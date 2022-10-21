ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Street Closure Information – EOU Homecoming Parade

LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Adams Avenue will be closed between Hemlock Street and 4th Street on Friday, October 21 from p.m. to 6 p.m. The reason for the closure to accommodate the EOU Homecoming Parade, which will begin a Hemlock Street and move west down Adams Avenue toward Fourth Street. Plan you’re route accordingly if you will be driving near the area at the time.
LA GRANDE, OR
KEPR

Officials investigating multi-vehicle accident involving KPD cruiser

KENNEWICK, Wash. — At approximately 11 a.m., units responded to the area of 10th and Union for reports of a multi-vehicle accident involving a Kennewick Police cruiser. Initial reports indicated that the cruiser was flipped, but police said that was not the case. Officials said there are no injuries....
KENNEWICK, WA
whitmanwire.com

Return of the Fall Furr Ball

On Oct. 15, 2022, the Blue Mountain Humane Society (BMHS) held its annual Furr Ball event at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. The Fall Furr Ball is a black-tie formal event which helps fund the organization’s rescue operations for animals, including dogs, cats and the occasional rabbit or chicken. The Furr Ball features local drinks, a silent and live auction and live music.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Schedule A Tour Inside Richland’s ‘Demigod of the Sea’, The USS Triton Submarine [PHOTOS]

The Tri-Cities has a vast military history that’s waiting to be explored. Most locals are aware of the Hanford site and its role in World War II’s Manhattan Project and the Cold War or the Nike Missile site atop Rattlesnake Mountain, and the years of science and technology research in the area that has benefited America’s defense. But not many know the story of the USS Triton (SSRN 586) submarine sail and how its superstructure ended up in Richland or that you can schedule a guided tour inside the original conning (raised platform tower) and control room.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

A Horseshoe Pack wolf is killed

SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that a wolf from the Horseshoe Wolf Pack in the Meacham area has been trapped and lethally removed on private land where previous depredations occurred. The wolf was an uncollared, non-breeding, adult male. It was taken by USDA Wildlife Services acting as the agent for the livestock producer.
MEACHAM, OR
KDRV

Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements

PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting

PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Confusion about ‘Best-By’ dates can lead to tossing of good food

PASCO, Wash. — With inflation causing food prices to increase, something people are looking for is a way to make their dollars go just a bit further. ‘Best-by’ dates might be causing some avoidable costly confusion. If you find yourself bringing your meals to the trashcan when best-by dates close in, a local organization said those dates are actually misleading....
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van

The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick to a young girl while walking to Park Middle School.
KENNEWICK, WA
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy