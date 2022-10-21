Read full article on original website
"Confronted with such statistics, policy makers usually call for greater oversight—that is, finding a governmental body to watch over forensics and make sure everyone does his or her job right. In the current climate, that certainly would help. But the core problem with modern forensics isn't an absence of oversight. It's monopoly. Once evidence goes to a given lab or facility, it is unlikely to be examined by any other lab or facility. That increases the chances that a mistake will slip through undetected."
The FBI: Lost in Cyberspace?
This episode features Nick Weaver, Dave Aitel and I exploring a Pro Publica story (and forthcoming book) on the FBI's difficulties in seeking to become the nation's principal resource on cybercrime and cybersecurity. We end up concluding that, for all its strengths, the bureau's structural weaknesses in addressing cybersecurity are going to thwart its ambitions for years to come.
New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Will Probably Disappoint Fans of Free Markets
Just 50 days after losing to Liz Truss in a Conservative leadership election, Rishi Sunak finds himself the prime minister of the United Kingdom anyway. The Conservative Party originally rejected Sunak because of his tax policies as chancellor of the exchequer and his perceived role in bringing down former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But after the financial turmoil that followed Truss's tax-cutting "mini-budget," Conservative members of Parliament (M.P.s) forced her from office, creating a fresh route for Sunak to bounce into Downing Street.
BTS's Military Conscription Is a Reminder That Mandatory 'Service' Is Servitude
"What???!!! Noooo……." my 14-year-old daughter first shrieked, then howled. Chimed in her equally shocked but more restrained galpal: "Wait, they can do that? How??" These are indeed the questions to ask in response to the news I had broken to the shook teens: BTS, the South Korean K-pop boyband megastars who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, are going on forced semi-hiatus until 2025, due to their country's compulsory military service for males by the time they hit age 30.
Markets Aren't Perfect, but Government Is Worse
I was recently reminded of a profound truth about the free market and the prices that sit at its center. Unfortunately, this truth is often overlooked by both critics of the market economy and by economists like myself. This simple truth is that the price system works thanks to and only because of a set of institutions that promote cooperation among us.
