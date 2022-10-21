ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police looking to identify several people from church burglaries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify several people who were seen on camera burglarizing a church in north Tulsa. Police say the people in the pictures were involved in two recent burglaries at the church. The individuals stole items, vandalized the building and then left.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa burglary detectives say over the course of several months they have been investigating a string of car burglaries in the Tulsa area. Detectives identified Keith Overstreet and arrested him Oct. 20. He was charged Oct. 12 with one count of 3rd degree burglary and two counts for unauthorized use of a credit card.
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man after string of car break-ins

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they believe could be responsible for a series of car burglaries. TPD says it has been investigating a series of car burglaries in the Tulsa area for several months, and they identified Keith Overstreet as a suspect on Oct. 12.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
News On 6

Teen Shooting Victim Identified By Tulsa Police

Police have identified the 17-year-old boy that was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa. TPD said Demarion Brown, 17, was walking down the street with a 15-year-old near E. 46th St. N. and North Peoria Ave. around 2 a.m. Police said that an unidentified car fired on the...
KOKI FOX 23

Muskogee Fire contains car fire at a Sonic

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
News On 6

Man Crashes Into Tree Blown Over By Strong Winds

A man is alright after crashing a moped into a tree in Tulsa overnight, according to police. Tulsa Police say strong winds caused a tree to blow over near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road overnight. The man, who was riding in the area, clipped some branches of the tree and ended up crashing his moped.
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
