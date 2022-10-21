TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The next time you're driving around Tulsa and you see a "for sale" sign, think about how much more that home would cost somewhere else. "So if we look at New York I think the median price range there is closing in on $900,000, LA is $1 million, and we’re closer to $200,000. Isn’t that amazing?" said Paul Wheeler of Accent Realtors.

TULSA, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO