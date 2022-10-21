Packers-Commanders Final Injury Report: Watkins ‘Questionable’

For the Green Bay Packers, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson are out and Sammy Watkins’ status is “up in the air” for Sunday at the Washington Commanders.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Officially, Sammy Watkins is on injured reserve. Unofficially, he’d be questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Watkins, who spent the last four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, practiced all week. For him to be available against the Commanders, he’d have to activated from injured reserve and added to the 53-man roster by 3 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s kind of up in the air right now, I would say,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “He’s gotten through practice the last couple days. So, we’ll see how he responds. Certainly, I think we’d like to get him out there but, at the same time, you don’t want to put a guy at further risk. So, we’ll just kind of see where he’s at.”

There’s no doubt the Packers could use Watkins, who caught three passes for 93 yards in his last outing vs. Chicago in Week 2. Randall Cobb (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) are out. That leaves only two starters, Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs, little-used backup Amari Rodgers, and never-used rookie Samori Toure.

The Packers have three receivers on their practice squad: veterans Juwann Winfree and Travis Fulgham along with Kawaan Baker, who was signed this week.

For the Packers, the decision will be based not on immediate need but the hope they can get him on the field for more than a couple games.

“I know I can pretty much move. I’m not really worried about running full speed,” Watkins said . “I think it’s just the mentality, the mindset, getting back in the groove of catch and run, making a move. I think that’s critical. And the going and getting hit, getting that block, and how long can I do those things. I’ve got to get in shape, and that’s what I’m doing this week: pushing myself to where I’ve got to make sure I can play. I don’t want to have a doubt to where oh, this and that. I‘ve got to go, make sure nothing’s going to happen or I’m going to go out there and have it happen again.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) practiced again and is off the injury report.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, who may or may not be moving from right tackle , did not practice but there’s no reason to believe he won’t be in the starting lineup. Both he and left tackle David Bakhtiari were not given injured designations, so they are good to go for Sunday.

This will be the fifth consecutive game for Bakhtiari. For the second consecutive week, he participated in every practice.

“Dave’s done a great job,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, you could feel his presence out there. I think his play has gotten better and better each and every week. It’s nice, it’s comforting, I think, for Aaron, for the rest of the guys in the huddle. Dave’s played a lot of ball. Hopefully, we can keep building him up and building him up, where you don’t worry about it.”

Packers-Commanders Final Injury Report

Packers

Out: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), G/C Jake Hanson (biceps), WR Christian Watson (ankle).

Commanders

Out: WR Dyami Brown (groin), CB William Jackson (back), TE Logan Thomas (calf), QB Carson Wentz (right finger), RB Jonathan Williams (knee).

Questionable: TE John Bates (hamstring), RT Sam Cosmi (finger), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring).

To injured reserve: CB Tariq Castro-Fields (knee).

