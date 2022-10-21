ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Kevin Hoss
4d ago

Who sent out the cease and desist order? MSHP themselves or an attorney. I'm not for this ammendment. I'd be for it if they fixed it and didn't set it up for the medical businesses to scoop up all the license to sell but... pretty arrogant of them to think that is their vehicles and badges when there is no evidence it is. With that being said they are public servants paid for by us the public. Their images can be taken and used. They don't own them- WE THE PEOPLE do. Good comeback though. You'd think they'd have bigger fish to fry than to waste time on complaining about a commercial

Randy Peery
4d ago

time to stop sending Missouri citizens to prison and stripping their rights granted by the bill of rights voting yes

KOLR10 News

Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Marijuana Amendment 3, Wrong Turn For Missouri

In the histories of great states, there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri’s marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana, which was sold to us with safeguards...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Election deniers ramp up public records requests in Missouri, across the country

Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years.  But like many county clerks and election officials across the country, […] The post Election deniers ramp up public records requests in Missouri, across the country appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri could join the growing number of states legalizing recreational pot on November 8, but law enforcement leaders in the Show Me State call Amendment 3 dangerous for Missouri. Both Missouri Sheriff’s United and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have come out in opposition. They want...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana with Amendment 3

COLUMBIA − Missouri voters are ready to decide whether or not the state will join 19 others in legalizing recreational marijuana. Amendment 3 decriminalizes marijuana, allows some to petition for a record expungement and expands licensing for producing and selling marijuana. Mid-Mo NORML's Dan Viets said the biggest reason...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Ballot measure would make Missouri National Guard its own department

You’ll be casting ballots in November on a proposed constitutional amendment involving the Missouri National Guard. Amendment five is a fairly short ballot measure. It would amend the state Constitution to make the National Guard its own department called “the Missouri Department of the National Guard.” It would be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians, under Amendment five.
MISSOURI STATE
KCCI.com

Two Iowans die in Missouri crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two Iowans have died have died after a crash in Missouri early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the accident happened around 2:20 a.m. in St. Charles County. They say that a man was driving drunk and struck the rear of...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 24th, 2022

(Central Missouri and Kansas City) -- Major brush fires ripped through central Missouri and Kansas City over the weekend – temporarily closing interstates in and forcing some area people from their homes. The fires spread across parts of Boone and Cooper Counties Saturday night and Kansas City on Sunday. Due to visibility problems from smoke, Interstate-70 traffic temporarily closed Saturday night in mid Missouri and I-470 Sunday in Kansas City. Traffic was rerouted. The Red Cross has opened a shelter for fire victims at a church in central Missouri's Boonville. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety says now is not the time for outdoor burning or activities that could spark a fire. Windy and dry conditions from the ongoing drought could led to the start of isolated fires.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Amazon Driver May Have Been Mauled to Death by Dogs

Authorities aren't certain, but it appears that a Missouri Amazon driver that was found dead Monday night may have been mauled to death by dogs. Yahoo News broke the news about this driver who was found dead near the delivery vehicle somewhere in Ray County, Missouri. The Ray County Sheriff's Department has not released the name of the driver pending notification of family.
RAY COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri voter guide for Nov. 8 general election

ST. LOUIS – The November general election (colloquially known as “the midterms”) is two weeks away. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can check your voter registration status and polling location on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
MISSOURI STATE

