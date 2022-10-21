Read full article on original website
Admiral Twin Drive-In announces final weekend of 2022 season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In has announced its final weekend for the 2022 season will be Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. This season was the drive-in's 76th anniversary. "What a great season for us! Some of the highlights of the 2022 season were our...
Kendall Whittier creates public ofrendas to celebrate Dia de los Muertos
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Kendall Whittier Neighborhood is welcoming the spirits back to the living world for Dia de los Muertos this year. Local business hosted an educational talk Monday night about the holiday, as well as facilitating themed activities. It's said that during that time, the border...
Oklahoma Aquarium kicks off 19th annual Hallowmarine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Aquarium is kicking off it's 19th annual Hallowmarine, a week-long Halloween celebration. Beginning Monday evening at 6:30 p.m., families can enjoy trick-or-treating inside the aquarium, an aquatic-themed bounce house on the back deck, a new aquatic-themed carousel and a costume contest. Guests will...
Vanguard Academy hosts free fall festival to showcase school to community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The student leadership class at Vanguard Academy in Broken Arrow hosted a free fall festival Monday evening. The new high school opened in August of 2021 with a state-of-the-art STEM facility for students in grades 9th through 12th. Students organized the festival to showcase the...
All Souls Unitarian holds sermon opposing book bans, encouraging freedom of what to read
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Librarians are not often on the front lines of a war, but All Souls Unitarian Church says a war is going on right now – a cultural war that they did not start. "The folks who are creating this culture war are taking one...
Tulsa brewery hosts Bike Night to promote suicide awareness, prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday night, Cabin Boys Brewery hosted an event to promote suicide awareness and prevention. For every pint poured during their "Bike Night," a dollar will be donated to Team Suicide Prevention to promote mental health awareness. Customers brought their bikes in for a free...
Tulsa non-profit auctions off sport memorabilia during fundraiser
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Teach Not Punish Family Resource Center held a fundraiser Sunday auctioning off valuable sports memorabilia. Included in the auction were game shoes signed by Atlanta Hawks NBA player and Oklahoma alum Tre Young, as well as a football signed by Super Bowl champion RW McQuarters.
Supervisor placed on restrictive duty after TPD chief made aware of comments said in class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During a recent Citizen Police Academy class, a Tulsa Police Department supervisor said some things that were recorded by an anonymous individual. A NewsChannel 8 employee who was in attendance at the class confirmed the one making the statements was Mike Griffin. Frontier posted the...
Tulsa starter home prices align well with median income
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The next time you're driving around Tulsa and you see a "for sale" sign, think about how much more that home would cost somewhere else. "So if we look at New York I think the median price range there is closing in on $900,000, LA is $1 million, and we’re closer to $200,000. Isn’t that amazing?" said Paul Wheeler of Accent Realtors.
Tulsa police find mother of toddler found walking down street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department need help identifying a toddler they found walking down South Peoria near 61st Street Monday morning. The child appears to be approximately two years old wearing a red shirt and diaper. He is nonverbal. Officers are looking through the neighborhood to find...
Rogers State University fraternity raises money for professor diagnosed with ALS
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers State University announced that its Phi Delta Theta chapter on campus recently raised almost $2,000 to benefit a professor battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Chapter President Matthew Garrison says the fraternity has a historical association with the LiveLikeLou Foundation, which is an institution committed to...
TU prepares for homecoming game against SMU, Plain White T's to perform at tailgate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa has announced its homecoming game against Southern Methodist University will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on October 29 at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online at TulsaHurricane.com, by calling 918-631-4688, or at the Donald W. Reynolds Center Athletic Ticket...
Tulsa police looking to identify several people from church burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify several people who were seen on camera burglarizing a church in north Tulsa. Police say the people in the pictures were involved in two recent burglaries at the church. The individuals stole items, vandalized the building and then left.
Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce opens community business center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Black Wall Street Business Center on Monday, a community business center with free Wi-Fi and rentable office spaces. The City of Tulsa's Tulsa Equality Indicators Report shows a disparity in businesses by...
Tulsa police identify 17-year-old homicide victim
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department has identified 17-year-old Demarion Brown as the individual shot and killed on October 22. Police say a shooting occurred just past 2 a.m. on Saturday near McLain High School. The shooter allegedly shot and killed Brown and injured a 15-year-old who was...
Muskogee man arrested after allegedly messaging, meeting with 15-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Lee Redman on October 24 around 12:45 p.m. Police say Redman allegedly planned to meet with a 15-year-old girl he had been talking to on Facebook. The girl turned out to be an MCSO investigator who arrested Redman.
Division amongst parties increase as midterm elections approach
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Trena Burton has several political signs, both for district judges. On Monday she looked out her window to see someone putting her signs in the back of his truck. "It's extremely frustrating because I want to support, you know, our candidates," said Burton. "In my...
Used-car buyers beware: Reports of salvaged cars from Hurricane Ian being sold in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We’re always looking for the best deal when we’re shopping for used cars, but getting a great deal right now could mean it has some issues. The Better Business Bureau is warning people that flooded cars could be sold without them knowing the damage.
Family of Okmulgee homicide victims file wrongful death lawsuit against person of interest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The bodies of four missing Okmulgee men were found earlier this month in Deep Fork River. Families of three of those men filed a wrongful death lawsuit today, October 25, against the person of interest Joseph Kennedy and his wife Sandra Kennedy. Megan Gordon, Jessica...
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
