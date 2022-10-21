Read full article on original website
Street Closure Information – EOU Homecoming Parade
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Adams Avenue will be closed between Hemlock Street and 4th Street on Friday, October 21 from p.m. to 6 p.m. The reason for the closure to accommodate the EOU Homecoming Parade, which will begin a Hemlock Street and move west down Adams Avenue toward Fourth Street. Plan you’re route accordingly if you will be driving near the area at the time.
Benton PUD crews working to restore power to Kennewick, Richland customers
KENNEWICK – Benton PUD reported about 2,500 customers were without power Friday afternoon. The outage hit just after 3:30 p.m. and was mostly around the area of north-central Kennewick. At this time, the cause of the outage is not yet known. Several crews responded and worked to get power restored to homes in the outage area, but a timeline has...
Four car crash causes road closures on W 10th Ave and S Union St in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are on scene of a four car crash on W10th Ave and S Union St. One of the vehicles is a KPD car. At this time, westbound and eastbound lanes are closed off to traffic. In a Facebook post, KPD says to expect delays if traveling...
Officials investigating multi-vehicle accident involving KPD cruiser
KENNEWICK, Wash. — At approximately 11 a.m., units responded to the area of 10th and Union for reports of a multi-vehicle accident involving a Kennewick Police cruiser. Initial reports indicated that the cruiser was flipped, but police said that was not the case. Officials said there are no injuries....
‘Plagued’ by problems, Tri-Cities Animal Shelter now under city of Pasco control
Years of overcrowding, sick animals and a lack of stable veterinary care led to continuing problems.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
Police said a male driver ran a stop sign and hit a woman driving on George Washington at around 6:30 a.m. Lieutenant Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department said that the victims were taken to the hospital. The roads are closed due to the accident early Tuesday morning. Further...
Return of the Fall Furr Ball
On Oct. 15, 2022, the Blue Mountain Humane Society (BMHS) held its annual Furr Ball event at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. The Fall Furr Ball is a black-tie formal event which helps fund the organization’s rescue operations for animals, including dogs, cats and the occasional rabbit or chicken. The Furr Ball features local drinks, a silent and live auction and live music.
Schedule A Tour Inside Richland’s ‘Demigod of the Sea’, The USS Triton Submarine [PHOTOS]
The Tri-Cities has a vast military history that’s waiting to be explored. Most locals are aware of the Hanford site and its role in World War II’s Manhattan Project and the Cold War or the Nike Missile site atop Rattlesnake Mountain, and the years of science and technology research in the area that has benefited America’s defense. But not many know the story of the USS Triton (SSRN 586) submarine sail and how its superstructure ended up in Richland or that you can schedule a guided tour inside the original conning (raised platform tower) and control room.
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
A Horseshoe Pack wolf is killed
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that a wolf from the Horseshoe Wolf Pack in the Meacham area has been trapped and lethally removed on private land where previous depredations occurred. The wolf was an uncollared, non-breeding, adult male. It was taken by USDA Wildlife Services acting as the agent for the livestock producer.
Looking Back at the Two-Day Riot in Pasco Over 50 Years Ago
Many of us were not around at the time of this incident, so you may be hearing of the 1970 riot in Pasco for the first time just like I am. This riot was so bad, Water Follies Weekend was almost postponed. What caused the 1970 Pasco riot?. Pasco Police...
Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements
PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad
Isaiah Combs made his first appearance in court Friday after being arrested for murder.
‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting
PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
Tri-Cities man caught days after attempt to lure a child into his van near a school
The child was walking near Park Middle School when she was approached by the van on Wednesday.
Confusion about ‘Best-By’ dates can lead to tossing of good food
PASCO, Wash. — With inflation causing food prices to increase, something people are looking for is a way to make their dollars go just a bit further. ‘Best-by’ dates might be causing some avoidable costly confusion. If you find yourself bringing your meals to the trashcan when best-by dates close in, a local organization said those dates are actually misleading....
Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van
The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick to a young girl while walking to Park Middle School.
Kennewick Man Arrested, Charged with Luring and Child Molestation
Kennewick Police have arrested a suspect accused of attempting to lure a girl into his vehicle. On Friday, Police found the driver of the light blue mini-van, 28-year old Devin Katsel of Kennewick. At about 2 pm, Katsel was located in the 3300 block of West Kennewick Avenue. The suspect...
Update | 14-year-old charged with manslaughter after Tri-Cities teen shot at a gang party
The teen suspect said they were drinking and laughing before the gun went off.
