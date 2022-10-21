Read full article on original website
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Lake & Sumter County High School Football Wrap-Up 10.24.22
This week featured plenty of offensive firepower! Wildwood seems unstoppable right now. Mount Dora is Playoff bound for the first time since 2014 and East Ridge pulls off a major upset!. Overall just a great weekend of football. We had some fun upsets, some games which should propel teams into...
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Citrus County Chronicle
Woeful defense has Florida as 3-TD underdog vs No. 1 Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was surprised, maybe even shocked, to learn the Gators were three-touchdown underdogs against rival and top-ranked Georgia. “That’s crazy,” Richardson said.
villages-news.com
Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages
A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County school bus strikes vehicle while turning; students, drivers uninjured
Authorities ticketed a Citrus County School District bus driver after their bus occupied by students struck a minivan while turning on a Crystal River-area roadway. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the two drivers and the 24 students from Crystal River high and middle schools aboard the bus were uninjured in the 3 p.m. crash Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the intersection of State Road 44 and North Crede Avenue.
WCJB
Lake City man killed in semi-truck crash on I-75 near Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville. According to state troopers, the driver of a semi carrying shingles veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck crashed into the guardrail and went into the grass shoulder.
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
mycbs4.com
55-year-old Lake City truck driver dies on I-75 in crash
Alachua County — A 55-year-old Lake City man died in a crash just before 8 AM Tuesday on I-75 south in Alachua County, near the Archer Road exit. FHP says the driver was in a truck pulling a flatbed trailer, and it went onto the shoulder, hitting the guard rail.
click orlando
Freight train crashes into car stuck on railroad tracks in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – A freight train barreled into a car late Sunday in Ocala, but no one was hurt, police said. The crash happened on Northeast 8th Avenue, north of 14th Street. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]
Citrus County Chronicle
CRMS sixth grade student wins statewide poster contest
Crystal River Middle School sixth-grader Hailey Ross recently won the statewide art poster contest for 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day sponsored by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Her artwork helped create the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day Billboard to be displayed around the state.
chopchat.com
FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators
FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate suing for Miami job back following termination
For a former South Florida man running for Inverness City Council this November and warning of South Florida’s “moral degradation” coming to the community, John Labriola appears eager to get right back to Miami. Labriola, who is running for Inverness City Council seat one, filed a federal...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mall set for demolition in March; full build-out of site in 7-8 years
Look for the Crystal River Mall to be demolished in March 2023 and the property fully built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years. The news was shared during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce bus tour last week.
Villages Daily Sun
Residents come out in force for debut of Sawgrass Grove entertainment
The Sawgrass Grove area came alive this past weekend, with hundreds of residents showing up to enjoy the debut of live entertainment on the Box Car Stage. The newest amenity in the southern region of The Villages brimmed with people dancing, sipping beers at the outdoor Grove Bar, savoring meals and mingling in the many seating areas placed throughout.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP: Fatal crash closes westbound lanes of State Road 44 near County Road 491
First responders are on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash near the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 491. Westbound lanes of S.R. 44 are closed at this time, according to Florida Highway Patrol and the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, and a turn lane for westbound S.R. 44 traffic is being used to move motorists through the area, along with a southbound turn lane on C.R. 491.
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida schools were closed during the days leading up to and as Hurricane Ian impacted the state and now those days have to be made up. The Alachua County School District is adding a few minutes once a week to make up for...
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida Spring
Florida is full of surprises and if there's one thing we have learned is that just when you think you have seen it all, there's something else that takes the cake. One of these local "Easter eggs" that takes many tourists and locals by surprise is the nation's oldest living hippo at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park.
ocala-news.com
Good Time Bar & Grill in Belleview temporarily closed after health inspector finds roaches
The Good Time Bar & Grill in Belleview was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector observed roach activity inside the restaurant. According to a health inspection report filed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the restaurant, which is located at 8921 E Highway 25 in Belleview, was temporarily closed on Tuesday, October 18 after an inspector found two violations involving the presence of roaches.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights an industrial real estate business in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An industrial real estate business is building a variety of new developments in Marion County. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us how this company takes a different approach.
