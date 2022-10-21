ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
battlecreekmi.gov

Recycling delay for southeast Friday customers

Republic had a truck down in Battle Creek today, so had to miss recycling pickup for the following streets in the southeast part of the city:. Republic will send a recycling truck back to these locations first thing on Monday, before starting the Monday routes. Please have your carts at the street.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Halloween Forest to offer pumpkin car races, treats, family fun in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — A costume contest, a magic show, pumpkin bowling and other fall-themed games and activities will be highlights of this year’s Halloween Forest. The free, family-friendly event, which offers an alternative to trick-or-treating, will take over Milham Park, 607 E. Kilgore Rd., from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will kick off with pumpkin car races at 2 p.m. and the magic show will follow at 3 p.m., a news release from the host, Kzoo Parks, states.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

No injuries in crash between Vicksburg Schools bus and pickup

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- No one was injured when a Vicksburg Schools bus carrying five elementary students crashed with a pickup. The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 36th Street and V Avenue. Vicksburg Schools staff said all of the students were checked by medical personnel and...
VICKSBURG, MI

