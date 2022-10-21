Former Chisago Co. Sheriff charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 21, 2022 01:15

CHISAGO CO., Minn – Charges are being filed against a former Chisago Co. Sheriff for criminal sexual conduct he engaged in five years ago.

The former sheriff, Richard Duncan, lived in Chisago County in 2017, which is when the alleged crimes took place. The victim, a married woman with two children, also lived in Chisago County.

Duncan allegedly lied to the woman that she was being "blackmailed", and that the blackmailer demanded that it look like Duncan and the woman were having an affair. Duncan claimed the blackmailer threatened to kill her and her family if she refused.

Duncan used this lie to engage in sexual activities with the woman between April and May of 2017.

The Wyoming Police Department began investigating this case in 2021.