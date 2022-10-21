KALAMAZOO, MI — A costume contest, a magic show, pumpkin bowling and other fall-themed games and activities will be highlights of this year’s Halloween Forest. The free, family-friendly event, which offers an alternative to trick-or-treating, will take over Milham Park, 607 E. Kilgore Rd., from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will kick off with pumpkin car races at 2 p.m. and the magic show will follow at 3 p.m., a news release from the host, Kzoo Parks, states.

