Click2Houston.com

Lose something in San Marcos? It might be on display

HOUSTON – Texas travelers, did you lose track of your belongings in San Marcos this summer? If so, your lost items may be on display. Yes, you read that right. In a hilarious post on social media, the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department jokingly announced that it’s “hosting” a new exhibit in its back hallway -- “Lost Items of Summertime.”
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

New East Austin Location For Restaurant, Industry

Hospitality powerhouse duo Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor recently brought Industry to East Austin, which had their grand opening on October 22. Industry is located at 1211 E 5th St. Ste 150, Austin, TX, serving an all day menu of “low key healthy” Texas fare including tacos, burgers, hearty salads, and house smoked meats and vegetables in a casual, counter service atmosphere with an expansive bar and Sunday brunch service.
AUSTIN, TX
do512family.com

Over-the-Top Halloween Decorations in the Austin Area

Housing in Austin is terrifying. No, not the pricing (which is a real horror), but the delightfully frightful decor that dons each house for Halloween. Austinites are dead serious about celebrating this macabre holiday properly. Transforming their yards into graveyards. Turning their homes hostile. It’s a full-on keeping up with the Jim Joneses out there. Enjoy the cooler weather as winter creeps closer, and wander around these spooktacular streets as you take in all the sickening scenery.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Power outage in Marble Falls delays classes, closes H-E-B

High winds and a thunderstorm blew through the Highland Lakes early Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, knocking out power for about 700 members of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative in Marble Falls. The outage forced a two-hour delay for some Marble Falls Independent School District campuses and closed the McDonald’s restaurant and H-E-B grocery store for several hours.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KXAN

First Warning: Another severe storm threat expected early Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over. While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We...
JARRELL, TX
Community Impact Austin

QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road

QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Eater

Austin Chef Who Served Ramen out of His Garage Is Opening a Restaurant

One of Austin’s most exclusive dining spots had been a chef’s counter serving bowls of ramen in a home garage. And now, Ramen Garage chef Christopher Krinsky will be opening his own restaurant next year. The tentatively named Ramen Del Barrio will open within Hana World Market at 1700 Parmer Lane, Suite 100 in the Scofield Farms neighborhood up in North Austin in early 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
