Just A Joke! Madonna Makes Bizarre Confession To Fans: 'I Was Not Circumcised'

Another day, another bizarre Madonna post. The singer took to the social media app on Thursday, October 20, hinting she had something personal to share with her fans — but it wasn't exactly what they expected.

“I have a confession to make 🙏🏻,” announced the Queen of Pop, before letting fans down with a satirical statement . “I was not circumcised,” Madonna continued in a series of four Stories for each word.

The pink-haired pop star is known to share strange content on Instagram, but this one might take the cake. Although a clear joke, fans have become tired of Madonna’s weird behavior.

Social media users recently belittled the "Material Girl" vocalist after she allegedly "queer-baited" in a TikTok post from Sunday, October 9.

In the video, Madonna attempted to throw a pair of hot pink underwear into a basket with the text, "if I miss, I'm gay." On par with the social media trend, the award-winning singer missed the throw — seemingly revealing her sexuality .

"Madonna queer baiting for relevance in 2022 is not something I expected," while another added, "Madonna is not gay. She just wants attention ."

"They [are] doing this to reignite their career, attention seeking. Madonna is not gay and never was," a third hater chimed in with belief that the celebrity's odd antics were simply a PR stunt, with a fourth user adding, "Madonna is gay now? That doesn’t at all seem like desperate attention-seeking."

"Madonna in her old age continues to seek validation from young people ... [by coming] out as gay," another internet troll remarked.

Beside criticism over the pop star's alleged "coming out" video, Madonna fans love to flock to her Instagram comments section to ridicule her plastic surgery choices.

"What has she done to her face?" one user commented on an Instagram post from that same Sunday, while another stated in disbelief, "I’m sorry… but this looks scary . You were beautiful just the way you were. Sad that so many women fall victim to wanting to look 20 forever and go overboard with fillers and surgery."