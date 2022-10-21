Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa police looking to identify several people from church burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify several people who were seen on camera burglarizing a church in north Tulsa. Police say the people in the pictures were involved in two recent burglaries at the church. The individuals stole items, vandalized the building and then left.
OHP: Overnight Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust In Tulsa
An overnight traffic stop in Tulsa led to a drug bust by Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. According to OHP, troopers were responding to a 'shots fired' call when they saw a vehicle leaving from a nearby house. Troopers pulled the driver over and say they found meth inside the vehicle.
Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa burglary detectives say over the course of several months they have been investigating a string of car burglaries in the Tulsa area. Detectives identified Keith Overstreet and arrested him Oct. 20. He was charged Oct. 12 with one count of 3rd degree burglary and two counts for unauthorized use of a credit card.
KTUL
Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
News On 6
Teen Shooting Victim Identified By Tulsa Police
Police have identified the 17-year-old boy that was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa. TPD said Demarion Brown, 17, was walking down the street with a 15-year-old near E. 46th St. N. and North Peoria Ave. around 2 a.m. Police said that an unidentified car fired on the...
KTUL
Muskogee man arrested after allegedly messaging, meeting with 15-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Lee Redman on October 24 around 12:45 p.m. Police say Redman allegedly planned to meet with a 15-year-old girl he had been talking to on Facebook. The girl turned out to be an MCSO investigator who arrested Redman.
KTUL
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man and dog
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old man and his dog last seen in Okmulgee on Friday. Lonnie Leon Jones went missing from South 158 Road near Old Rocky Hill School on Friday. His black Labrador retriever is also missing.
Tulsa Man Convicted Following Shootout With Tulsa Police In 2021
A man has been convicted on multiple counts in connection to a shooting involving Tulsa Police at an apartment complex in 2021. On May 16, Edward Madden, 29, pointed a gun at a stranger and chased the stranger through an apartment complex. A contractor was working at the Savanna Landing...
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee Fire contains car fire at a Sonic
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
Broken Arrow Police warn public as they investigate mail thefts
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after seeing an uptick in reports of people having their mail stolen and checks washed. They said thieves are trying to steal money and want to warn people so they don’t become victims. Ethan Hutchins is the spokesperson for...
TPD: Supervisor placed on restrictive duty, being investigated over comments made during training
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) supervisor has been placed on Administrative Restrictive duty over comments made during a Citizens Police Academy training session. “During this training session, the Supervisor expressed several personal opinions that are not acceptable for any Tulsa Police Officer to present as representatives...
KTUL
News On 6
Man Crashes Into Tree Blown Over By Strong Winds
A man is alright after crashing a moped into a tree in Tulsa overnight, according to police. Tulsa Police say strong winds caused a tree to blow over near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road overnight. The man, who was riding in the area, clipped some branches of the tree and ended up crashing his moped.
KTUL
Family of Okmulgee homicide victims file wrongful death lawsuit against person of interest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The bodies of four missing Okmulgee men were found earlier this month in Deep Fork River. Families of three of those men filed a wrongful death lawsuit today, October 25, against the person of interest Joseph Kennedy and his wife Sandra Kennedy. Megan Gordon, Jessica...
KTUL
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
KTUL
Nowata County deputies arrest burglary suspect, one suspect still at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On September 1, the Nowata County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Highway 10 east of Highway 169. The caller reported that a man and woman were trespassing on her property. When the caller approached the two, they told her they had run...
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple homicide arrested with help from license reader
TULSA, Okla. — The person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple homicide was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores this week with the help of a crime-fighting tool, according to an arrest affidavit. The document, filled out by the arresting officer, says the black truck 67-year-old Joe Kennedy was driving...
Tulsa police: Man dies after being struck in the head with axe
On Oct. 17 around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near 12th and South Houston for a possible "axe-ing."
