Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Rain continue tonight, but sun returns tomorrow
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As advertised, it was a cool and rainy day today. We’ll see showers continue through tonight, but dry weather returns to the forecast for the next few days. Tonight:. Expect cloudy skies with passing showers this evening and overnight. Early risers may see a...
25newsnow.com
From mild and breezy to soggy!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Monday morning begins mild, with temperatures in the upper 60s. A few isolated showers have been moving through northern Illinois and could bring a sprinkle or two this morning, however much of the area is expected to remain dry today. A mostly cloudy, breezy, and above average Monday is on tap, with highs in the mid 70s. Dry weather will persist until this evening, when rain chances will become more likely.
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
1470 WMBD
Fire destroys South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still working to determine the case of a blaze Tuesday morning in South Peoria. Crews went to West Ann Street, inbetween Griswold and Westmoreland, around 6:15 a.m. and had the fire under control in a little more than a half hour. Firefighters say...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
Central Illinois Proud
Fire under investigation leaves 1 displaced, pets dead
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house has been demolished after a fire caused thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday morning, leaving one person displaced and three dogs dead. The fire’s cause has yet to be determined. According to a press release by Peoria Fire & Rescue, firefighters and...
1470 WMBD
A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Indian community celebrates ‘Festival of Lights’ Diwali
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Asian-Indian community celebrated the end of the Hindu new year with their annual Festival of Lights. Also called Diwali, it’s a celebration centered around reflection and removing negativity from one’s life. It commemorates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It’s one of the biggest and most important holidays in Indian culture.
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Drip 4 Sell Holding 1st drive for Dream Center Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local business is reaching out to the community to help them support the dream center. “drip 4 sell” located off university is holding a clothing drive. They say the dream center’s biggest requests is for socks. For ever pair donated, they are...
25newsnow.com
15-year-old shot Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot while inside a vehicle Monday night in Peoria. Sergeant Amy Dotson says Peoria Police were called to West Marquette, between South Westmoreland and South Madison Park Terrace around 8:30 PM for a 15 round shotspotter alert. Once...
25newsnow.com
Man identified after early Saturday morning homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man pronounced deceased after a shooting early Saturday morning has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Couriaun L. Atkins, 23, of West Lincoln Avenue, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly, according to an autopsy. Harwood says no further information is being...
25newsnow.com
Winning design: New Peoria flag is unveiled
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday morning, Peoria County leaders unveil the new county flag at the riverfront museum. Peoria Resident Aaron Broomfield created this winning design, and it has the same them color scheme as the city of Peoria’s flag with green, blue, and yellow. The flag was...
25newsnow.com
Three juveniles arrested for vehicular hijacking in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl are in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after allegedly being involved in a vehicular hijacking Monday night in Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the UnityPoint parking deck on Northeast Glen Oak around 9:30 PM Monday night,...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies Peoria’s latest homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Tuesday. According to a press release, 46-year-old Christopher Terrell Harness Sr. of Peoria suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and died instantly. Police initially responded to a shot spotter near Saratoga and...
1470 WMBD
Teen shot Friday night in Central Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager was injured after he was shot Friday evening in Central Peoria. Peoria Police were called to an area near Hanssler Place and Broadway around 6:00 p.m. for a ten round ShotSpotter alert, followed by a three-round alert. The teen, officials say, was taken to...
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police investigate Friday night shots fired incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near Washington and Howard Streets Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m. after a residence was struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries, and the circumstances of...
nprillinois.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
Comments / 0