Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Soccer – Freehold Township Repeats as Shore Conference Champs
NEPTUNE -- The 2022 high school soccer season is the Freehold Township girls soccer team's version of a redemption tour, and while that tour's ultimate destination is still three weeks away, the Patriots are making sure to enjoy each stop along the way. The latest stop was Saturday's Shore Conference...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0