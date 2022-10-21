Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
More information released about Wisner fire
WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Merrick County rollover
SILVER CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle rollover that resulted in injuries. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that deputies went to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the area of Highway 39 and 33rd Road north of Silver Creek. It was reported that an investigation...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire reported at Skyline Apartments in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a reported fire alarm activation at a Norfolk apartment complex. Crews were called to the area of Skyline Apartments around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple tenants could be seen standing outside of the building. Westbound lanes of Norfolk Ave. were...
News Channel Nebraska
Verdigre man arrested after high-speed pursuit Monday morning
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Verdigre man was arrested for multiple charges after a high-speed pursuit in multiple northeast counties. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 2:30 a.m. they were monitoring radio traffic about a vehicle failing to stop for Norfolk Police on South 1st Street, with the vehicle last being seen heading east.
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
News Channel Nebraska
Residents of Wisner cleared to return home after evacuation
WISNER, Neb. -- As of 6:24 p.m. the authorities said that residents are able to return to Wisner and the highway is open. A northeast Nebraska highway was shut down and an entire town was being evacuated because of a wildfire. A wildfire in a field south of Wisner has...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Probation check turns into drug arrest
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were doing a search on a probationer's residence when they found controlled substances. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a home in the 800 block of S. 12th St. to help a Nebraska State Probation Officer. It was reported the...
News Channel Nebraska
Emerson man charged with intrusion for alleged bathroom camera
EMERSON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is facing charges after a camera was allegedly found in a grocery store bathroom. The Emerson Police Department said earlier this month, officers were called to the Post 60 Market in Emerson after an employee found a suspicious device in the restroom. Police...
Officials provide more information on Onawa bank robbery
West Monona County Community School District announced on its Facebook page that the schools had been placed all of their schools on lockdown due to a bank robbery
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County Sheriff's Office investigating report of gunshots
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating reports of gunfire Thursday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m., deputies with the Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 175th Avenue and the Shell Creek Creek Bridge after a caller reported gunshots. The caller stated that the rounds landed...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to 12 years prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Luis Sanchez, 41, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was convicted in 2014 of distribution of methamphetamine.
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
Five Nebraska towns have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors.
KELOLAND TV
Electric car fire closes highway west of Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D (KELO) — No one was hurt when an electric car caught fire west of Vermillion, according to a post from Vermillion Fire and EMS. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says it happened on Highway 50 near the Business Route exit just after 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Crews arriving on scene found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal accident
The Burt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash from Sunday. Authorities said Seth Blimling, 21, died after losing control of his vehicle, resulting in the accident southeast of Tekamah.
KETV.com
Death of 32-year-old man determined to be self defense, according to Nebraska State Patrol
OAKLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said investigators determined Ryan Schuman, who was shot to death in Oakland on Sept. 27, died from an act of self-defense. Law enforcement said they responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue. According to on-scene...
kelo.com
Yankton drug dealer is sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Yankton drug dealer now knows his fate. Ronald D. Minniefield, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Minniefield and his co-conspirators knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to knowingly...
KETV.com
Nebraska mom details 2-month-old daughter's experience with RSV
OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors encourage extra vigilance and get in touch with your pediatrician immediately if you notice a very young baby struggling to breathe. “We've got RSV coming out of our ears," said Hannah Brand, a pediatric nurse in Norfolk. Doctors in the Metro are also seeing a...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Community College student aspires to protect society working in law enforcement
NORFOLK, Neb. – A Northeast Community College student is pursuing a degree in criminal justice to serve others and uphold the law in order to protect society. Austin Jansen, Hartington, will complete his Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Law Enforcement, in Dec. 2023. After graduation, he has career aspirations of working as a police officer and then as a member of South Dakota Highway Patrol. Eventually, he would like to move up the ranks and become part the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team for the state of South Dakota.
News Channel Nebraska
Is Verges Cave haunted? Halloween time sparks curiosity into the mysterious cave
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Verges Park in Norfolk is home to one of northeast Nebraska's most-known urban legends. Verges Cave sits alone at the back of the park and has been at the center of ghost stories and lore in Norfolk. Libby McKay, the executive director of the Elkhorn Valley Museum,...
norfolkneradio.com
Mundorf leads Wayne State men's XC; Stinemen paces women in Yankton
Springview junior Brandon Mundorf posted a 10th place finish to lead the Wayne State College men’s cross country team to a fifth place finish Saturday morning at the Mount Marty Invitational held at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton, South Dakota. WSC scored 174 points to place fifth out of 12 teams in the meet.
