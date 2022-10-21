Housing in Austin is terrifying. No, not the pricing (which is a real horror), but the delightfully frightful decor that dons each house for Halloween. Austinites are dead serious about celebrating this macabre holiday properly. Transforming their yards into graveyards. Turning their homes hostile. It’s a full-on keeping up with the Jim Joneses out there. Enjoy the cooler weather as winter creeps closer, and wander around these spooktacular streets as you take in all the sickening scenery.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO