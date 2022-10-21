PEORIA (25 News Now) - Monday morning begins mild, with temperatures in the upper 60s. A few isolated showers have been moving through northern Illinois and could bring a sprinkle or two this morning, however much of the area is expected to remain dry today. A mostly cloudy, breezy, and above average Monday is on tap, with highs in the mid 70s. Dry weather will persist until this evening, when rain chances will become more likely.

