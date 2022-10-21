Read full article on original website
Live Radio Play Haunts Waynesville, MO Last Weekend of OctoberLaura ConnorsWaynesville, MO
Historic 1906 Lower Parker School was built for the rural community by the Ozark National Scenic WaterwaysCJ CoombsDent County, MO
The historic Bates-Geers House has the past written all over itCJ CoombsTexas County, MO
ST. LOUIS – The horror classic “The Exorcist” was based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel of the same name. But few people are aware of the true origin of the story. A real case inspired the tale of a child possessed by a demon. A...
The TV series Unsolved Mysteries helped solve a case involving an infant.
James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award
This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
The big reveal! Local deserving woman receives a style makeover
ST. LOUIS — A little over a month ago, we asked you all at home if you know an amazing woman who works hard and never expects anything in return. That led us to Jessica Brown, nominated by her sister Maureen. "I was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer...
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid
A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
St. Louis Standards: Blues City Deli Is the Soul of Benton Park
The beloved sandwich shop has been feeding St. Louisans since 2004.
3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital after a shooting at Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but she was conscious and breathing.
State of Missouri to Welcome Newest James Hardie Manufacturing Facility
James Hardie, which specializes in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, plans to build its newest manufacturing facility in Crystal City, Missouri. The new facility will create nearly 240 new high-paying jobs in the region. James Hardie has manufactured building materials for more than 100 years. The new...
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary
ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.
Meeting set for proposed Love’s truck stop
Herculaneum city officials have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 25, to provide information about a proposed Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores facility on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way. The meeting is set from 7-8 p.m....
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
Shooting Friday night near Busch Stadium leaves 1 injured
ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot Friday night while walking from Busch Stadium to a nearby apartment complex. Police said four people were leaving the stadium on Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis when they heard a loud argument happening between people they did not know and gunshots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Lasalle Lane and St. Ange Avenue.
El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis
A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
Many Local Churches hosting Trunk-or-Treats
Florissant Elks 2316 annual Trunk-or-Treat, 16400 New Halls Ferry Rd., will happen on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Cross Keys Baptist Church Trunk-orTreat, 14255 New Halls Ferry Rd., will happen on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Saint Andrew United Methodist Church, 3975 US-67 (in Old Jamestown) will hold a Trunk-or-Treat...
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
Next week on Show Me St. Louis: Lindenwood University's 'Dark Carnival'
Next Tuesday on Show Me St. Louis -- get in the Halloween spirit and join Lindenwood University for their annual Dark Carnival. We're talking with the folks who make.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
