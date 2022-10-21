Read full article on original website
Conflicting reports emerge about Rafael Devers’ contract negotiations with Red Sox
Devers was reportedly visited by GM Eddie Romero in the Dominican Republic, but the reasons are murky. A senior Red Sox executive reportedly visited Rafael Devers in the Dominican Republic on Monday. The nature of the executive’s conversations with Devers, however, remain unclear, as conflicting reports have emerged. Per...
Trentonian
Bryce Harper’s eighth-inning home run sends Phillies into World Series
PHILADELPHIA — Not long after fighting to avoid another September collapse, the resilient, defiant Phillies continued their spectacular Red October Sunday by winning a trip to the World Series. Bryce Harper laced a two-run opposite-field home run in the eighth inning and Ranger Suarez came to the rescue in...
Trentonian
JACK McCAFFERY: Bryce Harper delivers an all-time Philly sports moment
PHILADELPHIA — There doesn’t have to be another moment like the one the best player in Phillies history created Sunday. There doesn’t have to be another big hit. There doesn’t need to be another double, causing him to jump up, wipe the dirt off his uniform and point proudly to the word “Phillies” on his chest. There need not be another extra base taken, another grounder beaten out, another walk, or even another home run.
Trentonian
Rob Thomson pushing the right buttons in Phillies’ dugout
PHILADELPHIA – A cottage industry has arisen in the last four months, opining on just what about Rob Thomson has made the difference from an underachieving 22-29 Phillies ballclub to, now, a pennant winner. Few of those paeans focus on Thomson as managerial chess master, stressing instead his behind-the-scenes...
Trentonian
Andre Blake keeps calm amidst the chaos as Union try again for first trip to MLS Cup
CHESTER, Pa. — The outside observers could see what the Philadelphia Union were missing on the field in Thursday’s MLS Cup playoff opener without Alejandro Bedoya. Only the most astute, though, get a glimpse at what the captain brings behind the scenes. It’s become a popular pregame videoboard...
