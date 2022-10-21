Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball snaps six-game win streak
Having not lost a game since Sept. 27, the Steamboat Springs volleyball team snapped its six-game win streak with a loss on the road to Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 22. Despite three tight sets with each team scoring 20 or more, the Sailors fell in straight sets to lose the match 3-0.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: Meet the new Yampa River Fund Manager
Fall has been beautiful here in the Yampa Valley this year with warm weather that has granted us a few extra days out on the trails or enjoying some fantastic fishing on the river. While I have enjoyed every minute of this fall weather, it will soon be time to welcome some of the snow that so many of us love. Let’s all hope for a bountiful winter that provides epic conditions for the winter sports that we enjoy so much, but just as importantly, fills our creeks and the Yampa River through next summer.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Howelsen Hill season passes now available for purchase online
Howelsen Hill season pass sales are available online with the adult’s Alpine pass priced at $254. Howelsen Hill is scheduled to start its 107th winter season on Nov. 26 and run through March 26. The Steamboat Springs city-owned ski area will be open seven days a week with the triple chairlift running daily, conditions permitting.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Mountain Tap, YVSC collaborate on ReTree Beer
Last month Mountain Tap Brewery and Yampa Valley Sustainability Council collaborated to create a new beer named ReTree Spruce IPA, and it was tapped up on Friday, Oct. 21. The beer was conditioned with Colorado-grown spruce tips resulting in its robust piney flavor and aroma, reminiscent of being in a forest.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Veterans Yoga Project weeklong fundraising event coming to Steamboat
Next month, The Veterans Yoga Project will hold its ninth annual Veterans Gratitude Week fundraising event to support the veteran community, especially those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other trauma-related issues. “In working with the veteran community, I’ve witnessed firsthand how important yoga and meditation practice is for vets...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County intends to join Eagle County effort opposing shipment of waxy crude along Colorado River
Routt County intends to join Eagle County’s effort to stop 100-tanker long trains transporting heated “waxy crude” along the banks of the Colorado River every day as it makes its way from Utah to the Gulf of Mexico for refinement. The Surface Transportation Board, a little known...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
With crocheted blankets as prizes, Hayden Library seeks crafts, carved pumpkins
The Hayden Library is seeking additions to its Halloween craft and carved pumpkin contest. Anyone who wants to participate can drop off any handmade craft or a Jack-O-Lantern before Halloween for a chance to win one of four handmade, crocheted Halloween blankets. All ages are encouraged to join. Winners will...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Returning to activity is difficult, but possible with long COVID
Scott Ford, a Steamboat Springs resident of 30 years, tries to hike to his favorite backcountry fishing spot every summer. This year, however, lingering symptoms from COVID-19 kept Ford from that 26-mile round-trip getaway to the south fork of the White River. “The biggest change is I didn’t have the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
As Yampa Valley ponders possibilities of regional transportation authority, Eagle County’s vision is dominated by buses
Talk about what a future regional transportation authority in the Yampa Valley could look like often includes big ideas like repurposing railways used for coal or a gondola connecting Steamboat to the base of Steamboat Ski Resort. Routt County, Steamboat and Craig are studying what a regional transportation authority could...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Oct. 17-22
7:06 a.m. — Both the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. 8:54 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a report of burglary at a business at the 100 block of Trafalgar...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Joella West: City 101 is a great way to get involved in Steamboat
Before I got my current job, I was in a position where I was often contacted by people who were thinking about moving here. No one ever asked me about real estate, but every single one of the conversations revolved around ways to get involved in the community. With north...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Pam Anderson is the best choice for Colorado Secretary of State
Routt County registered voters are receiving their 2022 general election ballots in the mail. Please take the time to learn more about the candidates and issues on the ballot. County and state TABOR notices have already been mailed, so every household should have those to read and become familiar with the pros and cons of the issues that are on the ballot.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: 2A is not the right way for Steamboat to invest in housing
As a former City Council member and local business owner, I want to express my disappointment with ballot measure 2A and Steamboat Springs City Council for putting it on the ballot. This tax increase is not the right way for Steamboat to address its affordable housing needs, and I believe voters should reject 2A.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Share: Reader photos
Submit your photographs for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the photographer’s name and a short caption to tell readers what’s happening in the image. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot &...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Savannah Wolfson knows Colorado House District 26
My least favorite part about politics (probably yours too) is engaging my personal time to make an educated decision in the upcoming election, only to find myself listening to a pair of nincompoops debate over nothing and avoid discussing the issues that actually matter to their potential constituents. Then, we’re left only to observe the prevailing nincompoop “serve” in public office — or serve their own needs and advancements at least.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: A vote for Savannah Wolfson is a vote for reality
I began my Steamboat Dream in 1967 when I came here for the first time. I immediately fell in love with the people and the area. My dream finally materialized and I found myself and my two kids living the dream in 1977, 10 years later. Then reality hit. How much is this dream going to cost me? Not much has changed over the years.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Group opposing Steamboat’s proposed STR tax raises $82K with help from vacation rental companies
Buoyed by donations from local short-term rental operators, the campaign to defeat Steamboat Spring’s ballot measure proposing a 9% tax on short-term rentals has raised more than $82,000, according to reports from the city clerk’s office. The largest single contributor to Citizens for Responsible Housing Policies is the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Here’s to a spookily safe and frighteningly fun Halloween for your ghouls and goblins
Crackling leaves, crisp air and grocery store candy displays must mean Halloween is almost here. And it’s not just for kids anymore: it’s a great reason to get creative with costumes and decorations, gather with friends, enjoy treats and make memories. “We want to stress safety, but we...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Workforce housing is our No. 1 issue
Our community has an acute shortage of housing affordable to most of our workforce. I hear stories of businesses hiring and then losing their new employees due to an inability to find housing. Young people born and raised in Routt County cannot settle here. Teachers, medical personnel, firefighters, grocery store employees, small businesses, nonprofits, restaurant staff, and city and county employees are all affected. Our current housing need for those who work and live here is about 1,400 homes.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s offer to buy Whitehaven Mobile Home Park accepted
After almost three months of uncertainty, the roughly 70 residents at Whitehaven Mobile Home Park can put their fears to rest. The Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s $3.125 million offer to buy the mobile home park on behalf of Whitehaven residents was accepted, according to a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The closing on the property is set for Nov. 30.
Comments / 0