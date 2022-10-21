ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Nacogdoches County Woman Charged in Abandonment Case

According to a release by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge for allegedly leaving a young child home alone. Britnie Nicole Jeffress, 28, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, which is a state jail felony. She was booked into the county jail on Friday, October 21, and released after posting the $7,500 bond set by a Justice of the Peace.
Huntington, Texas Angler Wins Bassmaster Event on Sam Rayburn

I'm a firm believer in that statement. When you do good things for others, eventually positive things start to happen in your life. Case in point...a few weeks ago, professional angler Keith Combs hosted a C.A.S.T. for Kids fundraising banquet and fishing event in East Texas. This past weekend, the Huntington, Texas native won the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open at Sam Rayburn presented by Mossy Oak Fishing.
Ellen Trout Zoo – Zoo Boo Costume Contest Winners In Lufkin, Texas

The Ellen Trout Zoo - Zoo Boo was one for the ages this past Friday and Saturday night. I was there for all the candy, the costumes, and of course all the animals after dark. There were many more people in attendance Saturday, and I saw just as many parents in costume as I did children. Everyone seemed to have a great time test-driving their costumes before the big day on October 31st, 2022.
Lufkin High School Graduate Honored for Exceptional Naval Service

A Lufkin High School graduate has been recognized by the United States Navy for the remarkable performance of his duties. Chief Fire Controlman Robert B. Massingill who has served as a Leading Chief Petty Officer, Lead Onboarder for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio since 2019, earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon for his dedicated service. Massingill was recognized and pinned by NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni with the assistance of the Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal, and Command Master Chief, DMDCM Samuel Bernal.
Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store

A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
TxDOT Advises of New Detour in Diboll Relief Route Construction

A major road construction project near Diboll will see a detour put in place for motorists beginning on October 17 that will impact local traffic. Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access Highway 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic.
Burn Ban Now Officially In Effect Again For Lufkin, Texas

Earlier in the month, Angelina County put out a burn ban for the county. It was officially enacted on October 4th, 2022. It was pretty straightforward, at least to me that we were under a burn ban. I was really confused because driving around Lufkin I was seeing and smelling smoke near Lowe's and I didn't hear about any uncontrolled fires in the area.
Mid-Century Modern Brookhollow Masterpiece In Lufkin, Texas

Today we see many different Mid-Century Modern (MCM) elements come back into style. They are usually recreations of the aesthetic and are limited to furnishings. What if your entire home was legit MCM through and through? I was amazed that I had never seen this house in Brookhollow, as it is essentially a Millennial Valhalla.
