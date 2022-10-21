Read full article on original website
Kevin Hoss
4d ago
Who sent out the cease and desist order? MSHP themselves or an attorney. I'm not for this ammendment. I'd be for it if they fixed it and didn't set it up for the medical businesses to scoop up all the license to sell but... pretty arrogant of them to think that is their vehicles and badges when there is no evidence it is. With that being said they are public servants paid for by us the public. Their images can be taken and used. They don't own them- WE THE PEOPLE do. Good comeback though. You'd think they'd have bigger fish to fry than to waste time on complaining about a commercial
3
Randy Peery
4d ago
time to stop sending Missouri citizens to prison and stripping their rights granted by the bill of rights voting yes
3
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Marijuana Amendment 3, Wrong Turn For Missouri
In the histories of great states, there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri’s marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana, which was sold to us with safeguards...
Election deniers ramp up public records requests in Missouri, across the country
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like many county clerks and election officials across the country, […] The post Election deniers ramp up public records requests in Missouri, across the country appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
Missouri senator says laws should have already been in place to prevent shooting at CVPA
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
KFVS12
Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri could join the growing number of states legalizing recreational pot on November 8, but law enforcement leaders in the Show Me State call Amendment 3 dangerous for Missouri. Both Missouri Sheriff’s United and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have come out in opposition. They want...
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KOMU
Voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana with Amendment 3
COLUMBIA − Missouri voters are ready to decide whether or not the state will join 19 others in legalizing recreational marijuana. Amendment 3 decriminalizes marijuana, allows some to petition for a record expungement and expands licensing for producing and selling marijuana. Mid-Mo NORML's Dan Viets said the biggest reason...
939theeagle.com
Ballot measure would make Missouri National Guard its own department
You’ll be casting ballots in November on a proposed constitutional amendment involving the Missouri National Guard. Amendment five is a fairly short ballot measure. It would amend the state Constitution to make the National Guard its own department called “the Missouri Department of the National Guard.” It would be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians, under Amendment five.
KCCI.com
Two Iowans die in Missouri crash
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two Iowans have died have died after a crash in Missouri early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the accident happened around 2:20 a.m. in St. Charles County. They say that a man was driving drunk and struck the rear of...
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
What ID do I need to vote in 2022 midterms? Missouri’s law has changed
In both Missouri and Kansas, you'll need a photo ID to vote this November. That's a new change in Missouri after a new state law passed.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 24th, 2022
(Central Missouri and Kansas City) -- Major brush fires ripped through central Missouri and Kansas City over the weekend – temporarily closing interstates in and forcing some area people from their homes. The fires spread across parts of Boone and Cooper Counties Saturday night and Kansas City on Sunday. Due to visibility problems from smoke, Interstate-70 traffic temporarily closed Saturday night in mid Missouri and I-470 Sunday in Kansas City. Traffic was rerouted. The Red Cross has opened a shelter for fire victims at a church in central Missouri's Boonville. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety says now is not the time for outdoor burning or activities that could spark a fire. Windy and dry conditions from the ongoing drought could led to the start of isolated fires.
O’Fallon fire crew helping with rural Missouri brush fire
The low humidity, dry air, and high winds made for dangerous fire conditions.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds deer hunters of CWD mandatory sampling Nov. 12-13
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters that it will be holding mandatory CWD sampling during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 12 and 13, for hunters who harvest deer in 34 of 38 MDC CWD Management Zone counties. According...
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Missouri Amazon Driver May Have Been Mauled to Death by Dogs
Authorities aren't certain, but it appears that a Missouri Amazon driver that was found dead Monday night may have been mauled to death by dogs. Yahoo News broke the news about this driver who was found dead near the delivery vehicle somewhere in Ray County, Missouri. The Ray County Sheriff's Department has not released the name of the driver pending notification of family.
New evidence found that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner was directly involved in false criminal allegations against Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens
Marc Cox speaks with John Solomon, investigative journalist and founder of Just the News, about the new evidence showing that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardener was directly involved in false allegations against Former Governor.
Amendment 4 driving voters to polls for Missouri's no-excuse absentee voting
The amount of police funding a Missouri city is required to provide is on November's ballot. Amendment 4 ask Missouri voters if the state constitution should increase the minimum funding for police.
Missouri voter guide for Nov. 8 general election
ST. LOUIS – The November general election (colloquially known as “the midterms”) is two weeks away. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can check your voter registration status and polling location on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
