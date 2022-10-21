Kentucky RB Commit Khalifa Keith Talks Vols Offer, Recent Visits

Khalifa Keith has been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has been to Knoxville two times in the last month. On Friday afternoon, Tennesseee running backs Coach Jerry Mack extended an offer to the coveted back. Keith discussed what the offer meant with Volunteer Country.

“It was real big for me,” Keith said of what it meant to get the offer from the Vols. “Considering it was Tennessee, and he finally offered me, it was big for me.”

Keith is not sure of a definite date, but he knows he is “definitely taking an official visit in December” with the Vols. South Carolina recently offered, and the Gamecocks could be in line for a visit too.

The two game day atmospheres on Rocky Top, featuring stops for Florida and Alabama, certainly provided a great look at what Tennessee can be about.

“The experiences have been great, Keith said of this. “Like I said, Tennessee, it's definitely a place you want to be. I'm just taking this time, having fun with the recruitment high, but this probably the best game yet that I've been to. Just the atmosphere, for real. Tennessee's atmosphere is just different. It's really just a different atmosphere. Like you would never get this at another college, so yeah it's definitely the atmosphere."

Keith is adamant that he wants to take his time and enjoy the process while staying committed to Kentucky.

"Like I said, I am still committed to Kentucky, I'm just going to really take my time and enjoy the recruitment process, Keith said of this. “I will continue to talk to the coaches to continue to build that relationship and we'll see how it goes."

Prior to the offer from Tennessee, Keith has maintained a strong line of communication with Tennessee and Mack.

“It’s been good, real good,” Keith said of this. “He's been communicating with me non-stop, checking on me every other day, the head coach too. They've just been showing me nothing but love, but like I said we're going to continue to build that relationship, but I am still committed right now but things could go either way."

Keith has also liked what he has watched from Tennessee’s running backs.

"Oh yeah, they're down-hill runners,” Keith said of what has stood out. “Like I said Coach Mack got them boys right, they're down-hill runners, they're strong runners. They know they ain't the tallest, they ain't the fastest, but they're down-hill and they pick up three to four yards every down. That's all you can ask for."

Keith likely won’t make a final decision until December, but he just wants to keep things at a steady pace.

"For real like I said, I'm committed right now but like I said, I'm just going to enjoy the recruitment process, and we'll see how things go later on."

Below is a look at the standout running backs hudl from last season.