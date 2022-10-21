ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

wuft.org

Deputies: Elementary teacher left gun in car that was found by students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A first-year elementary teacher in nearby Chiefland left a pistol in the center console of her car that was discovered by fourth graders she had asked to retrieve medication, sheriff’s deputies said. The teacher, Paige Ehlers, 27, of Gainesville was arrested Monday by the school’s...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Fire Rescue Receives Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services Accreditation

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Fire Rescue has received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services for its compliance with national standards of excellence. Alachua County Fire Rescue is one of 190 ambulance services in the country to successfully complete the voluntary review process, which included completing a comprehensive application and on-site review by national experts in emergency medical services (EMS). With this achievement, Alachua County Fire Rescue became the 22nd ambulance service to be accredited in the state of Florida.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Levy County teacher arrested for bringing gun on campus

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested an elementary school teacher after students found a gun in her car at school. Deputies say first-year teacher Paige Ehlers, 27, sent two Chiefland Elementary School students to her car to get medication for her. Inside the car, the fourth-grade students spotted a gun in the car.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Wild Space & Public Places Fall 2022 Project Update

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Wild Spaces & Public Places and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs are pleased to provide a list of completed projects and project updates in our ongoing efforts towards creating a world-class park system in the City of Gainesville. The projects in this update highlight a few...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Female Protective Society celebrate 107 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Community members helped celebrate one of the oldest African American female protective organizations in Alachua County. The event featured guest pastors, choir selections, and the society’s famous march. Female Protective Society’s Chief Rosa Rutledge said the organization has been involved in the community for years.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: Husband for High Springs

I am writing to you today as both a devoted wife and concerned citizen of High Springs. While the former is self-explanatory, I feel the need to elaborate on the latter. My husband Tristan Grunder is a candidate for High Springs City Commission, seat 3. Your paper has already backed the incumbent candidate for this position but has never once reached out for information on the Grunder campaign. In the spirit of equity, I thought it best someone provide your readers information on Tristan Grunder before the November 8th election.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Thousands of people attend Ocala art festival

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered in Downtown Ocala for the 55th annual Fine Arts for Ocala festival. The volunteer-run festival featured 155 artists from around the country. It included free art activities for kids, food trucks from local businesses, and performances. Fine Arts for Ocala Chair Billye Mallory said the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure

The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
OCALA, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

