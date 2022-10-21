ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Letter: Husband for High Springs

I am writing to you today as both a devoted wife and concerned citizen of High Springs. While the former is self-explanatory, I feel the need to elaborate on the latter. My husband Tristan Grunder is a candidate for High Springs City Commission, seat 3. Your paper has already backed the incumbent candidate for this position but has never once reached out for information on the Grunder campaign. In the spirit of equity, I thought it best someone provide your readers information on Tristan Grunder before the November 8th election.
Deadline to Request a Vote-By-Mail Ballot for General Election is Saturday, October 29

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2022 General Election is 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. This deadline is less than one week away. Vote-by-mail ballots can be requested online, in person, by phone, fax, mail, or email. Until the deadline, vote-by-mail ballot requests will be processed as they are received.
Wild Space & Public Places Fall 2022 Project Update

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Wild Spaces & Public Places and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs are pleased to provide a list of completed projects and project updates in our ongoing efforts towards creating a world-class park system in the City of Gainesville. The projects in this update highlight a few...
Oak Hammock’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Oak Hammock held on Thursday its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, where residents and staff from the senior living community gather to raise money and awareness for the disease. With the weather below 50 degrees at the start of the walk, the event moved indoors, and the several dozen participants wound their way around the campus buildings to complete the loop.
Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
High Springs man sentenced to 19 months in prison on gun charge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ricardo Lamar Neal, 31, of High Springs, was sentenced yesterday to 19.65 months in prison on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, with credit for 160 days served. Neal was arrested on February 21, 2022, after allegedly confronting a man in...
Homeless man arrested for stealing BMW in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Caleb W. Crawford, 31, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday and charged with grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of a vehicle, and grand theft over $750 after allegedly stealing a BMW from a driveway in downtown High Springs. The owner of...
Woman charged with resisting arrest with violence after biting two deputies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alicia Tidrea Drayton, 32, was arrested early this morning and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest with violence after allegedly biting two deputies. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Cedar Ridge in reference to a domestic battery call at about 3:50 a.m. this morning. Following...
Lake City man killed in I-75 single-vehicle accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 55-year-old Lake City man was killed this morning in a single-vehicle accident on I-75 near Gainesville. According to Florida Highway Patrol, at 7:50 a.m., a semi pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with shingles was traveling southbound on I-75 in the outside lane near the 384 mile marker. For unknown reasons, the truck drifted onto the right shoulder and hit the guard rail. The truck went down the grassy shoulder and hit several trees; the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BodyVox is coming to Gainesville for the first time on October 27

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the first time ever, BodyVox is coming to Gainesville, Florida. Hosted by the University of Florida Performing Arts, BodyVox is a multi-genre performance company that will perform Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Phillips Center. Tickets cost between $20 and $40, but University of Florida students only have to pay $10. Tickets are available from the Phillips Center box office at 352-392-2787 or at performingarts.ufl.edu/tickets.
