New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Tech power couple’s $35M San Francisco, Ken Fulk-designed mansion back on market
The Pac Heights home is for sale for $4 million less than it was in 2019.
crowdfundinsider.com
Uphold Fastest Growing Private Company in SF Bay Area
Uphold has been named the fastest-growing private company in the San Francisco Bay area by the SF Business Times. Uphold is a Fintech that leverages blockchain technology for transfers and payments as well as cryptocurrency trading. Based in the UK, Uphold has an SF outpost as it builds upon its $4 billion in transactions, serving just about all countries and currencies, both retail and enterprise services. Uphold offers a white-label service and reportedly is serving over 30 million users.
Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food." Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
Housing Wire
Real estate unicorn Roofstock cuts its workforce by 20%
Within the span of a week, San Francisco-based digital real estate unicorn Roofstock completed its first property sale through non-fungible token (NFT) and laid off about 20% of its workforce. A Roofstock spokesperson told SFGATE that owing to the “economic environment,” the company believes the decision to be an “appropriate...
Madison nears funding plan to build $37 million ramps to Town Madison
The city of Madison appears close to moving forward on building the $37 million ramps for westbound traffic on I-565 and creating an expressway for customers in Alabama’s largest city to access the isolated Town Madison development. The council is poised to vote next month on a funding plan...
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
sftimes.com
San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants
The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
thesfnews.com
Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed
SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
AZFamily
More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
1 person dies after car crashes into wall, erupts into flames on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — One person is dead after a fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa caused the westbound lanes to temporarily close, Arizona DOT said. Officials say the car reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Road and erupted into flames. One person was reportedly trapped in the...
Somerville man identified in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - - - One man is dead after an apparent drowning in Guntersville.
ABC 15 News
Suspected killer arrested in 2005 cold case of Phoenix woman
An arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force veteran. "You could hear her smile when she talked to you," says Danita Greene, a close friend of Shelia Jones. Forty-two-year-old Jones was known to friends as "Stevee." She's been gone for nearly...
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
Pinal County city gives developer approval needed to build new water park
A proposed surf and water park with a hotel district, retail, restaurants and entertainment options is one step closer to being developed in the city of Maricopa just south of the Phoenix metro.
WAFF
2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
AZFamily
Fact-checking Arizona Democrats’ claim that Abraham Hamadeh misled about his legal experience
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - In the Arizona attorney general race, Republican Abraham Hamadeh has leaned on his work as a prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. His campaign website says he “has appeared in court to prosecute criminals, uphold victims’ rights, and seek justice for the community.”
Alabama: Incarcerated woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
Six people displaced following Manchester house fire
First responders were up early Saturday morning in order to fight a huge house fire in Manchester.
