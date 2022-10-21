Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Oct. 25
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses running out of money. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
visitmountaineercountry.com
Kimberly’s Simply Southern Reloved Vintage
Head to Grafton, WV for a fun day of antiquing! Find amazing antiques, vintage, and barn finds all at Kimberly’s Simply Southern Reloved Vintage. Through years of military service, they’ve accumulated a wide variety of items. Living through “If Grandma had it, mom threw it out, and Kimberly’s Simply Southern Reloved Vintage is brining it back!”
‘Monster Splash’ makes its way into Morgantown
Mylan Park's Aquatic Center held its second annual "Monster Splash" between 1-6 p.m. on Oct. 23.
SEE IT: West Virginia family decorates their yard with 239 Halloween inflatables
Ask yourself, how many inflatables is too many? 20? 100? Well for these three families, 239 inflatables still doesn't satisfy their appetite for Halloween decor. Yup, you read that right. 239 Halloween inflatables. The most inflatables you've ever seen in one place, probably.
WDTV
New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new 80′s themed arcade is now open in Fairmont. Arcade-O-Mania offers 80′s style games and is packed with about 30 different coin-style machines like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede and many more. It’s a family friendly environment and a great hangout spot or a...
weelunk.com
Wheeling Haunts Episode Four: Eerie East Wheeling
Are you ready for another episode of Wheeling Haunts? This week, Cassie and Alex stick around in East Wheeling to visit another home whose owner has a hair-raising story to tell. We also learn that this home was once the primary residence of Major Alonzo Loring: “one of Wheeling’s most prominent citizens.”
Jack o’ Lantern Jamboree brings the treats on a warm fall night
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If a short-sleeve Halloween is more your style rather than bundling up under a blanket, the Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree in Warwood was the place to snag some candy tonight. Not only was there a trick or treat trail, there was pumpkin bowling with candy corn pins, a photo station at […]
WDTV
Gov. Justice to discuss Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice will be in Clarksburg and Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss Amendment 2. Gov. Justice will hold a community conversation in Morgantown at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park at 11 a.m. After his conversation in Morgantown wraps up, Gov. Justice will travel...
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont
According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Flu Season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Michael Stevens talks about flu season and how to avoid getting sick. Watch the video above to learn more.
WDTV
Dorothy P. Vincent
Dorothy P. Vincent Dorothy Pearl Vincent, 94, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home. She was born in Fairmont on April 07, 1928, a daughter of the late Edward B. and Lula Jane Sanders Conner. Dorothy retired with 36 years of service from the Westinghouse Plant. She was a dedicated member of the Samaria Free Methodist Church. She most enjoyed time spent with her loving family. She is survived by her son Clarence Edward Vincent of Fairmont; three grandchildren Becky Dewitt and her husband Karry of Fairmont, Billy Vincent and his wife Anja of Fairmont and Eddie Vincent and his wife Tracey of Buckhannon; great grandchildren Abigail, Cadence and Riley Vincent, Hunter and Levi Dewitt and Larissa, Nicholas, Marc and Billy Vincent; great grandchildren Ava Bruce and Wyatt; one sister Nancy Johnson of Barboursville and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Merton Myron Vincent on July 10, 1991; her daughter-in-law Diane Vincent; brothers and sisters William “Bill” Conner, James E. Conner, Louella Hoffman, Pauline Haddix and Paul “Poker” Conner. The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice especially Cortney, Corina, Angie and Brenda for their compassionate care of Dorothy, as well as caregiver Veronica McQuain. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Stemple and Pastor John Conaway officiating. Burial will follow at ET Vincent Cemetery on East Grafton Road. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
Tickets for Robinson Grand Christmas show go on sale
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has starting selling tickets for its upcoming Christmas show.
WDTV
Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies
Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies, 73, a resident of Harman passed from this life on October 21, 2022, at his home. Ron was born on Friday, July 15, 1949, in Jackson Heights, NY, a son of the late Vernon Thomas Davies and Gwyneth Mair Jones Davies. On December 29, 1983, in Elkins, he was married to the former Melva “Mel” Kay Judy, who survives. They had celebrated thirty-eight years of marriage.
Man in West Virginia left child alone to go drink
A man has been charged after he allegedly left a 6-year-old child alone at a Harrison County residence so he could go to Morgantown and drink.
WDTV
Marjory Ellen Lough
Marjory Ellen Lough, 87 of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Webster Nursing & Rehab Center after a brief illness. She was born September 22, 1935 in Webster County to the late James Grant Lough and Elva C. Ware Lough. Marjory previously worked for Moore Business Forms as a camera operator. She loved to quilt, flower garden, and go to yard sales. She is survived by her sister Marie (Dana) Brooks of Webster Springs; nieces and nephews Gary (Angie) Brooks of Collierville, TN, Brian (Marcie) Brooks of Dover, NC, J. Richard Bright and Debbie (Darrell) Clutter both of Webster Springs, and Vickie (Homer) Nicley of Oak Hill; great-nieces and nephews James Hamrick, Latisha (Jorden) Walker, Andra (Josh) Hamrick, and Leighann (Todd) Lynch; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Mildred and Richard Bright. Friends may join the family for Graveside Services on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at WV Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lough family.
WTRF
Stone Church Cemetery restoration work session in Ohio County
ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends of Wheeling held a cemetery work session at Stone Church Cemetery where volunteers reset, cleaned, and repaired monuments. West Virginia has a large number of old and historic cemeteries that often don’t have many people looking after them. Machinery provided by Engineered...
WDTV
Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County
BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
Juvenile in custody after Braxton County schools lockdown
Braxton County High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, but according to a release from West Virginia State Police Tuesday afternoon, there was no viable threat.
Comments / 0