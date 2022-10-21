Read full article on original website
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Herby K's
SHREVEPORT, La. - Herby K's opened for business in 1936 and it's been an ArkLaTex staple ever since. It's at the corner of Texas and Pierre Avenue. You probably know Herby K's for its famous “Shrimp Buster” that they've been making since 1945. Rick Rowe features Herby K's...
KSLA
City of Shreveport expanding access to free Wi-Fi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport says they want to make sure everyone has access to internet. During the pandemic, the city noticed a big divide in access to Wi-Fi. With the help of Shreve Memorial Libraries, a new service called Universal Digital Access is hoping to bridge the gap.
KTBS
Gov. Edwards to tour Shreveport medical facility Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay Shreveport a visit Monday afternoon. According to a release from his office, he'll tour LSU Health Shreveport's new Center of Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats. The facility is currently under construction.
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
KSLA
KSLA
Louisiana governor tours facilities under construction at LSU Health Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards toured new facilities at LSU Health Shreveport. He visited the school’s new Center for Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats on Monday, Oct. 24. Edwards supported funding for the center that’s now 65% complete. [TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR]
ktalnews.com
YLEH: Carla Buntyn, City Council District G candidate, says she wants to make a difference in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carla Buntyn said she realized she could make a difference in her community three years ago now she’s taking action and making a run for Shreveport City Council District G. “Right now, we’re speaking with the Stakeholders talking about crime. Crime is what I...
KSLA
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A plea of no contest has been entered by a Shreveport attorney who was accused of illegally accessing and disclosing confidential court documents while she was a candidate for a seat on a court bench. Trina “Trinh” Chu, 48, was set for a bench trial...
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
KSLA
KTBS
SWEPCO working to restore power from overnight storms
SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms late Monday and early Tuesday across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees and strong winds brought down power lines. At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, SWEPCO was reporting about 4,300 customers without...
KSLA
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office explains how to stay safe in active shooter situations
KSLA
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
KTBS
Third petition held to stop adult store in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A third petition drive was held to stop an adult store in West Shreveport. Organizers were out Saturday to collect more signatures against a Hustler Hollywood store from coming to the financial plaza near the interstate. Derrick L Henderson, along with volunteers from neighborhoods throughout Shreveport City Council District G and with support from Shreveport Community Church and Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood, hosted the petition drive by request from individuals who couldn't make the first two drives.
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Tony Nations running for city council District E seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – District E Candidate Tony Nations says he wants to bring a new perspective to the Shreveport City Council and is ready to lead Southern Hills Community. “The potential here is almost unlimited and is going to take a concerted effort of every governmental agency as...
KSLA
Staying safe in active shooter situations
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022 (Mugshots)
The following photos are those who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center in the month of October 2022. Some of these inmates have already been released, and some have yet to go to trial. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022...
ktalnews.com
Calumet donates printers to Caddo schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle School received color printers from Calumet Shreveport Tuesday. Calumet said in a release Monday that teachers at two Caddo schools were asked to make wish lists that the company could use to support them. Teachers at Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle school were gifted 25 color printers from their wish lists.
bossierpress.com
Bossier City Animal Services Rabies Clinic
Bossier City Animal Services, your local animal shelter working in the city to improve the lives of citizens and animals alike; and, Hand in Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control, our non‐profit partner helping to provide much needed veterinary care toBossier City Shelter animals, are teaming up again for our annual Fall Rabies Clinic, providing access to low cost rabies vaccinations, flea dips* for dogs and NEW THIS YEAR – low cost microchipping! Tell all of your friends and family!
