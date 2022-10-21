ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking, MO

James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award

This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid

A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital after a shooting at Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but she was conscious and breathing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
State of Missouri to Welcome Newest James Hardie Manufacturing Facility

James Hardie, which specializes in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, plans to build its newest manufacturing facility in Crystal City, Missouri. The new facility will create nearly 240 new high-paying jobs in the region. James Hardie has manufactured building materials for more than 100 years. The new...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary

ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Meeting set for proposed Love’s truck stop

Herculaneum city officials have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 25, to provide information about a proposed Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores facility on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way. The meeting is set from 7-8 p.m....
HERCULANEUM, MO
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident

WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
WILDWOOD, MO
Shooting Friday night near Busch Stadium leaves 1 injured

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot Friday night while walking from Busch Stadium to a nearby apartment complex. Police said four people were leaving the stadium on Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis when they heard a loud argument happening between people they did not know and gunshots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Lasalle Lane and St. Ange Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis

A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Many Local Churches hosting Trunk-or-Treats

Florissant Elks 2316 annual Trunk-or-Treat, 16400 New Halls Ferry Rd., will happen on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Cross Keys Baptist Church Trunk-orTreat, 14255 New Halls Ferry Rd., will happen on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Saint Andrew United Methodist Church, 3975 US-67 (in Old Jamestown) will hold a Trunk-or-Treat...
FLORISSANT, MO

