Slightly cooler temperatures, sunshine on tap in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California will be on the cooler side on Wednesday as the region sees mild temperatures and some winds.
foxla.com
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
fullertonobserver.com
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
Dogs rescued from filthy, shuttered apartment complex in San Bernardino
Residents of a shuttered apartment complex at 340 W. 4th St. in San Bernardino have less than a week to vacate. But it’s not just residents who are looking for new homes, but some pets as well. Nine dogs were apparently abandoned inside one unit. Animal Control officers found them living in filth, surrounded by […]
monrovianow.com
Local TV Host Ralph Walker Has Died
Monrovia’s public access TV channel, KGEM, has announced the death of Ralph Walker, host of the local television program, Conversations With Ralph Walker. Walker interviewed many leading figures in Monrovia on his program. On its Facebook page, KGEM wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Dies Jumping From Huntington Beach Pier
A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday. The man, who was identified by Orange County Sheriff's Department authorities as Fenton Dee III of Norwalk, leapt off the pier Sunday evening with a 36-year-old woman, who was able to make it back to shore without injury, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for Huntington Beach.
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
Grandmother killed in Fullerton crash remembered as family calls for increased safety measures
Last week, 61-year-old Estela Rodriguez was out on her daily walk along Highland Avenue when a car came up from behind and hit her. The crash took her life. Now her family is trying to honor her memory and raise awareness about possible dangers at the intersection. They’ve started a Change.org petition which they plan […]
yovenice.com
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
Pomona children's shelter seeking community support after burglary strips it of essentials
A Pomona children's shelter for foster kids and transitional youth was burglarized earlier this week, and the non-profit is now seeking help from the community.
City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness
The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
newsantaana.com
Ten transients were arrested and 20 refused help, at a homeless camp cleanup in Garden Grove
Last week, Garden Grove Police Department Special Resource Team (SRT) Officers collaborated with Be Well OC, Caltrans Orange County District 12, Garden Grove Public Works Department and OC Outreach & Engagement to conduct outreach and a clean-up of the Newhope St/Trask Ave. area. During the three-day event, 30 individuals were...
freightwaves.com
California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy
Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
NBC Los Angeles
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
Sheriff's department investigates body found on Azusa road
An investigation was underway today after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area.
2urbangirls.com
Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center
A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
lataco.com
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
