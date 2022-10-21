ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Uphold Fastest Growing Private Company in SF Bay Area

Uphold has been named the fastest-growing private company in the San Francisco Bay area by the SF Business Times. Uphold is a Fintech that leverages blockchain technology for transfers and payments as well as cryptocurrency trading. Based in the UK, Uphold has an SF outpost as it builds upon its $4 billion in transactions, serving just about all countries and currencies, both retail and enterprise services. Uphold offers a white-label service and reportedly is serving over 30 million users.
CBS San Francisco

Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food."  Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Housing Wire

Real estate unicorn Roofstock cuts its workforce by 20%

Within the span of a week, San Francisco-based digital real estate unicorn Roofstock completed its first property sale through non-fungible token (NFT) and laid off about 20% of its workforce. A Roofstock spokesperson told SFGATE that owing to the “economic environment,” the company believes the decision to be an “appropriate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
12news.com

Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftimes.com

San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants

The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed

SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AZFamily

More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Suspected killer arrested in 2005 cold case of Phoenix woman

An arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force veteran. "You could hear her smile when she talked to you," says Danita Greene, a close friend of Shelia Jones. Forty-two-year-old Jones was known to friends as "Stevee." She's been gone for nearly...
PHOENIX, AZ
WAFF

2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy