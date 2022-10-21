Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
Lose something in San Marcos? It might be on display
HOUSTON – Texas travelers, did you lose track of your belongings in San Marcos this summer? If so, your lost items may be on display. Yes, you read that right. In a hilarious post on social media, the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department jokingly announced that it’s “hosting” a new exhibit in its back hallway -- “Lost Items of Summertime.”
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
KXAN
New East Austin Location For Restaurant, Industry
Hospitality powerhouse duo Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor recently brought Industry to East Austin, which had their grand opening on October 22. Industry is located at 1211 E 5th St. Ste 150, Austin, TX, serving an all day menu of “low key healthy” Texas fare including tacos, burgers, hearty salads, and house smoked meats and vegetables in a casual, counter service atmosphere with an expansive bar and Sunday brunch service.
Austin airport smashes passenger record Monday thanks to F1 travel
For the second Monday in a row, Austin's airport has set a new record for the number of passengers in a single day.
Bug Cake Made by Austin, Texas Baker Is So Real You’ll Scream
How to tell when the job was done too well: when the cake made to scare people creeps out the baker!. That is exactly what happened with this cake that chef Natalie Sideserf from Austin, Texas made recently for Halloween. Sideserf Cake Studio. Sideserf and her husband Dave own a...
Man gets bacterial infection after cutting hand in Austin creek
A Nashville man visiting Austin with his family ended up spending more time in the hospital and speaking with doctors than enjoying his vacation.
Austin airport expecting busiest day ever
With many major events taking place in Austin, it’s been record-breaking busy at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport throughout October.
wglc.net
Thief in Texas steals skeleton and rocking chair it was zip-tied to
A thief in Texas was caught on video from a Ring camera stealing a skeleton. The homeowner in Austin stated that he had zip-tied the skeleton to the chair to try to prevent thieves from stealing, however the thief took the chair too. Earlier in the week a neighbor’s Ring...
Which Movie Theaters Have The Yellowstone Season Premiere In Texas?
Yellowstone is one of the most-watched TV shows in America. I was a little late to the party, but I just started season 4 on Peacock. I can understand that people really want to see the season premiere, and the two-hour event that will eventually come to the Paramount Network on November 13th.
do512family.com
Over-the-Top Halloween Decorations in the Austin Area
Housing in Austin is terrifying. No, not the pricing (which is a real horror), but the delightfully frightful decor that dons each house for Halloween. Austinites are dead serious about celebrating this macabre holiday properly. Transforming their yards into graveyards. Turning their homes hostile. It’s a full-on keeping up with the Jim Joneses out there. Enjoy the cooler weather as winter creeps closer, and wander around these spooktacular streets as you take in all the sickening scenery.
dailytrib.com
Power outage in Marble Falls delays classes, closes H-E-B
High winds and a thunderstorm blew through the Highland Lakes early Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, knocking out power for about 700 members of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative in Marble Falls. The outage forced a two-hour delay for some Marble Falls Independent School District campuses and closed the McDonald’s restaurant and H-E-B grocery store for several hours.
Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings
The storms possibly included a tornado.
KXAN
First Warning: Another severe storm threat expected early Friday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over. While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We...
Brief period of sunshine ahead of late week storms
Friendly weather today but another strong cold front could bring the risk of strong to severe storms to our area Friday morning. --Kristen Currie
QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road
QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
Need a thrill? Here’s 7 haunted places in Texas you can visit
The thought of visiting a haunted location, with its deathly air and eerie dark vibe, can be enticing to someone and completely bone-chilling to another.
Post Malone performs back-to-back shows in Austin
The Texan rapper from Galveston kicked off his evening at the Moody Center for his Twelve Carat Tour before attending an after-party for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.
Eater
Austin Chef Who Served Ramen out of His Garage Is Opening a Restaurant
One of Austin’s most exclusive dining spots had been a chef’s counter serving bowls of ramen in a home garage. And now, Ramen Garage chef Christopher Krinsky will be opening his own restaurant next year. The tentatively named Ramen Del Barrio will open within Hana World Market at 1700 Parmer Lane, Suite 100 in the Scofield Farms neighborhood up in North Austin in early 2023.
Zilker Eagle train opening delayed due to ‘braking problems’
You're going to have to wait at least a year before getting a chance to board a restored miniature train at Zilker Park.
Lakeway Police searching for runaway teen who went missing Oct. 19
Gracie Adair Robinson, 15, went missing last Wednesday after she got into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove in Lakeway.
