Monrovia, CA

fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
monrovianow.com

Local TV Host Ralph Walker Has Died

Monrovia’s public access TV channel, KGEM, has announced the death of Ralph Walker, host of the local television program, Conversations With Ralph Walker. Walker interviewed many leading figures in Monrovia on his program. On its Facebook page, KGEM wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing...
MONROVIA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Dies Jumping From Huntington Beach Pier

A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday. The man, who was identified by Orange County Sheriff's Department authorities as Fenton Dee III of Norwalk, leapt off the pier Sunday evening with a 36-year-old woman, who was able to make it back to shore without injury, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness

The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
NORWALK, CA
freightwaves.com

California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy

Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire

The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center

A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA

