natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
waste360.com
First-ever U.S. Facility Transforms Unwanted Plastic Waste Into Concrete Additive
CRDC Global, with support from the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (Alliance), today announced the opening of a new factory capable of converting difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into an innovative new concrete additive called RESIN8™. The facility, the first in the US and the second of its kind in the world, uses a proven and propriety process to transform York's unwanted plastic waste into RESIN8 at a rate of approximately one ton of plastic per hour.
Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?
The plastics industry says there is a way to help solve solution to the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the ocean, beaches and lands across the globe
Plastonix Inc. developed a way to recycle all types of plastic
Plastonix Inc. a company in Canada, that repurposes plastics, launched a new technology that addresses the world’s massive plastic waste crisis. The technology is built on methods, systems, apparatuses, and proprietary chemical agents that address many of the systemic barriers that have traditionally inhibited the recovery of discarded plastic. That includes the hard-to-recycle varieties of plastic.
Plastic recycling a "failed concept," study says, with only 5% recycled in U.S. last year as production rises
Washington — Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace USA report out Monday that blasted industry claims of creating an efficient, circular economy as "fiction." Titled "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," the study found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste...
Time to ditch the lattes? Drinking coffee in a takeaway cup just once a week exposes you to up to 90,000 plastic particles a year, study warns
Drinking a cup of takeaway coffee once a week could expose you to some 90,000 potentially harmful plastic particles each year, new research shows. Thousands of microplastic particles were found to be present in drinks served in the three main types of takeaway cups. A single cup released nearly 1,500...
Fact-Check: Is Bottled Water Really Healthier Than Tap Water?
The answers are uniformly complex, and the evidence behind those answers equally so. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, Healthline.com, The Minnesota Department of Health, and EPA.gov.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Albemarle wins grant to build lithium facility in North Carolina
Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company specializing in lithium, bromine and catalysts, has been awarded a nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the first set of projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant is intended to help finance construction of a new, commercial-scale U.S.-based lithium concentrator facility at Albemarle’s facility at Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Phys.org
Plastic recycling remains a 'myth': Greenpeace study
Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace U.S. report out Monday that blasted industry claims of creating an efficient, circular economy as "fiction." Titled "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," the study found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by US...
380 million tons of plastic are made every year. None of it is truly recyclable.
No plastic is truly recyclable — not even the water bottles and milk jugs that people usually toss into their blue bins. According to a new report released on Monday by Greenpeace USA, no plastic product meets a common industry standard for recyclability, even though they bear the familiar “chasing arrows” recycling symbol. The report says industry-backed recycling labels on yogurt cups, ketchup bottles, food trays, and other products perpetuate a “fiction” that recycling will ever scale up to handle the 380 million tons of plastic that companies churn out every year. The U.S. plastic recycling rate has never topped 10 percent, and a report from earlier this year revealed that it has now fallen to just 5 percent.
Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells
Synapses are the junctions between neurons (nerve cells) where signals cross, often involving chemicals called neurotransmitters, allowing neurons to communicate. Such communication is fundamental in linking the sensory organs of the nervous system to the brain, which regulates everything from your mind to your muscles as well as organ functions. In other words, communication between your nerve cells plays a role in everything you think, feel, and do.
agupdate.com
Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain
Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
techeblog.com
Transparent Wood is 5-Times More Efficient Than Glass, Could One Day Replace Plastics
LG’s transparent OLED shelf is nice to have around the house, but transparent wood composites may be a game changer for making car windshields, see-through packaging and even biomedical devices. In addition to being cost-efficient to manufacture, it’s reportedly 5-times more efficient than glass, resulting in significant energy cost savings.
Only 5% of plastic waste generated by US last year was recycled, report says
Americans discarded 51m tons of plastic in 2021 – of which almost 95% ended up in landfills, oceans or scattered in the atmosphere
Big Plastic Wants You to Think You Can Recycle Your Yogurt Container
This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Plastic recycling labels are everywhere: The ubiquitous “chasing arrows” symbol adorns everything from plastic bags and water bottles to kids’ toys. Most commonly, these symbols appear with a number—1...
Recycling Today
LyondellBasell, Shakti Plastic partner to build mechanical recycling plant in India
Chemicals and refining company LyondellBasell, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and Mumbai-based plastics and polymers recycler Shakti Plastic Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding to partner on a joint venture to build and operate a fully automated mechanical recycling plant in India, which both companies say is expected to begin operation at the end of 2024.
Happi
L’Occitane Sponsors the Plastic Odyssey Laboratory's Three-Year Trip to Raise Plastic Pollution
The Plastic Odyssey, a former oceanographic research ship turned laboratory to fight plastic pollution, will make 30 stops of three weeks each on three continents over the course of three years: Mediterranean and Africa, South America, Southeast Asia. Each stop will be an opportunity to raise awareness among locals and...
momcollective.com
Parenting in More Eco-Friendly Ways: Part 2, Food
This post is the second in a three-part series about how to parent in a more environmentally friendly way. The first post was about cloth diapering, this one tackles food waste, and the last will be on toys and clothing. There are two major environmental concerns regarding foodstuffs: packaging and...
How Is Organic Produce Grown? The Positive Impacts of Organic Farming
You’re in the produce aisle at the store. You see two signs right next to each other: one for organic bananas and the other for nonorganic, or conventional, bananas. This might’ve led you to wonder about how organic foods are grown and what makes them different. Organic food...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
