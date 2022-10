Buy Now Lake Dallas wide receiver Evan Weinberg (14) breaks loose of Argyle defensive back Micah Roberts (7) during their game Friday, October 7, 2022, in Argyle, Texas. Al Key/DRC

As high school football's regular season winds down, games continue to become more and more important in deciding playoff berths and seeding.

It's no different for Denton-area teams as some of the most important district clashes of the season take place this week. Guyer already picked up a landmark victory over Allen last night while Denton High kept its playoff hopes alive with a win of its own.