No one hurt in large Grand Rapids storage facility fire
No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.
2 hurt in rollover crash in Oshtemo Township
Two people are in the hospital after an early Sunday morning rollover crash in Oshtemo Township.
WWMT
Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
Truck driver finally home after months in rehab at Mary Free Bed
A recycling truck driver has returned home after spending months in Mary Free Bed's sub-acute rehabilitation program recovering from injuries sustained in a crash.
2 injured after crash near Kalamazoo
Investigators believe the car involved in the crash was also used in a separate hit-and-run accident on Howard Street near Western Michigan University minutes before.
1 dead, 1 injured following head-on crash in Branch Co.
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to an overnight two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another. According to MSP, the crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road around 1 a.m. on Saturday. A 45-year-old female from Burton, Michigan, identified as Mollie Salina Royce, was headed...
Garage fire in Kalamazoo under investigation
The City of Kalamazoo Fire Marshal is investigating what started a fire at a detached garage Saturday afternoon
battlecreekmi.gov
Recycling delay for southeast Friday customers
Republic had a truck down in Battle Creek today, so had to miss recycling pickup for the following streets in the southeast part of the city:. Republic will send a recycling truck back to these locations first thing on Monday, before starting the Monday routes. Please have your carts at the street.
WZZM 13
Elderly woman found dead in Battle Creek home
Officers responded to a home on West Fountain Street where family members found the woman unresponsive. Police are now investigating the case as a murder.
Police begin homicide investigation after family finds woman dead in home
BATTLE CREEK, MI —Police are looking for information that may help them in their investigation into the homicide of an 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police responded to a home around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the 100 block of West Fountain Street. Police said family members had found the woman unresponsive.
Man dead after accidental drowning in Cass County
Cass County Sheriff's are investigating an accidental drowning which left one man dead Friday morning.
Halloween Forest to offer pumpkin car races, treats, family fun in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A costume contest, a magic show, pumpkin bowling and other fall-themed games and activities will be highlights of this year’s Halloween Forest. The free, family-friendly event, which offers an alternative to trick-or-treating, will take over Milham Park, 607 E. Kilgore Rd., from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will kick off with pumpkin car races at 2 p.m. and the magic show will follow at 3 p.m., a news release from the host, Kzoo Parks, states.
WWMT
Kalamazoo auto body shop owner threatens customer with racial slur in voicemail
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo auto body shop owner allegedly physically threatened and used racial slurs in a voicemail left for a customer, according to a lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rushmore Auto Body LLC. owner Ryan Racine allegedly called Terrell Lofton the n-word during a dispute...
GR community mourns loss of man killed outside former church
Family, friends and community members gathered on the West Side of Grand Rapids Friday evening to remember the life of 46-year-old Santino Ysasi.
Police urge homeless people to use shelters, ‘buddy system’ after killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are urging homeless people to use shelters at night or the “buddy system” after a man was found dead this week on Bridge Street NW. The Homeless Outreach Team, or HOT, is working with Grand Rapids police Major Case Team to develop leads in the killing of 46-year-old Santino “Taco” Ysasi.
athleticbusiness.com
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
No injuries in crash between Vicksburg Schools bus and pickup
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- No one was injured when a Vicksburg Schools bus carrying five elementary students crashed with a pickup. The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 36th Street and V Avenue. Vicksburg Schools staff said all of the students were checked by medical personnel and...
Bridge Street death ruled a homicide
The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled a death that happened on Bridge Street a homicide.
1,500 to 2,000 gallons of waste spilled in Kzoo River
A spill in the Kalamazoo River on Thursday came from the Graphic Packaging International plant, city officials say.
