it slow lounging on one of its many beaches.

Key West

Home to the southernmost point of the contiguous United States, Key West in Florida has plenty of beaches and golf courses to visit during the day before heading out to a sidewalk cafe or bar at night. For those who like to take a trip to historical sites, visitors can see the homes of Ernest Hemingway and Tennessee Williams.

Bottom line

As you get ready to go to one of these tropical vacation spots, remember to pack your sunscreen, a bathing suit, and one of the top travel credit cards to get you some good deals. You can also earn extra money to help pay for your flights and hotels. While a passport isn’t required, be sure to check requirements for what identification is necessary. Some do need to see a birth certificate for proof of United States residency beyond a driver’s license.