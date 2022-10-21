ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lakeandsumterstyle.com

Lake & Sumter County High School Football Wrap-Up 10.24.22

This week featured plenty of offensive firepower! Wildwood seems unstoppable right now. Mount Dora is Playoff bound for the first time since 2014 and East Ridge pulls off a major upset!. Overall just a great weekend of football. We had some fun upsets, some games which should propel teams into...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages

A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County school bus strikes vehicle while turning; students, drivers uninjured

Authorities ticketed a Citrus County School District bus driver after their bus occupied by students struck a minivan while turning on a Crystal River-area roadway. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the two drivers and the 24 students from Crystal River high and middle schools aboard the bus were uninjured in the 3 p.m. crash Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the intersection of State Road 44 and North Crede Avenue.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City man killed in semi-truck crash on I-75 near Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville. According to state troopers, the driver of a semi carrying shingles veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck crashed into the guardrail and went into the grass shoulder.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

55-year-old Lake City truck driver dies on I-75 in crash

Alachua County — A 55-year-old Lake City man died in a crash just before 8 AM Tuesday on I-75 south in Alachua County, near the Archer Road exit. FHP says the driver was in a truck pulling a flatbed trailer, and it went onto the shoulder, hitting the guard rail.
LAKE CITY, FL
click orlando

Freight train crashes into car stuck on railroad tracks in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A freight train barreled into a car late Sunday in Ocala, but no one was hurt, police said. The crash happened on Northeast 8th Avenue, north of 14th Street. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

CRMS sixth grade student wins statewide poster contest

Crystal River Middle School sixth-grader Hailey Ross recently won the statewide art poster contest for 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day sponsored by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Her artwork helped create the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day Billboard to be displayed around the state.
FLORIDA STATE
chopchat.com

FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators

FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Residents come out in force for debut of Sawgrass Grove entertainment

The Sawgrass Grove area came alive this past weekend, with hundreds of residents showing up to enjoy the debut of live entertainment on the Box Car Stage. The newest amenity in the southern region of The Villages brimmed with people dancing, sipping beers at the outdoor Grove Bar, savoring meals and mingling in the many seating areas placed throughout.
THE VILLAGES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

FHP: Fatal crash closes westbound lanes of State Road 44 near County Road 491

First responders are on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash near the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 491. Westbound lanes of S.R. 44 are closed at this time, according to Florida Highway Patrol and the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, and a turn lane for westbound S.R. 44 traffic is being used to move motorists through the area, along with a southbound turn lane on C.R. 491.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Good Time Bar & Grill in Belleview temporarily closed after health inspector finds roaches

The Good Time Bar & Grill in Belleview was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector observed roach activity inside the restaurant. According to a health inspection report filed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the restaurant, which is located at 8921 E Highway 25 in Belleview, was temporarily closed on Tuesday, October 18 after an inspector found two violations involving the presence of roaches.
BELLEVIEW, FL

