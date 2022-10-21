ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

Deputies investigating shooting following domestic situation in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in the Wallace area of Marlboro County, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Turner said the shooting is believed to have followed a domestic situation. He added the South Carolina...
1 arrested, 2 suspects wanted after deadly shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — One person has been arrested and two suspects are still wanted after a deadly shooting in Lumberton. Brandon Leonard was found dead from a gunshot wound on Rozier Street on Oct. 8, officials said. Warrants have been obtained for the following suspects:. Derrick Daqaan McRae,...
LUMBERTON, NC
Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Three charged in violent home invasion robbery

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals following a violent robbery where two shots were fired. On Sunday, Oct. 22, deputies responded to a residence on Church Street in East Rockingham in reference to a potential robbery. The victim stated that a female knocked...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County

Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately. The LakeFest educational festival featured crafts, games, nature tours and other educational activities at Greenfield Park. More allegations against Jody Greene, SBI still investigating criminal charges. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. More allegations against Jody Greene, SBI still investigating criminal charges. Columbus County Sheriff...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
One person killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Highway Patrol is reporting one person has died Saturday night in a crash on South Charleston Road near Laurentis Lane in Darlington County. No additional information is being released. Neighbors said troopers have shutdown a portion of the road leading to the deadly crash.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Deputies arrest man in Hemingway toddler’s death

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say a Hemingway man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old. Tyrone Williams, 42, is charged with homicide by child abuse, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown. Hemingway Police arrested Williams on Wednesday and took him to the Williamsburg County Detention Center, Brown said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

