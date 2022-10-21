Read full article on original website
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida schools were closed during the days leading up to and as Hurricane Ian impacted the state and now those days have to be made up. The Alachua County School District is adding a few minutes once a week to make up for...
alachuachronicle.com
District adding instructional time to make up for days lost to Hurricane Ian
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The district’s school year calendar and the hours at most schools serving elementary students will be revised to make up for the three instructional days lost due to Hurricane Ian. To meet state requirements for learning time, the district will be adding 10 instructional...
wuft.org
Deputies: Elementary teacher left gun in car that was found by students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A first-year elementary teacher in nearby Chiefland left a pistol in the center console of her car that was discovered by fourth graders she had asked to retrieve medication, sheriff’s deputies said. The teacher, Paige Ehlers, 27, of Gainesville was arrested Monday by the school’s...
WCJB
Florida Academy of Property Appraisers appoints Alachua County local to executive board
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is getting some representation in the state association of property appraisers. Alachua County’s Ayesha Solomon has been named to the Executive Board of the Florida Academy of PAs. She was picked to serve a one-year term as Secretary. Solomon has been in...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Fire Rescue Receives Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services Accreditation
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Fire Rescue has received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services for its compliance with national standards of excellence. Alachua County Fire Rescue is one of 190 ambulance services in the country to successfully complete the voluntary review process, which included completing a comprehensive application and on-site review by national experts in emergency medical services (EMS). With this achievement, Alachua County Fire Rescue became the 22nd ambulance service to be accredited in the state of Florida.
WCJB
Levy County teacher arrested for bringing gun on campus
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested an elementary school teacher after students found a gun in her car at school. Deputies say first-year teacher Paige Ehlers, 27, sent two Chiefland Elementary School students to her car to get medication for her. Inside the car, the fourth-grade students spotted a gun in the car.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD’s SWAT and NRT teams successfully resolve mental health crisis with armed subject
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On October 24, 2022, Gainesville Police Department (GPD) received information about an individual named James Galasso who was experiencing a mental health crisis. It was reported to us that he was in possession of firearms and a potential explosive device. Numerous officers responded and surrounded the...
alachuachronicle.com
Wild Space & Public Places Fall 2022 Project Update
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Wild Spaces & Public Places and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs are pleased to provide a list of completed projects and project updates in our ongoing efforts towards creating a world-class park system in the City of Gainesville. The projects in this update highlight a few...
WCJB
Female Protective Society celebrate 107 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Community members helped celebrate one of the oldest African American female protective organizations in Alachua County. The event featured guest pastors, choir selections, and the society’s famous march. Female Protective Society’s Chief Rosa Rutledge said the organization has been involved in the community for years.
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Husband for High Springs
I am writing to you today as both a devoted wife and concerned citizen of High Springs. While the former is self-explanatory, I feel the need to elaborate on the latter. My husband Tristan Grunder is a candidate for High Springs City Commission, seat 3. Your paper has already backed the incumbent candidate for this position but has never once reached out for information on the Grunder campaign. In the spirit of equity, I thought it best someone provide your readers information on Tristan Grunder before the November 8th election.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights an industrial real estate business in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An industrial real estate business is building a variety of new developments in Marion County. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us how this company takes a different approach.
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Harvey Ward is responsible for City budget increases and GRU rate increases
Mayoral Candidate Harvey Ward has championed the City Commission majority the vast majority of the time, putting single-family neighborhoods at risk. Now that he wants to be mayor, he is denying what the record clearly shows. Commissioner Ward also voted to increase the city budget every year he’s been on...
WCJB
Thousands of people attend Ocala art festival
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered in Downtown Ocala for the 55th annual Fine Arts for Ocala festival. The volunteer-run festival featured 155 artists from around the country. It included free art activities for kids, food trucks from local businesses, and performances. Fine Arts for Ocala Chair Billye Mallory said the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure
The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
Caught on body-cam video: Flagler County Sheriff pulls over felon from Palatka for DUI
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palatka man with a previous felony conviction was pulled over by Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly on Monday morning after he appeared to be driving under the influence, according to a release from FCSO. Arthur James Cole, 33, was booked into the Flagler County...
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies say
A Fleming Island woman was arrested Sunday on charges of resisting officers and battery on a person 65 years old or older, deputies say. A Fleming Island woman faces charges of resisting arrest and battery on a person 65-years or older, deputies said.Getty Images.
Marion County deputy killed in the line of duty to be honored 129 years after his death
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County deputy was shot and killed after taking a carriage ride to supervise a prisoner while he dug up gold to use to pay his attorney. Court records recently uncovered that Deputy James George Binnicker’s death on Sept. 29, 1893 was the first known line-of-duty death in the department’s history.
