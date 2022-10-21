Read full article on original website
Fading fullbacks: Once NFL staple, position keeps declining
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — During a game against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs tried just about everything to make the yard or two they needed for a first down, from short passes over the middle to deep looks down field. Four times...
Dolphins aim for more red zone scores as schedule eases up
MIAMI GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — For a moment, it looked as if the Miami Dolphins would cruise to an easy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after playing in so many close games this season. Tua Tagovailoa completed six of seven passes for 68 yards on the...
Giants stop Jaguars at 1-yard line for 23-17 win, get to 6-1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants' latest nail-biter came down to the final play — and the final few inches before the goal line. The Giants defended like wily veterans, no surprise given the way their season has gone. They've grown accustomed to playing — and winning — close games.
