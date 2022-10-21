Read full article on original website
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
San Antonio native Chris Silcox blends stunts, acting in ‘Raymond & Ray’
The Churchill High School graduate previously worked in Cirque du Soleil.
Former Girl in a Coma frontwoman Nina Diaz got a confidence boost in recording her second solo album
Diaz is taking steps to assemble another full-time band after dropping her second solo album, I Could Be You, You Could Be Me on Aug. 18.
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
San Antonio's Viking Tavern now serving hearty feasts near Leon Valley neighborhood
The new theme restaurant specializes in dishes of slow-smoked meats fit for pillagers.
San Antonio mainstay The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar reopens after more than two year hiatus
Parents may be delighted to know that the massive playscape for kiddos has also returned.
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok
22Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
KSAT 12
Behind the Scenes: Your Weather Authority team hosts virtual event for KSAT Insiders
It’s pretty rare to find all five members of Your Weather Authority team in the same place at the same time with our crazy schedules!. Last week, we were so thrilled to get the whole gang together for our latest KSAT Insider event to tell stories, answer questions, and of course chat about one of our favorite topics: the weather.
San Antonio has free Diwali events celebrating the 'Festival of Lights'
Events are at Hemisfair, downtown, and at Rolling Oaks Mall.
Acclaimed San Antonio radio host Russell Rush dies after valorous battle with cancer
Tributes continue to pour in for the longtime 96.1 NOW host from friends, fans & family
MuySA: Pete's Tako House's family approach gives puro feel of San Antonio
When you're at Pete's, you're familia.
San Antonio bar Be Kind & Rewind will immerse guests in '80s, '90s, '00s vibes starting next week
Owner Alex Amaro gave the Current an exclusive sneak peek of the downtown venue ahead of its Friday, Oct. 28 opening.
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue's restaurant on San Antonio's West Side is now open
The new location, near Lackland Air Force Base, is the chain's third store in the San Antonio area.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman living with ALS shines light on healthcare disparities with the disease
SAN ANTONIO – They dote on each other like any other happily married couple. “Kind of a funny story there. Easy baby, it’s okay,” Jack Triplett said. “We’ll be together 29 years on Tues... 29 years on Tuesday,” Laura Triplett added. After almost three decades...
California wing ‘Spot’ eyeing first San Antonio location on Far Westside
The restaurant's fries are topped with boneless Buffalo wings.
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces legendary performers for 2023
It just keeps getting better and better.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Haunted houses San Antonio 2022 – 6 scariest places near you 👻
If you’re searching for a spooky good time, there are some great haunted houses in the San Antonio, Texas area. This season, haunted trails and asylums will be open, so get ready for a fun, fright-filled Halloween activity. We’ve compiled a list of the scariest scream-fests in the area.
Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver
It's Halloween week and this week we are all about all things creepy, spooky, scarey, and haunted. See for yourself. Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
realtynewsreport.com
Developer Makes Double Play
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Vero Sade has broken ground on two multifamily projects in San Antonio. Vero Sade’s Bulverde Oaks community will offer 444 units in a garden-style setting at 4710 N Loop 1604 E. In the Cibolo community, the firm is building Cibolo...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!
Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
Things to know about San Antonio's new Southside walking trail
It's now open to the public.
mySanAntonio.com
