NORFOLK, Neb. – A Northeast Community College student is pursuing a degree in criminal justice to serve others and uphold the law in order to protect society. Austin Jansen, Hartington, will complete his Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Law Enforcement, in Dec. 2023. After graduation, he has career aspirations of working as a police officer and then as a member of South Dakota Highway Patrol. Eventually, he would like to move up the ranks and become part the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team for the state of South Dakota.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO